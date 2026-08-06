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124 episodes
The Archangel Made Me Do It: The French Mayor And The “Fortune Teller” Who Has His Ear08/06/2026 | 38 mins.The mayor of an idyllic seaside town in France had seemingly fallen under the spell of a glamorous mystic who claimed she could speak to the dead. Their relationship soon pulled the whole town into a mind-blowing scandal that blurred the line between personal loyalty and political corruption.
Listen to Leo’s podcast The Mystic and the Mayor
Chameleon is a production of Campside Media and Audiochuck.
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- A promising high school basketball star seemed to appear out of nowhere—a talented homeless kid trying to rebuild his life after Hurricane Harvey. But Rashun Richardson was no ordinary freshman. In fact… He wasn’t even a teenager.
Chameleon is a production of Campside Media and Audiochuck.
Follow Chameleon on Instagram @chameleonpod
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- In the late 1990s, a group of art students from Leeds, England, announce a week in Spain as their latest “conceptual artwork” — and Britain’s tabloids lose their collective mind. But as the headlines pile up, it becomes clear the “holiday” is only the surface story. And the Art is aimed straight at the culture machine that’s reporting it.
Sarah Thornton's artist website
Read Griselda Pollock’s book: Avant Garde Gambits
Chameleon is a production of Campside Media and Audiochuck.
Follow Chameleon on Instagram @chameleonpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- His friends, family and a string of partners all believed a version of the same thing. That Randy was a former marine who now flew commercial airliners. But as the people around him started to look more closely, their ideas about who this charming man was began to wobble. And if Randy has been taking such great liberties with the truth then what else isn’t true?
Chameleon is a production of Campside Media and Audiochuck.
Follow Chameleon on Instagram @chameleonpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- A network of animal shelters in Uganda started posting heartbreaking videos of starving, mutilated dogs on social media, begging for donations from animal lovers. But as a group of women around the world began comparing notes, they uncovered something much darker: a sprawling scam operation where animals were being tortured for clicks, sympathy and cash. And they started fighting back.
Follow Nicola’s instagram account WeWontBeScammed
Check out Sarah’s pipe cleaner cats
Chameleon is a production of Campside Media and Audiochuck.
Follow Chameleon on Instagram @chameleonpod
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Chameleon
We are living in a golden age of deception. It feels like everyone has an angle and that, everywhere you turn, someone’s trying to scam you. Chameleon is a new weekly show from veteran journalist Josh Dean (co-creator and host of The Clearing, Hooked, White Devil, and the original Chameleon season, Hollywood Con Queen) that takes you inside an incredible, stranger-than-fiction story about someone—or some people—pretending to be something they aren’t. Are you obsessed with cons, frauds, and impostors? Then this is the podcast for you. Get your new weekly true crime obsession every Thursday from Campside Media and Audiochuck.Podcast website
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