The stunning arrest in the teen camping murders

In late May 2025, Phoenix teenagers Pandora Kjolsrud and Evan Clark were innocently camping at Mount Ord, an area of the Tonto National Forest in Arizona. When nobody could get ahold of the teens after they were supposed to be home, deputies found the two shot multiple times and dragged behind a trail. For months, the investigation into their murders went cold, until DNA revealed a prime suspect. Turns out, that man had already inserted himself in the investigation to help detectives. We unravel who suspect Thomas Brown is, what deputies and the victims’ families are saying about the seemingly random killing, and where the case stands now.