The Garrison Institute Presents: The Common Good

Meditation with Sharon Salzberg: Balancing Your Emotions

What do emotions such as joy or anger feel like in the moment? Where do they live in the body? And how do they change? Learn how to stay present with emotions as they change in this guided meditation with Sharon Salzberg.This meditation was originally recorded for The Garrison Institute's Contemplative-Based Resilience initiative. We will be bringing you smaller practices each month in your podcast feed. You can find more meditations and contemplative resources like this at GarrisonInstitute.org, along with information about our Contemplative-Based Resilience initiative and other programs supporting those who serve our communities. Follow the podcast at https://www.garrisoninstitute.org/podcasts/ Sign up for the newsletter to receive upcoming show previews and special resources heard on the podcast here.