Doug Benefield: “Black Swan Murder or Self Defense?”丨MURDERISH Ep. 175
In August 2016, 24-year-old Ashley Byers and 54-year-old Doug Benefield got married just 13 days after meeting. To a hopeless romantic, a whirlwind romance can seem like a dream. From a more practical standpoint, marrying someone you barely know can be perceived as impulsive and reckless. People close to the couple wondered - how well can you know someone in such a short span of time? In this case, it’s not clear whether Doug and Ashley’s rushed nuptials had anything to do with the relationship’s tragic end. And to this day, there remains much debate over the reasons why one of them would end up dead.
Research and writing by: Alison Schwartz.
Stefanie Damron (missing person): Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Maine State Police Houlton Barracks at (800) 924-2261 or (207) 532-5400. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.
Halyna Hutchins: “Shot on Set” | MURDERISH Ep. 174
On October 21, 2021 a small crew took their places on the set of a low-budget movie titled “Rust,” starring veteran actor Alec Baldwin. When it came time for the scene to be played out, Baldwin pulled out a revolver and a shot rang out. Confusion reigned as the frightened group looked in all directions. Then their eyes fixed on a single point …42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins gripping her chest. She took three small steps backwards then slumped to the floor. She’d been shot.
A frantic call to 911 sent first responders cascading onto the rural movie set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico. A helicopter rushed Halyna to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. By the time she arrived, there was little for doctors to do. Within minutes, Halyna Hutchins was pronounced dead.
The questions were starkly obvious. Why was there live ammunition on a movie set? How did it get there? And how had a revolver loaded with a lethal round been placed in the hands of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars?
Research and writing by: K. Brant.
Halyna Hutchins Memorial Scholarship Fund: Donate at afi.com/halyna-hutchins-scholarship-fund.
Best of MURDERISH: Ep. 30 "The Wichita Massacre"
Just seven days after a quadruple homicide in Wichita, Kansas, a second would take place. This crime, known as The Wichita Massacre, would become one of the most famous crimes in the history of Kansas, along with those committed by infamous serial killer, Dennis Rader (known as BTK). Between December 7 and December 14, 2000, two brothers, Reginald and Jonathan Carr, went on a robbery, rape and murder spree in Wichita. The Carr brothers inflicted great pain and suffering upon their victims, and their victims’ families. However, from this terrible tragedy, arose a story of tremendous triumph, and, of all things …love.
Teresa Butz & Jennifer Hopper: “I Do Not Hate You”丨MURDERISH Ep. 173
On a summer evening in July 2009, Teresa Butz and her fiance Jennifer Hopper were resting peacefully in their Seattle home. Disrupting the nighttime stillness, evil arrived at their doorstep and brought their worst nightmare to life. An intense manhunt for a deadly perpetrator ensued, and when he was caught a national conversation about mental health was forced to take place.
Research and writing by: Alison Schwartz.
Voice and Faces organization: Donate at https://voicesandfaces.org/.
Missing person - Myra Lewis: Please contact your local FBI office or American consulate if you know anything about Myra's disappearance. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for information about Myra's whereabouts.
MURDERISH is a true crime podcast that delves into true stories of murder, disappearances and other creepy events. Also featured on the podcast are in-depth interviews with high-profile people in the true crime community. This podcast will take you on a deep-dive journey through interesting cases, beginning the date of the crime and ending with the courtroom verdict. If you are fascinated by true crime, and all that embodies the genre, this podcast will appeal to you. Listening to this podcast doesn't make you a murderer, it just means you're murder-ish.