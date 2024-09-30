For the first time ever, full Snapped episodes are now a podcast. Subscribe to this true crime podcast for the direct audio from the original Snapped episodes t...

Stories of mysticism come to the front while authorities investigate the murders of a Texas couple.Season 30 Episode 22Originally aired: Mar 13, 2022Watch full episodes of Snapped for FREE on the Oxygen app: https://oxygentv.app.link/WatchSnappedPodSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Investigators search for motives after a father is found strangled and battered in his driveway.Season 30 Episode 23Originally aired: Mar 20, 2022Watch full episodes of Snapped for FREE on the Oxygen app: https://oxygentv.app.link/WatchSnappedPodSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Two unusual accidents that are two decades apart leave a family suspicious.Season 4 Episode 2Originally aired: Sat, Dec 3, 2022Watch full episodes of Snapped for FREE on the Oxygen app: https://oxygentv.app.link/WatchSnappedPodSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

After a burned body is found in Missouri, the homicide goes unsolved for nearly two decades.Season 30 Episode 24Originally aired: Mar 27, 2022Watch full episodes of Snapped for FREE on the Oxygen app: https://oxygentv.app.link/WatchSnappedPodSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Investigators are left with a gruesome scene and a missing child after a stabbing victim calls 911.Season 30 Episode 25Originally aired: Apr 3, 2022Watch full episodes of Snapped for FREE on the Oxygen app: https://oxygentv.app.link/WatchSnappedPodSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Snapped: Women Who Murder

For the first time ever, full Snapped episodes are now a podcast. Subscribe to this true crime podcast for the direct audio from the original Snapped episodes that have aired on Oxygen over the last 29 seasons (and counting)! Now you can enjoy Snapped episodes in your headphones, in your car, or at the gym. New true crime episodes of Snapped: Women Who Murder are released every Sunday.