Sidetracked with Annie and Nick

Kendrick Lamar, Butts for Tour Buses and Saving UK Club Culture

Having spent their formative years in clubs around the UK, Annie and Nick unpack why club culture is disappearing and what can be done to save it. Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar is taking a victory lap with his new album GNX and proving why he is the ultimate winner of this year’s biggest rap beef. Plus, Kate Nash has found a savvy way of raising money for her next tour, Rod Stewart is officially a legend and Amyl and The Sniffers might have one of the best first lines of a song ever.