The Piper
The Piper

BBC Radio 4
Fiction Drama
The Piper
  Ep.9 - The Sacrifice
    Ali finds a way to confront The Piper, but is the price too great? When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force... Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite, with a soundtrack by Bat For Lashes' Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond. Written by Vickie Donoghue and Natalie Mitchell, directed by Kate Rowland and produced by Russell Finch. Ali - Tamzin Outhwaite Ivy - Charlee Lou Borthwick Poppy - Rosalina McDonagh Bobby - Coco Awork Stella - Kacey Ainsworth Eric - Kassius Carey Johnson Sanjay - Manpreet Bachu Rita - Shiloh Coke Kev - Andrew Tiernan Baxter - Mark Lockyer Paul - Deka Walmsley Scott - Rob Jarvis Thanh - Nhu Huynh Lesley - Natalie Mitchell Ben - Macready Massey Magda - Anamaria Marinca Ruth - Holly Hazelton
    24:31
  Ep.8 - Circuit Breaker
    Will Ali break the Piper's power before it's too late? When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force... Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite, with a soundtrack by Bat For Lashes' Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond. Written by Vickie Donoghue and Natalie Mitchell, directed by Kate Rowland and produced by Russell Finch. Ali - Tamzin Outhwaite Ivy - Charlee Lou Borthwick Poppy - Rosalina McDonagh Bobby - Coco Awork Stella - Kacey Ainsworth Eric - Kassius Carey Johnson Sanjay - Manpreet Bachu Rita - Shiloh Coke Kev - Andrew Tiernan Baxter - Mark Lockyer Paul - Deka Walmsley Scott - Rob Jarvis Thanh - Nhu Huynh Lesley - Natalie Mitchell Ben - Macready Massey Magda - Anamaria Marinca Ruth - Holly Hazelton
    24:10
  Ep.6 - 1981 Revisited
    Ali discovers the truth about Bobby. When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force. Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite, with a soundtrack by Bat For Lashes' Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond. Written by Vickie Donoghue and Natalie Mitchell, directed by Kate Rowland and produced by Russell Finch. Ali - Tamzin Outhwaite Ivy - Charlee Lou Borthwick Poppy - Rosalina McDonagh Bobby - Coco Awork Stella - Kacey Ainsworth Eric - Kassius Carey Johnson Sanjay - Manpreet Bachu Rita - Shiloh Coke Kev - Andrew Tiernan Baxter - Mark Lockyer Paul - Deka Walmsley Scott - Rob Jarvis Thanh - Nhu Huynh Lesley - Natalie Mitchell Ben - Macready Massey Magda - Anamaria Marinca Ruth - Holly Hazelton
    22:39
  Ep.7 - Eric
    After the shocking news about Eric, Ali faces the consequences of her actions. When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force... Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite. Soundtrack by Bat For Lashes' Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond. Written by Vickie Donoghue and Natalie Mitchell, directed by Kate Rowland and produced by Russell Finch. Ali - Tamzin Outhwaite Ivy - Charlee Lou Borthwick Poppy - Rosalina McDonagh Bobby - Coco Awork Stella - Kacey Ainsworth Eric - Kassius Carey Johnson Sanjay - Manpreet Bachu Rita - Shiloh Coke Kev - Andrew Tiernan Baxter - Mark Lockyer Paul - Deka Walmsley Scott - Rob Jarvis Thanh - Nhu Huynh Lesley - Natalie Mitchell Ben - Macready Massey Magda - Anamaria Marinca Ruth - Holly Hazelton
    24:25
  Ep.5 - Countdown
    Sanjay finds out about Ali's unconventional methods and mysterious warnings cause panic in the town. When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force... Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite, with a soundtrack by Bat For Lashes' Natasha Khan. Sound design by Steve Bond. Written by Vickie Donoghue and Natalie Mitchell, directed by Kate Rowland and produced by Russell Finch. Ali - Tamzin Outhwaite Ivy - Charlee Lou Borthwick Poppy - Rosalina McDonagh Bobby - Coco Awork Stella - Kacey Ainsworth Eric - Kassius Carey Johnson Sanjay - Manpreet Bachu Rita - Shiloh Coke Kev - Andrew Tiernan Baxter - Mark Lockyer Paul - Deka Walmsley Scott - Rob Jarvis Thanh - Nhu Huynh Lesley - Natalie Mitchell Ben - Macready Massey Magda - Anamaria Marinca Ruth - Holly Hazelton
    20:10

About The Piper

When strange music makes a girl vanish, a detective and her daughter uncover a terrifying force. Thriller starring Tamzin Outhwaite. Soundtrack by Bat For Lashes' Natasha Khan.
Fiction Drama

