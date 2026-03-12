Open app
Humanism Now | Secular Ethics, Curiosity and Compassionate Change
Humanism Now | Secular Ethics, Curiosity and Compassionate Change

Humanism Now | Secular Ethics, Curiosity and Compassionate Change
  Humanism Now | Secular Ethics, Curiosity and Compassionate Change

    The Science Of Weird Stuff with Prof. Chris French

    03/08/2026 | 40 mins.
    "We're at a time when we need critical thinking more than ever, and sadly, I'm not really seeing it happening." 
    Professor Chris French is one of the world's leading researchers in anomalistic psychology and critical thinking. As former head of the Anomalistic Psychology Research Unit at Goldsmiths, University of London, author of The Science of Weird Sht*, patron of Humanists UK, and former editor of The Skeptic magazine, Chris has spent decades investigating paranormal claims, debunking fraudsters, and exploring the psychology of belief. 
    In this conversation, he unpacks why the paranormal is worth taking seriously as a scientific and psychological subject, what his own near-miss with precognition research taught him, why deliberate con artists deserve far more condemnation than sincere believers, and why we urgently need better critical thinking in schools, in public life, and in our politics.
    Connect with Professor French
    Chris’s website
    Chris’s Guardian column
    Chris’s Skeptic column
    Chris’s profile page at Goldmiths
    Chris on Bluesky
    Chris being interviewed on the Plutopia podcast
    The Science of Weird Shit on Bookshop.org
    Topics we cover
    How anomalistic psychology defines the paranormal  
    The sheep and goat scale: do believers and sceptics think differently?
    A near-miss with precognition research — when the data surprised the sceptics
    Why sincere mediums deserve a different response to deliberate con artists
    How a single book turned a believer into one of the world's leading sceptics
    The case for teaching critical thinking through ghost stories and UFOs
    The hard problem of conscious
  Humanism Now | Secular Ethics, Curiosity and Compassionate Change

    67. Meet the British Army's First Ever Humanist Chaplain with Padre Neil Weddel & Clare Elcombe Webber

    03/08/2026 | 41 mins.
    “Chaplaincy is defined by function, it’s not defined by belief.”

    Padre Dr Neil Weddell, the first ever non-religious pastoral carer (humanist chaplain) appointed in the British Army, joins Humanism Now alongside Clare Elcombe Webber, Director of Humanist Care at Humanists UK. We explore what chaplaincy really is, why this appointment is a historic shift for belief-diverse Armed Forces, and what humanist pastoral care looks like in practice for serving personnel and their families. 
    Topics we cover
    The evolving purpose of Chaplaincy
    Why the Army’s first non-religious chaplain is such a landmark moment 
    “Presence”, confidentiality, and sitting outside the chain of command
    Stoicism, existentialism, and humanistic psychology as practical frameworks for moral and pastoral support
    How humanist chaplaincy strengthens, not replaces, religious chaplaincy
    Where chaplaincy fits alongside welfare and medical support in a whole-person wellbeing system
    Ceremonies in military life: inclusive funerals, namings, and personal milestones
    What it takes to become a non-religious pastoral carer, and the pathway into the profession
    Resources & further reading
    Royal Army Chaplains’ Department: https://www.army.mod.uk/learn-and-explore/about-the-army/corps-regiments-and-units/royal-army-chaplains-department/
    Army Jobs -Chaplain role overview: https://jobs.army.mod.uk/roles/royal-army-chaplains-department/chaplain/
    Non-Religious Pastoral Support Network (NRPSN): https://nrpsn.org.uk/
    Humanists UK - First-ever humanist pastoral carer in the UK Armed Forces:  https://humanists.uk/2025/10/07/first-ever-humanist-pastoral-carer-in-the-uk-armed-forces-2/
    Soldier Magazine - “New kinda padre in town”:  https://soldier.army.mod.uk/issues/november-2025/update/new-padre
  Humanism Now | Secular Ethics, Curiosity and Compassionate Change

    Introducing Freedom of Thought by Humanists International

    03/01/2026 | 21 mins.
    SUBSCRIBE TO FREEDOM OF THOUGHT:
    Apple Podcasts
    Spotify
    Amazon Music
    Podcast Addict
    YouTube
    All other podcast platforms
    ********
    Sign up for the Humanists International Newsletter
    Welcome to Freedom of Thought a new podcast series by Humanists International!
    In this first episode hosts Gary McLellend and Leon Langdon introduce Humanists International, the global representative body at the heart of the humanist movement, how a global humanist network works inside the UN system, and why universal rights need a louder defence right now. 
    We share the member‑led model, lessons from the IRF Summit, and what really happens inside the UN Human Rights Council.

