My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark

Rewind with Karen & Georgia - Episode 20: 20/20

It's time to Rewind with Karen & Georgia! This week, K & G recap Episode 20: 20/20, when Karen discussed the Night Stalker and his subsequent capture and Georgia covered New Zealand's infamous Bain Family Murders. Listen for all-new commentary, case updates and much more!