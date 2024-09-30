From Polyamory to Attempted Murder [Current Affairs]
Jessie and Andie provide an update in the murder case of Ana Knezevich Henao. In their main story, a polyamorous relationship leads to someone getting shot in the neck.
Current Affairs is Love Murder's show about the stories of love gone fatally wrong that are in the news right now.
Love Murder Island: The Galapagos Affair
Three sets of exiles populate a remote Galapagos island at the dawn of World War II. All three groups are searching for different things, but all they found was strife, violence and heartbreak. Drama and terror abound when some islanders mysteriously disappear, another is found dead, and one appears to have died from poisoning.
Georgia Woman Convicted of Murdering Husband and Burning His Body [Current Affairs]
59-year old Melody Farris showed no emotion as the verdict was read. Also, an update in the Karen Read case where Read is pushing to dismiss the charges in advance of a new trial scheduled for January.
Current Affairs is Love Murder's show about the stories of love gone fatally wrong that are in the news right now.
Fatal Friends and Lousy Lovers: The Murders of Ruby Joyner and Halima Jones
When two well-respected socialites, professional women and good friends disappear on a shopping trip, police race to get answers before it's too late.
Trick-or-Tryst - The Murder of Peter Fabiano
In 1957, a small suburban street in Sun Valley California concludes another successful Halloween. Ghosts and witches cleared out the candy bowls and the residents turned off their porch nights signifying the end of the night. Peter Fabiano and his family settled into bed and were well into their slumber when their doorbell rang not once but twice. Confused and a bit annoyed - Peter got up to open the door and expects to be greeted by a masked teen causing mischief after curfew. He was horrified to find something much more sinister.
Jessie Pray and Andie Cassette team up each week to tell stories of love and relationships gone fatally wrong. This show is all about seemingly normal people driven to terrible madness by passion and rage. Hang out with your new best friends each week to discover how someone can go from sweet to murderous in the blink of an eye, and to hear all the ways murder can give love a real bad name.