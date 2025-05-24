Ali finds a way to confront The Piper, but is the price too great?When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force...Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite, with a soundtrack by Bat For Lashes’ Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond.
Written by Vickie Donoghue and Natalie Mitchell, directed by Kate Rowland and produced by Russell Finch.Ali - Tamzin Outhwaite
Ivy - Charlee Lou Borthwick
Poppy - Rosalina McDonagh
Bobby - Coco Awork
Stella - Kacey Ainsworth
Eric - Kassius Carey Johnson
Sanjay - Manpreet Bachu
Rita - Shiloh Coke
Kev - Andrew Tiernan
Baxter - Mark Lockyer
Paul - Deka Walmsley
Scott - Rob Jarvis
Thanh - Nhu Huynh
Lesley - Natalie Mitchell
Ben - Macready Massey
Magda - Anamaria Marinca
Ruth - Holly Hazelton
24:31
Ep.8 - Circuit Breaker
Will Ali break the Piper’s power before it’s too late?When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force...Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite, with a soundtrack by Bat For Lashes’ Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond.
24:10
Ep.6 -1981 Revisited
Ali discovers the truth about Bobby.When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force.Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite, with a soundtrack by Bat For Lashes’ Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond.
22:39
Ep.7 - Eric
After the shocking news about Eric, Ali faces the consequences of her actionsWhen strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force...Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite. Soundtrack by Bat For Lashes’ Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond.
24:25
Ep.5 - Countdown
Sanjay finds out about Ali’s unconventional methods and mysterious warnings cause panic in the town.When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force...Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite, with a soundtrack by Bat For Lashes’ Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond.
