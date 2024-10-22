On the morning of January 29th, 2022, John O’Keefe was nowhere to be found. He never came home after allegedly attending a house party in Canton. His girlfriend, Karen Read, enlists two acquaintances to help find her boyfriend. Tragically, O'Keefe turns up dead under a blanket of snow outside the home she claims to have last seen him. When first responders arrive on the scene, Karen’s behavior and damage to her vehicle raises eyebrows. With no other viable leads, Karen becomes the primary suspect. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Karen Read's defense attorneys scramble for an alternate theory as to how John O'Keefe could have met his tragic fate. Then, an anonymous tip comes in from a seemingly viable source claiming John was beaten and left for dead in the Alberts' home on January 29th, 2022. And, Karen's lawyers aren't the only people who begin chasing the lead. With the unexpected help of a local blogger, a solid argument gains traction: Karen Read has been framed in an elaborate police cover-up. The theory catches on and has serious consequences.

In pre-trial hearings, newly entered evidence comes under scrutiny. Some of the evidence implicates Karen, while other details build a case strong enough to possibly have her case thrown out entirely. And, as the trial date grows closer, so does the number of Karen Read supporters stepping out to make their voices heard.

The trial begins, but not without fanfare. Initial witnesses leave the jury with more questions than answers. For Karen Read's defense, this is precisely what they hoped for. Will the prosecution be able to revive their case despite the questionable investigation?

Key witnesses take the stand and while each one of their stories contain inconsistencies, they all agree: John O'Keefe never made it through the front door of Nicole and Brian Albert's home. Jennifer McCabe and Brian Higgins' digital footprints raise eyebrows and demand answers. And, first responding officer Yuri Bukhenik is confronted with suspicious surveillance footage.

About Karen

A stormy evening in January 2022 begins as an innocent night out for drinks with friends for a local couple in Canton, Massachusetts. But by daybreak, Boston police officer John O'Keefe turns up under six feet of snow and his girlfriend, Karen Read, is immediately suspected of striking him with her SUV - leaving him for dead. As the investigation into John's curious death unfurls, rumors of a police cover-up captivate the town of Canton and beyond. Is Karen Read being framed? This question soon begs answers from onlookers far and wide as Karen's ten week trial is catapulted into the national spotlight. Law and Crime and Wondery present the most in-depth analysis to date of this sensational case – exploring the divisive theories and more by taking you behind the scenes of both the trial of Karen Read and the investigation into John O'Keefe's mysterious death in KAREN.