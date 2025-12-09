Obsessed: Unraveling Jodi Arias Episode 2 - The Deadly Discovery
It’s June 2008. While Jodi Arias showed up late on a road trip to a work conference in Salt Lake City, Utah, Travis Alexander never showed up for his trip to Cancun, Mexico. Friends were concerned what happened to both of them, but Jodi eventually made it to Utah. When no one could get ahold of Travis, friends went to his Arizona home to check on him, and made a horrific discovery. The investigation begins, all while Jodi pens erratic and emotional entries in her journal before an arrest is made.
--------
27:13
--------
27:13
Obsessed: Unraveling Jodi Arias Episode 1 - A Cracked Love Story
In 2006, a young entrepreneur Travis Alexander was living in Mesa, Arizona and met a girl he was interested in at a work conference: Jodi Arias. The two would begin an on-and-off relationship for years riddled with sex and guilty pleasures, something they kept a secret due to Travis’ Mormon faith. Their toxic chemistry led to strained friendships, odd behaviors, and concern from their loved ones. When friends thought Jodi and Travis were done and both had moved on, a missed call changes everything.
This is the first episode in a six-episode season of "Obsessed: Unraveling Jodi Arias"
--------
27:27
--------
27:27
The Haunted and Paranormal
In a special Halloween-themed episode, host Briana Whitney interviews a paranormal investigator about some of the most haunted places in Arizona and the spirits they’ve had encounters with, interviews a longtime researcher about the famous 1997 Phoenix Lights phenomenon, and explores the odd tale of an unsolved Flagstaff murder with a possible skinwalker to blame.
--------
40:42
--------
40:42
My experience witnessing the execution of Richard Djerf
The State of Arizona executed mass murderer Richard Djerf on October 17, 2025. Djerf killed four members of the Luna family inside their Phoenix home in 1993 to get back at a coworker. The murders were particularly gruesome. True Crime Arizona host Briana Whitney was chosen to be a media witness to the execution, and details the process from start to finish of what happened, Djerf’s correspondence with her in the days leading up and his final words, to the emotions she and other witnesses felt after the execution was over.
--------
29:48
--------
29:48
The stunning arrest in the teen camping murders
In late May 2025, Phoenix teenagers Pandora Kjolsrud and Evan Clark were innocently camping at Mount Ord, an area of the Tonto National Forest in Arizona. When nobody could get ahold of the teens after they were supposed to be home, deputies found the two shot multiple times and dragged behind a trail. For months, the investigation into their murders went cold, until DNA revealed a prime suspect. Turns out, that man had already inserted himself in the investigation to help detectives. We unravel who suspect Thomas Brown is, what deputies and the victims’ families are saying about the seemingly random killing, and where the case stands now.
Arizona’s Family journalists Briana Whitney and Serjio Hernandez take a deep dive into both unsolved and solved cases around Arizona — retracing steps, uncovering new evidence, and revealing new theories from those involved in the investigations.