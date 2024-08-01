Best of MURDERISH: Ep. 30 "The Wichita Massacre"

Just seven days after a quadruple homicide in Wichita, Kansas, a second would take place. This crime, known as The Wichita Massacre, would become one of the most famous crimes in the history of Kansas, along with those committed by infamous serial killer, Dennis Rader (known as BTK). Between December 7 and December 14, 2000, two brothers, Reginald and Jonathan Carr, went on a robbery, rape and murder spree in Wichita. The Carr brothers inflicted great pain and suffering upon their victims, and their victims' families. However, from this terrible tragedy, arose a story of tremendous triumph, and, of all things …love.