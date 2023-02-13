Dr. Ronald Dante is a talented hypnotist (and not an actual doctor) whose mind-bending schemes span decades. Dante worked the smoke-filled nightclubs of 1960s H... More
Available Episodes
5 of 56
Mississippi Delta: A Southern Gothic Family Mystery
Just because the police can’t solve a murder doesn’t mean other people won’t find someone to blame. In season 4 of Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch, journalist Larrison Campbell returns to her Mississippi hometown to reexamine one of its most notorious unsolved cold cases – the murder of her grandmother, Presh. What happens when a family and a community suspect one of their own?
Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of Witnessed: Devil in the Ditch ad-free right now. Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Witnessed show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts.
A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
4/3/2023
7:36
Fleeing the City of Gold: Dubai's Missing Princesses
On the podcast Infamous, two daughters of Sheikh Mohammed — the wealthy, seemingly-progressive ruler of Dubai — allegedly run away. When one of those daughters, Sheikha Latifa, releases a shocking video online, dark secrets from within a deeply private family begin to emerge. Listen to this and many more scandalous stories on Infamous.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
3/30/2023
4:32
Dr. Dante | 8. The Comeback Show
When Dr Dante ghosts on his own comeback show, Bradley is forced to chase him down. Just when it seems like the show won’t go on, Bradley convinces Dante to step on stage one final time.
Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of Chameleon, ad-free right now. Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Chameleon show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts.
A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from SonyMusic Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
2/20/2023
49:16
Dr. Dante | 7. The Documentary
Now in his 70s, Dr Dante walks out of prison (again) determined to solidify his legacy. He attracts the attention of Bradley, a documentary filmmaker keen to capture his final act.
Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of Chameleon, ad-free right now. Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Chameleon show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts.
A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from SonyMusic Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
2/13/2023
37:04
Dr. Dante | 6. The Troubleshooter
When a local TV news investigative team gets a tip about a fake university, they set out on what becomes a multi-year pursuit to find the man behind one of the largest degree mills in history.
Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of Chameleon, ad-free right now. Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Chameleon show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts.
A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from SonyMusic Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Dr. Ronald Dante is a talented hypnotist (and not an actual doctor) whose mind-bending schemes span decades. Dante worked the smoke-filled nightclubs of 1960s Hollywood and rode the self-help craze of the 1980s and 90s, hypnotizing women out of their fortunes, taking out hits on his rivals and opening up one of the biggest fake universities in history. Host Sam Mullins tracks Dante through yacht clubs, prison cells, trailer parks and theme parks to uncover the unbelievable true story of the greatest con man you’ve never heard of.
Subscribe to The Binge to get all episodes of Chameleon, ad-free right now. Click ‘Subscribe’ at the top of the Chameleon show page on Apple Podcasts or visit GetTheBinge.com to get access wherever you get your podcasts.
A Campside Media & Sony Music Entertainment production.
Find more great podcasts from Sony Music Entertainment at sonymusic.com/podcasts