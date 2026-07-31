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The Criminal Makeup

Danielle Kirsty
HistorySociety & Culture
The Criminal Makeup
Latest episode

210 episodes

  • The Criminal Makeup

    Relationship Expert “TikTok Star” EXPOSED after Hiring Hitman to MURDER Celebrity Ex-Boyfriend

    07/31/2026 | 54 mins.
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    If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:

    The Samaritans helpline: 116 123

    Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ *times apply)

    Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498

    Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005

    Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ *times apply)

    Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200

    To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or

    visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/thecriminalmakeup.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Criminal Makeup

    The “Cool Mom” who Sexually Assaulted Children in her OWN SON’S Friend Group

    07/16/2026 | 57 mins.
    If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:

    The Samaritans helpline: 116 123

    Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ *times apply)

    Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498

    Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005

    Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ *times apply)

    Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200

    To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or

    visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/thecriminalmakeup.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Criminal Makeup

    FedEx Driver Kidnaps 7yr Old Girl & Hides in Van before doing UNTHINKABLE

    07/09/2026 | 58 mins.
    If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:

    The Samaritans helpline: 116 123

    Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ *times apply)

    Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498

    Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005

    Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ *times apply)

    Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200

    To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or

    visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/thecriminalmakeup.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Criminal Makeup

    One Man, Five Child Brides & 30+ Babies - The Disgusting Polygamy Cult of Tom Green

    07/05/2026 | 1h 16 mins.
    If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:

    The Samaritans helpline: 116 123

    Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ *times apply)

    Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498

    Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005

    Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ *times apply)

    Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200

    To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or

    visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/thecriminalmakeup.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Criminal Makeup

    "Millionaire" Reality TV Star gets Crazy Jealous & Murders ANOTHER Celebrity Star

    07/04/2026 | 50 mins.
    If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:

    The Samaritans helpline: 116 123

    Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ *times apply)

    Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498

    Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005

    Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ *times apply)

    Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200

    To advertise on the show, contact sales@advertisecast.com or

    visit https://advertising.libsyn.com/thecriminalmakeup.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Criminal Makeup
Danielle Kirsty, a True Crime content creator on YouTube, is now bringing her unbelievable stories to podcast format! With her huge passion for True Crime and expertise from her Law & Criminology degree, Danielle likes to dive deep into the minds of the worst criminals in history - so that we can all try and figure out why they do what they do. Join Danielle as she falls down the rabbit hole, delivering cases from around the world with curiosity, empathy and a much needed dash of sass!
HistorySociety & CultureTrue Crime

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