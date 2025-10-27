Powered by RND
The Garrison Institute Presents: The Common Good
The Garrison Institute Presents: The Common Good
The Garrison Institute Presents: The Common Good

The Garrison Institute
EducationReligion & Spirituality
The Garrison Institute Presents: The Common Good
  • Dan Siegel: The Mind Beyond the Brain and Quantum Social Change
    In this episode, Jonathan FP Rose, co-founder of the Garrison Institute, hosts Dr. Dan Siegel, Executive Director of the Mindsight Institute and renowned Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA. Dr. Siegel is celebrated for his pioneering work in interpersonal neurobiology and is the author of numerous bestsellers, including his most recent book, Personality and Wholeness in Therapy. Together, Rose and Siegel explore how our minds are shaped by embodied and relational energy flow, drawing on Dr. Siegel’s groundbreaking research in neuroscience, mindfulness, and personality development. The discussion journeys from ancestral roots to quantum social change, highlighting practices and insights that help us move from individual “me” to collective “we.” Listeners glimpse how this shift in self-understanding inspires healing, hope, and meaningful action in these times. We’d love to hear your thoughts about the podcast, please send us a note at [email protected] to let us know what you think. Produced by The Garrison Institute and The Podglomerate.
    --------  
    51:12
  • Monica Gagliano: Plant Intelligence and Reimagining Science
    This episode features Dr. Monica Gagliano, pioneering researcher in plant acoustics and author of Thus Spoke the Plant. Recognized alongside Jane Goodall and Rachel Carson as one of the world’s most inspiring women in science, Gagliano challenges us to reconsider plants as sentient, intelligent beings. From her early work on the Great Barrier Reef to groundbreaking experiments showing that plants can learn, remember, and respond with discernment, she invites us to imagine science not as a tool to control the world around us, but as a forum for dialogue with it. Gagliano reflects on animism, relational science, and how ecosystems self-organize for resilience—even in the face of climate change. The conversation calls us to trust life’s intelligence and embrace a perspective that honors the deep connections among all living systems. We’d love to hear your thoughts about the podcast, please send us a note at [email protected] to let us know what you think. Produced by ⁠The Garrison Institute⁠ and ⁠The Podglomerate⁠.
    --------  
    58:43
  • Meditation with Sharon Salzberg: Balancing Your Emotions
    What do emotions such as joy or anger feel like in the moment? Where do they live in the body? And how do they change? Learn how to stay present with emotions as they change in this guided meditation with Sharon Salzberg.This meditation was originally recorded for The Garrison Institute's Contemplative-Based Resilience initiative. We will be bringing you smaller practices each month in your podcast feed. You can find more meditations and contemplative resources like this at GarrisonInstitute.org, along with information about our Contemplative-Based Resilience initiative and other programs supporting those who serve our communities. Follow the podcast at https://www.garrisoninstitute.org/podcasts/ Sign up for the newsletter to receive upcoming show previews and special resources heard on the podcast here.
    --------  
    6:51
  • Suzanne Simard: Forest Ecology and Lessons from the Mother Tree
    Join a fascinating discussion with Suzanne Simard, visionary forest ecologist and author of Finding the Mother Tree. Simard reveals how forests thrive not as plantations but as diverse, interdependent communities. From the “wood wide web” of fungi communicating underground, to mother trees nurturing their kin, her research shows that cooperation, not just competition, sustains forest resilience. We explore how Indigenous management practices once aligned with ecological cycles, and how today’s clearcuts and monocultures leave forests vulnerable to disease and wildfire. Drawing, too, on her family’s century-long history of responsible woodcutting in British Columbia, Simard offers hope: ecosystems are regenerative. By restoring reciprocity with the land through forest management or even balcony gardens, individuals and communities can participate in the ongoing global reorganization of the human relationship to the earth. This episode calls us to reimagine our relationship with nature as one of kinship and mutual care.  We’d love to hear your thoughts about the podcast, please send us a note at [email protected] to let us know what you think. Produced by The Garrison Institute and The Podglomerate.
    --------  
    40:30
  • Bill McKibben: Sustainable Economics, Solar Energy, and the Race against Climate Change
    Dive into a captivating conversation with environmentalist Bill McKibben, founder of Third Act and author of The End of Nature and Here Comes the Sun, as we explore the emerging potential of sustainable economics. Bill explains how the global economy must adapt to renewable energy, and why rapid solar expansion in places like California and China signals a pivotal moment in our energy systems. We discover how climate solutions can support both economic growth and sustainability, while also recognizing that the window to act is closing. This conversation offers both practical insights and a grounded sense of hope for how communities, nations, and economies can transition toward a sustainable, equitable future through regenerative energy solutions. We’d love to hear your thoughts about the podcast, please send us a note at [email protected] to let us know what you think. Produced by The Garrison Institute and The Podglomerate.
    --------  
    32:47

About The Garrison Institute Presents: The Common Good

What does it mean to live for the common good? To explore the threads that bind us all, the Garrison Institute, a non-profit organization exploring the intersection of contemplation and engaged action in the world, offers the new podcast series, The Garrison Institute Presents. Hosted by Garrison Institute co-founder, urban visionary and award-winning author Jonathan F.P. Rose, the show's debut season, titled The Common Good, journeys into the nature of life, mind, and compassionate action. The show focuses on integrating the interdependent nature of life, the nature of the mind, and compassion in action.
Education, Religion & Spirituality, Science, Society & Culture, Life Sciences, Self-Improvement, Spirituality

