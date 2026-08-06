On the evening of May 30, 1988, 48-year-old Police Captain Michael O'Mara left home to run a few errands.

He never made it home.

That night, another officer found Mike dead in a grassy area outside the county courthouse. Within hours, investigators declared he had taken his own life.

But Mike's family and friends refused to believe it. They feared he had been murdered, possibly by another officer or by the mafia.

Despite those concerns, more than 38 years later, Mike's manner of death remains undetermined, and one question still remains: What really happened to Captain Michael O'Mara?

If you have information in this case, you can contact the Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4700.

Editor: Shannon Keirce

Research/Writing: Haley Gray

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