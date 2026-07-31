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210 episodes
Relationship Expert “TikTok Star” EXPOSED after Hiring Hitman to MURDER Celebrity Ex-Boyfriend07/31/2026 | 54 mins.AD - Machine Washable Rugs, Made Better. For a limited time only, our listeners get 10% off + free shipping at tumbleliving.com/MAKEUP #Tumble #ad
If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:
The Samaritans helpline: 116 123
Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us *times apply)
Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498
Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005
Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/ *times apply)
Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200
To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or
visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/thecriminalmakeup.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:
The Samaritans helpline: 116 123
Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us *times apply)
Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498
Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005
Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/ *times apply)
Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200
To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or
visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/thecriminalmakeup.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:
The Samaritans helpline: 116 123
Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us *times apply)
Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498
Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005
Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/ *times apply)
Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200
To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or
visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/thecriminalmakeup.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
One Man, Five Child Brides & 30+ Babies - The Disgusting Polygamy Cult of Tom Green07/05/2026 | 1h 16 mins.If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:
The Samaritans helpline: 116 123
Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us *times apply)
Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498
Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005
Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/ *times apply)
Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200
To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or
visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/thecriminalmakeup.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
"Millionaire" Reality TV Star gets Crazy Jealous & Murders ANOTHER Celebrity Star07/04/2026 | 50 mins.If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:
The Samaritans helpline: 116 123
Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us *times apply)
Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498
Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005
Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/ *times apply)
Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200
To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or
visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/thecriminalmakeup.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Criminal Makeup
Danielle Kirsty, a True Crime content creator on YouTube, is now bringing her unbelievable stories to podcast format! With her huge passion for True Crime and expertise from her Law & Criminology degree, Danielle likes to dive deep into the minds of the worst criminals in history - so that we can all try and figure out why they do what they do. Join Danielle as she falls down the rabbit hole, delivering cases from around the world with curiosity, empathy and a much needed dash of sass!
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