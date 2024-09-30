It's time to Rewind with Karen & Georgia!
This week, K & G recap Episode 20: 20/20, when Karen discussed the Night Stalker and his subsequent capture and Georgia covered New Zealand’s infamous Bain Family Murders. Listen for all-new commentary, case updates and much more!
Whether you've listened a thousand times or you're new to the show, join the conversation as we look back on our old episodes and discuss the life lessons we’ve learned along the way. Head to social media to share your favorite moments from this episode!
1:32:35
MFM Minisode 410
This week’s hometowns include picking up a hitchhiker and ordering the “Garbage Plate” in Rochester, New York.
29:15
454 - Together We're Fine
This week, Karen and Georgia cover the murder of Sarah Everard and the 1978 Lufthansa Heist.
1:07:14
Rewind with Karen & Georgia - Episode 19: Nineteen Kills and Counting
It's time to Rewind with Karen & Georgia!
This week, K & G recap Episode 19: Nineteen Kills and Counting when Georgia covered the Freeway Phantom and Karen detailed the crimes of Anders Behring Breivk. Listen for all-new commentary, case updates and much more!
Whether you've listened a thousand times or you're new to the show, join the conversation as we look back on our old episodes and discuss the life lessons we’ve learned along the way. Head to social media to share your favorite moments from this episode!
1:08:50
MFM Minisode 409
This week’s hometowns include surviving a shipwreck and a parade on Halloween.
About My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark
My Favorite Murder is a true crime comedy podcast hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark. Each week, Karen and Georgia share compelling true crimes and hometown stories from friends and listeners.
Since MFM launched in January of 2016, Karen and Georgia have shared their lifelong interest in true crime and have covered stories of infamous serial killers like the Night Stalker, mysterious cold cases, captivating cults, incredible survivor stories and important events from history like the Tulsa race massacre of 1921.
My Favorite Murder is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including historic true crime, comedic interviews and news, science, pop culture and more. Podcasts on the network include Buried Bones with Kate Winkler Dawson and Paul Holes, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, This Podcast Will Kill You, Bananas and more.