51: The Teenage Psychopath Who Couldn’t Stop Fantasizing About Murder - Daniel Marsh
Hey guys, today we're going to be covering the case of Daniel Marsh. Hope you enjoy listening! xoxo
If you have been affected by any of the themes in this episode, please consider visiting the following resources:
The Samaritans helpline: 116 123
Refuge domestic abuse helpline: 0808 2000 247 (live chat is also available at https://www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/Contact-us *times apply)
Safeline domestic abuse helpline: 01926 402 498
Safeline national male survivor helpline: 0808 800 5005
Rape Crisis Helpline: 0808 802 9999 (help is also available at live chat at https://rapecrisis.org.uk/get-help/live-chat-helpline/ *times apply)
Sexual Assault Support Line: 01708 765200
4/27/2023
47:11
50: The KiIIer Grandma - The Unbelievable Case of Cynthia Cdebaca
Hey guys! Today we’re gonna be covering the case of Cynthia Cdebaca - also known as The Killer Grandma. Hope you enjoy listening! xoxo
This episode is sponsored by:
Ettitude - promo code: criminalmakeup
4/20/2023
41:16
49: Brazil’s Deadliest Killer to GLORIFIED YouTube Star?! The Crazy & Unbelievable Story of Pedro Rodrigues Filho
Hey guys! Today we're going to be covering the crazy story of Pedro Rodrigues Filho. Hope you enjoy and thanks for listening! xoxo
Hey guys! Today we're going to be covering the case of Austin Harrouff, hope you enjoy listening! xoxo
4/6/2023
42:51
47: ‘I AM DOCTOR AMY BISHOP!’ - Entitled Professor Couldn’t Get Her Own Way & Goes On Deadly Rampage
Hey guys! Today we're discussing the case of Amy Bishop and oh boy was she a piece of work! Amy was a university professor who was arrogant and entitled and when she didn't get her own way there were terrible consequences.
Hope you enjoy listening! xoxo
Danielle Kirsty, a True Crime content creator on YouTube, is now bringing her unbelievable stories to podcast format! With her huge passion for True Crime and expertise from her Law & Criminology degree, Danielle likes to dive deep into the minds of the worst criminals in history - so that we can all try and figure out why they do what they do. Join Danielle as she falls down the rabbit hole, delivering cases from around the world with curiosity, empathy and a much needed dash of sass!