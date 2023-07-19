Join former police detective and private investigator, Derrick Levasseur as he covers a new unsolved case every week. He'll discuss the facts of the case, give ...
More
Available Episodes
1 of 1
Welcome to 'Detective Perspective'
Join former police detective and private investigator, Derrick Levasseur as he covers a new unsolved case every week. He'll discuss the facts of the case, give you his perspective on the investigation, and leave you with contact information for the individuals or organizations connected to the case so that if you have any tips, you contact them directly and maybe help solve a case...
Join former police detective and private investigator, Derrick Levasseur as he covers a new unsolved case every week. He'll discuss the facts of the case, give you his perspective on the investigation, and leave you with contact information for the individuals or organizations connected to the case so that if you have any tips, you contact them directly and maybe help solve a case...