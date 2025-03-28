A killer is on the loose in an Australian country town. Excited for the June long weekend, bubbly 23-year old Rachelle Childs leaves work, phones her sister, and is dead within hours. Her burning, partially naked body is found nine hours later in bushland on a lonely coastal road. It’s another two days before her family is told the devastating news. Since Rachelle’s brutal murder and suspected rape in 2001, her younger sister Kristy has been hunting her killer. Now, with an unstoppable cold case team reinvestigating and uncovering damning new evidence, could this finally be the break the family need? Dear Rachelle is hosted and investigated by journalist Ashlea Hansen, who teams up with retired detective and renowned cold case specialist Damian Loone. There are more episodes of Dear Rachelle out RIGHT NOW! You can hear podcast episodes three weeks early with a News Corp Australia subscription by visiting dearrachelle.com.au. It also grants you exclusive access to videos, interactive evidence, behind the scenes and extras. Dear Rachelle is a podcast by True Crime Australia.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
INTRODUCING Dear Rachelle
"My beautiful sister, Rachelle Childs, was violently taken from us when I was just 18. My big sister was vivacious, hilarious and kind. She was my mentor, my protector, my best friend. I looked up to her so much. Now I know she's looking down on me. Willing me to find the person who killed her." Kristy Childs's sister Rachelle was murdered. No one has ever been charged with the crime. The 23-year-old's body was discovered, burning and partially undressed, on a remote Australian coastal road in June 2001. For more than two decades, her family and friends have fought for answers. Did Rachelle know her killer? Who was she supposed to be meeting at the Bargo Hotel the night she died? Now an unstoppable cold case team has unearthed damning new evidence. Dear Rachelle is hosted and investigated by journalist Ashlea Hansen, who teams up with retired detective and renowned cold case specialist Damian Loone.