    In this first episode we cover:
    The formation and ethos of Humanists International
    Our member‑led structure and global reach
    Lived experience informing advocacy
    Reflections on the 2026 IRF Summit
    Fractures in human rights spaces and how to address them
    What happens inside the Human Rights Council 
    Why start this podcast now and what comes next
    Why attend the World Humanist Congress 2026
    How to shape the conversation, support us and follow
    Follow Humanist International
    Support Humanists International
    About - Humanists International
    Join us at the World Humanists Congress 2026
    Freedom of Thought is produced by Humanise Live
    🎶Music: Horizon by Simon Folwar
  Humanism Now | Secular Ethics, Curiosity and Compassionate Change

    66. Fish Stark on How The AHA Is Building a Humanist Revival In America

    02/22/2026 | 49 mins.
    "If science tells you what's real and compassion tells you what's right, you're a humanist" - Fish Stark

    Fish Stark, Executive Director of the American Humanist Association (AHA), joins Humanism Now to unpack what a modern humanist revival could look like in the United States. From creator-led storytelling to legal strategy and mutual aid, Fish shares how the AHA is building power, community, and a clearer public-facing vision of humanism rooted in empathy, agency, and responsibility.

    Connect with Fish Stark
    Personal Website – fishstark.com
    AHA Speakers Bureau
    LinkedIn
    Topics we cover
    Why Fish believes the moment is right for a “humanist revival” in America
    Humanism as identity, not just ideas: agency, responsibility, and moral confidence
    What the AHA actually does: community-building, lobbying, legal action, and public narrative
    Why the real arena is online, and how the AHA is backing creators to meet people where they are
    Church-state separation under pressure, and how coercion shows up in schools and public life
    Humanist chaplaincy and “parallel place” legal recognition as a strategic advantage
    The American Empathy Project and why mutual aid is humanism in practice
    What comedy teaches about organising: pacing, attention, clarity, and joy
    Resources & further reading
    Humanist Manifesto I – American Humanist Association (1933) – https://americanhumanist.org/what-is-humanism/manifesto1/
    Peace First – https://peacefirst.org/
    Born This Way Foundation  – https://bornthisway.foundation/
    The Good Place – https://www.nbc.com/the-good-place
    Person-centered therapy (Carl Rogers) overview – NCBI Bookshelf / StatPearls (2023) – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK589708/
  Humanism Now | Secular Ethics, Curiosity and Compassionate Change

    65. CampQuest UK Returns! How Kids Camps Build Confidence, Community, and Critical Thinking

    02/15/2026 | 30 mins.
    “It was a very safe space to be able to say, I got that wrong.”
    CampQuest UK Programme Director Alistair Lichten (Humanist Dad) and camper-turned-volunteer Katy Pugh join Humanism Now to unpack why a secular camp matters, and how a weekend of outdoor adventure, hands-on science, and Philosophy for Children helps young people practise curiosity, confidence, and respectful disagreement.
    Discover CampQuest UK
    2026 Family Camp – dates, location, pricing, booking– https://campquest.uk/2026-family-camp-pilot/
    More info on Humanists UK Website
    Follow Alistair on the HumanistDad Blog
    Topics we cover
     ✔︎ Why CampQuest began, and what a secular camp offers that most camps do not
     ✔︎ How outdoor challenge makes speaking up feel less scary
     ✔︎ The 2026 family camp, and what the weekend format looks like
     ✔︎ Philosophy for Children: stimulus, question-voting, and “speaking object” rules
     ✔︎ Encouraging values without dogma: standards of behaviour that protect freedom of thought
     ✔︎ What kids actually take home: reasoning, confidence, and not taking disagreement personally
     ✔︎ Alumni impact, volunteer growth, and rebuilding community year to year
     ✔︎ Practical booking and arrival expectations for the May bank holiday camp
    Resources & further reading
    Philosophy for Children (P4C): SAPERE / Thoughtful – training and overview of the method – https://www.sapere.org.uk/
    and “What is P4C?” 
    The Ship of Theseus (identity over time): Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy
About Humanism Now | Secular Ethics, Curiosity and Compassionate Change

Humanism Now is the weekly podcast for everyone curious, interested or actively engaged in secular humanism. Each Sunday, host James Hodgson—founder of Humanise Live—welcomes scientists, philosophers, activists, authors, entrepreneurs and community leaders who are challenging the status quo and building a fairer, kinder world.Together we unpack today’s toughest ethical questions—using reason and compassion instead of dogma—and champion universal human rights and flourishing. Expect in-depth interviews on today's pressing issues, from climate action, protecting freedoms, equality & justice to AI ethics and cosmic wonder. Every episode delivers practical take-aways for living an ethical, purpose-driven life while discovering more about ourselves, others and the universe.Whether you’re a lifelong secular humanist or simply curious about a naturalistic worldview, hit follow for insight-packed conversations that challenge ideas, celebrate human potential and inspire positive change. Join our global community working toward a fairer, kinder and more rational world—for this generation and the next.
Podcast website
EducationReligion & SpiritualityScienceSociety & CulturePhilosophySelf-ImprovementSpirituality

