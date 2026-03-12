Humanism Now | Secular Ethics, Curiosity and Compassionate Change

"If science tells you what's real and compassion tells you what's right, you're a humanist" - Fish Stark
Fish Stark, Executive Director of the American Humanist Association (AHA), joins Humanism Now to unpack what a modern humanist revival could look like in the United States. From creator-led storytelling to legal strategy and mutual aid, Fish shares how the AHA is building power, community, and a clearer public-facing vision of humanism rooted in empathy, agency, and responsibility.
Connect with Fish Stark
Personal Website – fishstark.com
AHA Speakers Bureau
LinkedIn
Topics we cover
Why Fish believes the moment is right for a “humanist revival” in America
Humanism as identity, not just ideas: agency, responsibility, and moral confidence
What the AHA actually does: community-building, lobbying, legal action, and public narrative
Why the real arena is online, and how the AHA is backing creators to meet people where they are
Church-state separation under pressure, and how coercion shows up in schools and public life
Humanist chaplaincy and “parallel place” legal recognition as a strategic advantage
The American Empathy Project and why mutual aid is humanism in practice
What comedy teaches about organising: pacing, attention, clarity, and joy
Resources & further reading
Humanist Manifesto I – American Humanist Association (1933) – https://americanhumanist.org/what-is-humanism/manifesto1/
Peace First – https://peacefirst.org/
Born This Way Foundation – https://bornthisway.foundation/
The Good Place – https://www.nbc.com/the-good-place
Person-centered therapy (Carl Rogers) overview – NCBI Bookshelf / StatPearls (2023) – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK589708/
Send a text
Support the show
Support Humanism Now & Join Our Community!
Follow @HumanismNowPod | YouTube | TikTok | Instagram | Facebook | Threads | X.com | BlueSky
Humanism Now is produced by Humanise Live a podcast production agency based in London, serving charities, companies, and individuals across the globe.
Contact us to get starting in podcasting today at humanise.live or [email protected]
Music: Blossom by Light Prism
Podcast transcripts are AI-generated and may contain errors or omissions. They are provided to make our content more accessible, but should not be considered a fully accurate record of the conversation.