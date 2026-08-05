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214 episodes
- Mark Lundy's defense team was going to get another chance to convince a jury that he wasn’t responsible for the murders of his wife and daughter. Surprisingly, the prosecution would make major changes in their case against him. Would a second trial provide a different outcome?
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- Mark Lundy had been found guilty by a jury, but outside of the courtroom he was gaining some support as questions remained about the case against him. Would these questions and discrepancies be enough to reverse his conviction and set him free?
Connect With Us
Website: genwhypod.com
Instagram: @generationwhypodcast
Facebook: facebook.com/thegenerationwhypodcast
TikTok: @genwhypod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thegenerationwhypodcast
Support the Show For special episodes, outtakes, and more from Justin & Aaron, visit: patreon.com/generationwhy
Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Generation Why ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
Privacy Policy See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Christine and Amber Lundy had been murdered and the authorities blamed Mark. Did they have enough evidence to convince a jury?
Connect With Us
Website: genwhypod.com
Instagram: @generationwhypodcast
Facebook: facebook.com/thegenerationwhypodcast
TikTok: @genwhypod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thegenerationwhypodcast
Support the Show For special episodes, outtakes, and more from Justin & Aaron, visit: patreon.com/generationwhy
Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Generation Why ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
Privacy Policy See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- On August 29th, 2000, while Mark Lundy was presumably away on business, his wife Christine and daughter Amber were brutally murdered in their home in Palmerston North, New Zealand. Police claimed Mark did it for the insurance money, but Mark proclaims his innocence to this day.
Connect With Us
Website: genwhypod.com
Instagram: @generationwhypodcast
Facebook: facebook.com/thegenerationwhypodcast
TikTok: @genwhypod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thegenerationwhypodcast
Support the Show For special episodes, outtakes, and more from Justin & Aaron, visit: patreon.com/generationwhy
Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Generation Why ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
Privacy Policy See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- On September 13, 1997, six men pulled off one of the biggest heists in American History. The men entered the Dunbar Armored facility in Los Angeles, California, and stole $18.9 million in under an hour. The case remained unsolved for two years, until a witness and a taillight provided the authorities with long-awaited leads.
Connect With Us
Website: genwhypod.com
Instagram: @generationwhypodcast
Facebook: facebook.com/thegenerationwhypodcast
TikTok: @genwhypod
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thegenerationwhypodcast
Support the Show For special episodes, outtakes, and more from Justin & Aaron, visit: patreon.com/generationwhy
Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Generation Why ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
Privacy Policy See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Generation Why: True Crime
Since its debut in June 2012 with the episode Jury Duty, Generation Why Podcast has been your source for gripping true crime, intriguing mysteries, and fascinating conspiracies every week. Hosted by Justin and Aaron, the podcast combines in-depth research and discussion to bring you cases that challenge your perspective and keep you hooked. Whether you're a longtime fan or just starting your true crime journey, Generation Why offers a large catalog of true crime tales. Don’t miss out—tune in and join a community passionate about uncovering the truth.Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Generation Why ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.Podcast website
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