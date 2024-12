Sidetracked with Annie and Nick

Sidetracked with Robert Smith

Annie and Nick are joined by Robert Smith to review the year in music. He's the lead singer of The Cure, one of the UK's most influential bands ever - they've headlined Glastonbury 4 times, sold over 35 million albums, and their 2024 album, Songs of a Lost World, was one of the most talked about records on Sidetracked this year. 2024 was the year of the pop girlies, with Charli XCX and Chappell Roan dominating the charts and the discourse – Annie and Nick ask Robert what he thinks of it all. And the debate around ticket pricing reached boiling point this year after Oasis fans were blindsided by their use of dynamic pricing, who should take responsibility? Plus, Robert talks about releasing new music for the first time in 16 years, shares his real thoughts about that viral clip from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame red carpet, and reveals his favourite star.