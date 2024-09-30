Powered by RND
For the first time ever, full Snapped episodes are now a podcast. Subscribe to this true crime podcast for the direct audio from the original Snapped episodes t...
  • Angela McGraw-Hester
    Investigators are left with a gruesome scene and a missing child after a stabbing victim calls 911. Season 30 Episode 25 Originally aired: Apr 3, 2022
    --------  
    43:13
  • Karen Coleman
    After a burned body is found in Missouri, the homicide goes unsolved for nearly two decades. Season 30 Episode 24 Originally aired: Mar 27, 2022
    --------  
    43:13
  • BONUS: Father Knows Death (Accident, Suicide, or Murder)
    Two unusual accidents that are two decades apart leave a family suspicious. Season 4 Episode 2 Originally aired: Sat, Dec 3, 2022
    --------  
    43:22
  • Patty James
    Investigators search for motives after a father is found strangled and battered in his driveway. Season 30 Episode 23 Originally aired: Mar 20, 2022
    --------  
    43:13
  • Dephne Wright
    Stories of mysticism come to the front while authorities investigate the murders of a Texas couple. Season 30 Episode 22 Originally aired: Mar 13, 2022
    --------  
    43:21

About Snapped: Women Who Murder

For the first time ever, full Snapped episodes are now a podcast. Subscribe to this true crime podcast for the direct audio from the original Snapped episodes that have aired on Oxygen over the last 29 seasons (and counting)! Now you can enjoy Snapped episodes in your headphones, in your car, or at the gym. New true crime episodes of Snapped: Women Who Murder are released every Sunday.
