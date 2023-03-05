47: ‘I AM DOCTOR AMY BISHOP!’ - Entitled Professor Couldn’t Get Her Own Way & Goes On Deadly Rampage

Hey guys! Today we're discussing the case of Amy Bishop and oh boy was she a piece of work! Amy was a university professor who was arrogant and entitled and when she didn't get her own way there were terrible consequences. Hope you enjoy listening! xoxo If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources: The Samaritans helpline: 116 123 Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us *times apply) Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498 Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005 Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/ *times apply) Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200