The Generation Why Podcast released its first episode in 2012 and pioneered the true crime genre in the podcasting world. Two friends, Aaron &amp; Justin, break... More
    July 29th, 2016. Bellaire, Texas. 16-year-old AJ Armstrong called the police to report that he heard gunshots inside his home. Both of his parents were found in their bed with fatal gunshot wounds. Suspicion immediately fell on AJ, who claimed he saw a masked intruder fleeing the house, but there were no signs of forced entry.Get bonus content from Generation Why at: patreon.com/generationwhyListen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App. https://wondery.app.link/generationwhySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    In the fourth and final episode, a judge finally takes action to free Kalief from the terrible years long string of continuances, but the damage is done and he struggles on the outside. Even with the support of celebrities and getting national attention Kalief wasn't able to get the care and resolve he so desperately needed to survive.We'd like to thank Paul Prestia for joining us. https://www.prestialaw.com/Music by Brent AllredGet bonus content from Generation Why at: patreon.com/generationwhyListen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App. https://wondery.app.link/generationwhySee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    In episode three, the situation at Rikers Island becomes more grim as Kalief finds himself in solitary confinement for a long stretch of time and his mental health deteriorates. We discuss all of the negative impacts of solitary and steps taken to ban the use of solitary confinement in our prisons and jails. We'd like to thank Paul Prestia for joining us. https://www.prestialaw.com/Music by Brent AllredSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    In the second episode of this series, Kalief Browder attempts to adjust to the terrible conditions at Rikers while a speedy trial eludes him. He suffers from abuse from both fellow inmates and guards, as well as endless adjournments. Finally a new judge is appointed to his case; is this Kalief's only hope?We'd like to thank Paul Prestia for joining us. https://www.prestialaw.com/Music by Brent AllredGet bonus content from Generation Why at: patreon.com/generationwhyListen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App. https://wondery.app.link/generationwhy.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    In the first episode of this four part series, 16 year old Kalief Browder is arrested for allegedly stealing a backpack. His bail will be set but with a prior charge the courts will deny bail and Kalief is sent to Rikers Island in the Bronx to await trial. We'd like to thank Paul Prestia for joining us. https://www.prestialaw.com/Music by Brent AllredGet bonus content from Generation Why at: patreon.com/generationwhyListen ad free with Wondery+. Join Wondery+ for exclusives, binges, early access, and ad free listening. Available in the Wondery App. https://wondery.app.link/generationwhy.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About The Generation Why Podcast

The Generation Why Podcast released its first episode in 2012 and pioneered the true crime genre in the podcasting world. Two friends, Aaron &amp; Justin, break down theories and give their opinions on unsolved murders, controversies, mysteries and conspiracies.

All episodes are available for free, with ad-free episodes available for Wondery+ subscribers.

