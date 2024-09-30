Sidetracked with Annie and Nick

Annie and Nick are joined by Robert Smith to review the year in music. He’s the lead singer of The Cure, one of the UK’s most influential bands ever - they’ve headlined Glastonbury 4 times, sold over 35 million albums, and their 2024 album, Songs of a Lost World, was one of the most talked about records on Sidetracked this year.
2024 was the year of the pop girlies, with Charli XCX and Chappell Roan dominating the charts and the discourse – Annie and Nick ask Robert what he thinks of it all. And the debate around ticket pricing reached boiling point this year after Oasis fans were blindsided by their use of dynamic pricing, who should take responsibility? Plus, Robert talks about releasing new music for the first time in 16 years, shares his real thoughts about that viral clip from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame red carpet, and reveals his favourite star.
Get in touch with Annie and Nick! If you’re over 16 WhatsApp 079700 82700 or email [email protected]
--------
44:36
Sidetracked by Christmas
For Sidetracked’s first ever Christmas party, Annie and Nick are joined by singer SELF ESTEEM, Ezra Collective’s Femi Koleoso, comedian Joanne McNally and BBC Music Correspondent Mark Savage, at their favourite Irish pub.
With the festive season in full swing, Annie and Nick ask their guests why music and Christmas are so intrinsically linked. And although it’s full of joy, why does Christmas music have the power to make people feel devastatingly sad? Plus, Femi plays the piano in public for the very first time, Annie takes on the role of Santa and Joanne talks about her brief time at the top of the Irish music charts.
Get in touch with Annie and Nick! If you’re over 16 WhatsApp 079700 82700 or email [email protected]
--------
51:29
Kneecap, The Brat Tour and Low Carbon Gigging
As Kneecap win their discrimination case against the UK government, Annie and Nick discuss the relationship between music and politics – but how much freedom do artists really have? Elsewhere, Massive Attack are leading the charge on low carbon gigging and demonstrating how live music can become more sustainable. Plus, Liam Gallagher’s plaque has gone missing from Lidl, Solange might have new music on the horizon and how brat was Charli XCX’s Brat tour?
--------
34:28
Kendrick Lamar, Butts for Tour Buses and Saving UK Club Culture
Having spent their formative years in clubs around the UK, Annie and Nick unpack why club culture is disappearing and what can be done to save it.
Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar is taking a victory lap with his new album GNX and proving why he is the ultimate winner of this year’s biggest rap beef.
Plus, Kate Nash has found a savvy way of raising money for her next tour, Rod Stewart is officially a legend and Amyl and The Sniffers might have one of the best first lines of a song ever.
--------
36:26
Beyoncé’s Christmas Takeover, Glastonbury Rumours and Are Music Videos Over?
Is the art of the music video dead? Following last week’s discussion about the MTV EMA’s, Annie and Nick share some of your comments about the relevancy of music videos. Elsewhere, Beyoncé has announced that she will play an NFL half time show on Christmas Day, but which artist would you abandon Christmas dinner for? Plus, Bjork is recreating the sounds of extinct animals, Ed Sheeran wishes he wasn’t on the new Band Aid song and Charli XCX might have the most supportive parents in the business.