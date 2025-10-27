The Garrison Institute Presents: The Common Good

In this episode, Jonathan FP Rose, co-founder of the Garrison Institute, hosts Dr. Dan Siegel, Executive Director of the Mindsight Institute and renowned Clinical Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA. Dr. Siegel is celebrated for his pioneering work in interpersonal neurobiology and is the author of numerous bestsellers, including his most recent book, Personality and Wholeness in Therapy.
Together, Rose and Siegel explore how our minds are shaped by embodied and relational energy flow, drawing on Dr. Siegel’s groundbreaking research in neuroscience, mindfulness, and personality development. The discussion journeys from ancestral roots to quantum social change, highlighting practices and insights that help us move from individual “me” to collective “we.” Listeners glimpse how this shift in self-understanding inspires healing, hope, and meaningful action in these times.
We’d love to hear your thoughts about the podcast, please send us a note at [email protected]
to let us know what you think.
Produced by The Garrison Institute and The Podglomerate.