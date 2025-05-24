Ep.9 - The Sacrifice

Ali finds a way to confront The Piper, but is the price too great?When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force...Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite, with a soundtrack by Bat For Lashes’ Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond. Written by Vickie Donoghue and Natalie Mitchell, directed by Kate Rowland and produced by Russell Finch.Ali - Tamzin Outhwaite Ivy - Charlee Lou Borthwick Poppy - Rosalina McDonagh Bobby - Coco Awork Stella - Kacey Ainsworth Eric - Kassius Carey Johnson Sanjay - Manpreet Bachu Rita - Shiloh Coke Kev - Andrew Tiernan Baxter - Mark Lockyer Paul - Deka Walmsley Scott - Rob Jarvis Thanh - Nhu Huynh Lesley - Natalie Mitchell Ben - Macready Massey Magda - Anamaria Marinca Ruth - Holly Hazelton