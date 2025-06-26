The Contract is almost here and Blurryface is making sure we know it! Post after post then quickly deleted is leading us all down a rabbit hole of necromancy and we've never been more confused!Recorded during the height of Blurry's recent shenanigan's, we take a stab at what it all means and guesses of when The Contract will actually come out. Old news at this point likely but you get the point!A deep dive into the history of Blurryface tweets over the years and a breakdown of Heavydirtysoul round out this episode on National Best Friends Day.Thanks as always for listening, stay alive, Frens!

Guys, The Contract is out and it SLAPS! We LOVE it and just had to talk about it! What does it all mean?! The video says a lot so we give our take on what it might mean for the storyline and more!Kindly forgive the sound quality because we literally recorded this in a hotel bathroom on our iPhone while on holiday in Italy! Why?! Because the clique and this band mean THAT much to us!Stay alive, Frens!

Broadcasting from our stateroom aboard the Disney Fantasy somewhere in the Mediterranean Sea we bring you episode 6: Doubt!Forgive us for the sound quality and any strange background noises but we’re not ones to leave you hangin’ just because we’re on vacation! We recorded this in one take on our iPhone so it is what it is!This week we breakdown the new theories from the week, continue with our deep dive into Blurryface’s Twitter/X history, and we talk through Doubt (Demo) for our song of the week.Thank you for being a loyal listener, and if you’re new, welcome - we are Clique Bait and so are you, stay alive, Frens!

We're back! Thanks for listening to our vacation episodes and so, so sorry if the sound wasn't great. There was no way we were quitting on you for a silly vacation!On this episode we wrap up the Blurryface Twitter saga from 2015-2017, give Paolo Ragusa the roasting he deserves for his "atrocious" review of The Contract, Breach ticket stories (c'mon, Maine, get it together!!!), and a deep dive into Pet Cheetah.Thanks so much for listening, following, and all the things! We sure appreciate you all and love that you're enjoying this with us. We are Clique Bait and so are you, stay alive, Frens!

About Clique Bait

Welcome to Clique Bait—the podcast where we stay Fairly Local, dig into the Lore, and ask the big questions like… What’s the story behind the antlers? Why is there duct tape on everything? And how many layers deep is this metaphor, Tyler? If you’ve ever cried in the car to Oldies Station, screamed Heavydirtysoul at a concert, or blacked out your hands for a Blurryface show—you’re in the right place! Every week, we’ll bring you The News—from tour announcements to easter eggs hiding in social posts. We’ll break down theories so deep even Nico would be impressed, and analyze lyrics that make you say, “Wait… is this about faith, trauma, or are they actually singing about Taco Bell? Whether you’ve been riding with the Skeleton Clique since the Self Titled days, or you just discovered Next Semester on a random playlist, there’s something here for you. We’ll deep-dive into albums—from the Car Radio angst to the Scaled and Icy sparkle, or the disappearing Torchbearer—and ask the hard-hitting questions like: What does it all mean? Is Ned okay?? And why is Josh always on fire? So if you’re Stressed Out by the lack of good Twenty One Pilots content in your feed, or just Craving more information, smash that subscribe button, and come hang out in our trench. This is Clique Bait: where every theory is overthought, every random tweet is dissected, and yes, we’ll absolutely talk about the stolen drums. Subscribe now, and remember: stay alive, frens!.