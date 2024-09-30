Love Murder Island: The Galapagos Affair

Three sets of exiles populate a remote Galapagos island at the dawn of World War II. All three groups are searching for different things, but all they found was strife, violence and heartbreak. Drama and terror abound when some islanders mysteriously disappear, another is found dead, and one appears to have died from poisoning. Sources: Eden Undone by Abbott Kahler The Galapagos Affair by John Treherne The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden This Week's Episode Brought to You By: Blissy - Get better sleep now with Blissy and use LOVEMURDER to get an additional 30% off at blissy.com/LOVEMURDER Honeylove - Treat yourself to the best shapewear on the market and save 20% Off at honeylove.com/lovemurder ARMRA Colostrum - Strengthen immunity, ignite metabolism, fortify gut health - tryarmra.com/LOVEMURDER for 15% off your first order Find LOVE MURDER online: Website: lovemurder.love Instagram: @lovemurderpod Twitter: @lovemurderpod Facebook: LoveMrdrPod TikTok: @LoveMurderPod Patreon: /LoveMurderPod Credits: Love Murder is hosted by Jessie Pray and Andie Cassette, researched and written by Jessie Pray, produced by Nathaniel Whittemore and edited by Kyle Barbour-Hoffman