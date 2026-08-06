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Detective Perspective

Derrick Levasseur & Square Mile Studios
DocumentaryHistory
Detective Perspective
Latest episode

150 episodes

  • Detective Perspective

    148: Elisa Roberson | She Walked Out the Door... Then Vanished

    08/03/2026 | 45 mins.
    On August 6, 1989, 13-year-old Elisa Roberson left her home in Aransas Pass, Texas, to meet a friend at a nearby elementary school. It was a walk she had made before and should have taken only a few minutes.
    But Elisa never arrived, prompting her family to report her missing that night. A wide-scale search began the following morning, and bloodhounds tracked Elisa's scent to a nearby intersection, where it abruptly ended, leading investigators to believe she had been abducted.
    But more than 37 years later, Elisa has never been found, and what happened to her remains a mystery. 
    If you have information in Elisa’s case, please call the Texas Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). There is a reward available.
    Editor: Shannon Keirce
    Research/Writing: Haley Gray
    SUBMIT A CASE HERE: Cases@DetectivePerspectivePod.com

    SOCIAL
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detperspective/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/detperspective

    FIND DERRICK HERE
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/DerrickL
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DerrickLevasseur
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DerrickVLevasseur

    CRIME WEEKLY AND COFFEE
    Criminal Coffee Company: https://www.CriminalCoffeeCo.com
    Crime Weekly:  https://crimeweeklypodcast.com/shop

    ADS:
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  • Detective Perspective

    147: Jaye Potter Mintz | "Mean Man Hurt Mommy"

    07/27/2026 | 46 mins.
    On the afternoon of February 23, 1987, Lorene Potter stopped by her daughter Jaye Potter Mintz's home in Leland, North Carolina. Inside, she found Jaye's 2-year-old son crying and 23-year-old Jaye brutally murdered in bed.
    The crime scene was so horrific that local investigators immediately called in the State Bureau of Investigation.
    But despite decades of investigation and DNA left behind by the killer, no suspect has ever been identified, leaving whoever murdered Jaye free nearly 40 years later...
    Anyone with information is asked to call the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777.
    Editor: Shannon Keirce
    Research/Writing: Haley Gray
    SUBMIT A CASE HERE: Cases@DetectivePerspectivePod.com

    SOCIAL
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detperspective/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/detperspective

    FIND DERRICK HERE
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/DerrickL
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DerrickLevasseur
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DerrickVLevasseur

    CRIME WEEKLY AND COFFEE
    Criminal Coffee Company: https://www.CriminalCoffeeCo.com
    Crime Weekly:  https://crimeweeklypodcast.com/shop

    ADS:

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  • Detective Perspective

    146: Captain Michael O’Mara | The Mysterious Death of a Decorated Officer

    07/21/2026 | 1h
    On the evening of May 30, 1988, 48-year-old Police Captain Michael O'Mara left home to run a few errands.
    He never made it home.
    That night, another officer found Mike dead in a grassy area outside the county courthouse. Within hours, investigators declared he had taken his own life.
    But Mike's family and friends refused to believe it. They feared he had been murdered, possibly by another officer or by the mafia. 
    Despite those concerns, more than 38 years later, Mike's manner of death remains undetermined, and one question still remains: What really happened to Captain Michael O'Mara?
    If you have information in this case, you can contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4700.
    Editor: Shannon Keirce
    Research/Writing: Haley Gray
    SUBMIT A CASE HERE: Cases@DetectivePerspectivePod.com

    SOCIAL
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detperspective/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/detperspective

    FIND DERRICK HERE
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/DerrickL
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DerrickLevasseur
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DerrickVLevasseur

    CRIME WEEKLY AND COFFEE
    Criminal Coffee Company: https://www.CriminalCoffeeCo.com
    Crime Weekly:  https://crimeweeklypodcast.com/shop

    ADS:

    1. https://www.Smalls.com - Use code DETECTIVE for 60% off, FREE shipping, and treats for LIFE!

    2. https://www.TryMiracle.com/Detective - Use code DETECTIVE for 3 FREE towels and to save over 40%!

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  • Detective Perspective

    145: MURDER: Patrice Endres

    07/13/2026 | 51 mins.
    On the morning of April 15, 2004, 38-year-old Patrice Endres was working at her salon in Cumming, Georgia. Then, just before noon, she vanished.
    Investigators would eventually conclude she had been abducted during a 13-minute window. But despite years of searching, following leads, and investigating multiple suspects, they still don't know exactly what happened.
    More than 22 years later, everyone is left asking the same question: who would do this to Patrice Endres and why?
    If you have information about this case please contact the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477.
    Editor: Shannon Keirce
    Research/Writing: Haley Gray
    SUBMIT A CASE HERE: Cases@DetectivePerspectivePod.com

    SOCIAL
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detperspective/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/detperspective

    FIND DERRICK HERE
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/DerrickL
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DerrickLevasseur
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DerrickVLevasseur

    CRIME WEEKLY AND COFFEE
    Criminal Coffee Company: https://www.CriminalCoffeeCo.com
    Crime Weekly:  https://crimeweeklypodcast.com/shop

    ADS:

    https://www.TryFUM.com - Use code DETECTIVE to get a FREE gift with your Journey Pack!

    https://www.Square.com/Detective - Get up to $200 off your new Square Hardware!

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  • Detective Perspective

    144: MISSING: Zachary Bernhardt

    07/06/2026 | 48 mins.
    On September 11, 2000, at approximately 4:47 am, 8-year-old Zachary Bernhardt was reported missing from his apartment in Clearwater, Florida.
    Within hours, hundreds of investigators and volunteers were searching for him. But they found no trace of Zach, and as the investigation unfolded, they began questioning whether they had ever been told the full story about what happened that night.
    More than 25 years later, Zach remains missing and everyone is left asking the same question: What really happened to Zach Bernhardt?

    If anyone has any information, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or Clearwater Police at 1-727-562-4420.
    Editor: Shannon Keirce
    Research/Writing: Haley Gray
    SUBMIT A CASE HERE: Cases@DetectivePerspectivePod.com

    SOCIAL
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/detperspective/
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/detperspective

    FIND DERRICK HERE
    Twitter: https://twitter.com/DerrickL
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DerrickLevasseur
    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DerrickVLevasseur

    CRIME WEEKLY AND COFFEE
    Criminal Coffee Company: https://www.CriminalCoffeeCo.com
    Crime Weekly:  https://crimeweeklypodcast.com/shop

    ADS:
    1. https://www.HungryRoot.com/Detective - Use code DETECTIVE for 40% off and a FREE ITEM in every box FOR LIFE!

    2. https://www.TryMiracle.com/Detective - Use code DETECTIVE to save over 40% and get THREE FREE TOWELS!
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About Detective Perspective
Join former police detective and private investigator, Derrick Levasseur as he covers a new unsolved case every week. He'll discuss the facts of the case, give you his perspective on the investigation, and leave you with contact information for the individuals or organizations connected to the case so that if you have any tips, you contact them directly and maybe help solve a case...
Podcast website
DocumentaryHistorySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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