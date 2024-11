Halyna Hutchins: “Shot on Set” | MURDERISH Ep. 174

On October 21, 2021 a small crew took their places on the set of a low-budget movie titled "Rust," starring veteran actor Alec Baldwin. When it came time for the scene to be played out, Baldwin pulled out a revolver and a shot rang out. Confusion reigned as the frightened group looked in all directions. Then their eyes fixed on a single point …42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins gripping her chest. She took three small steps backwards then slumped to the floor. She'd been shot. A frantic call to 911 sent first responders cascading onto the rural movie set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. A helicopter rushed Halyna to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. By the time she arrived, there was little for doctors to do. Within minutes, Halyna Hutchins was pronounced dead. The questions were starkly obvious. Why was there live ammunition on a movie set? How did it get there? And how had a revolver loaded with a lethal round been placed in the hands of one of Hollywood's biggest stars? Research and writing by: K. Brant. Halyna Hutchins Memorial Scholarship Fund: Donate at afi.com/halyna-hutchins-scholarship-fund.