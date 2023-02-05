That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

Each week, comedians and amateur detectives Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk break down episodes of Law & Order: SVU, deep dive into the true crimes they're base... More
Inheritance
Today Kara and Liza recap “Inheritance” (Season 3, Episode 8), they analyze the disgusting crimes of “The Beast of the Bastille," and they have a delightful convo with actor Nelson Lee (Stargirl, Mulan).SOURCES:NewsweekThe GuardianWikipedia - Guy GeorgesWHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:Things to Know If You Love a Multiracial Childhttps://www.embracerace.org/resources/topic/resources-for-raising-mixed-race-childrenNext week’s episode will be “Inconceivable” (Season 9, Episode 14).See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
1:53:29
Branded
On this week’s episode Liza and Kara break down “Branded” (Season 12, Episode 6). They dissect two separate true crimes - the Richard Lee McNair prison break and the Masami Yoshinaga rape case. They also have a fantastic conversation with the wonderful Bess Rous (Murder in the First, Renfield).SOURCES:Wikipedia - Millennium (novel series)Wikipedia - Richard Lee McNairWikipedia - 1995 Okinawa rape incidentLos Angeles TimesThe New York Times 1The New York Times 2The New York Times 3CNNWHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:The Fresh Air Fundhttps://freshair.org/Next week’s episode will be “Inheritance” (Season 3, Episode 8).See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/25/2023
1:54:15
Lost Reputation & Above Suspicion
Today Kara and Liza recap two monumental SVU episodes “Lost Reputation” & “Above Suspicion” (Season 14, Episodes 1 & 2), they explore the wild escapades of the Anna Gristina and Jason Itzler escort rivalry, and they chat with the phenomenal Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds, Friends).SOURCES:The New York Times 1The New York Times 2The New York Times 3The New York Times 4The New York Times 5The New York Times 6The New York Times 7 The New York Times 8The New York Times 9The New York Times 10The New York Times 11The New York Times 12The New York Times 13NBC New YorkGothamist 1Gothamist 2RadarOnlineNew York Post 1New York Post 2New York MagazineWHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:Everytown for Gun Safetyhttps://www.everytown.org/Next week’s episode will be “Branded” (Season 12, Episode 6).See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/18/2023
2:27:28
Haystack
This week Liza and Kara discuss “Haystack” (Season 8, Episode 15), they cover the tragic death of Melinda Duckett, and they have a joyous convo with the effervescent Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother, Sister Swap).SOURCES:NewsweekSarasota Herald-TribuneWikipedia - Death of Melinda DuckettBay News 9The Seattle TimesFlorida State Department of Children & Families 1Florida State Department of Children & Families 2WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:LifeWirehttps://www.lifewire.org/Next week’s episodes will be “Lost Reputation & Above Suspicion” (Season 14, Episodes 1 & 2).See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/11/2023
1:55:37
Unholiest Alliance
On this week’s episode Kara and Liza recap the second half of a two-parter with “Unholiest Alliance” (Season 17, Episode 18), they dive into the horrific true crime cover-up behind the murder of Sister Cathy Cesnik, and they have a moving conversation with the magnificent Robert John Burke (Rescue Me, Wakanda Forever).SOURCES:Netflix - The KeepersNew York Post 1New York Post 2New York Daily NewsDaily MailWHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:Survivors Network of those Abused by Priestshttps://www.snapnetwork.org/Next week’s episode will be “Haystack” (Season 8, Episode 15).See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Each week, comedians and amateur detectives Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk break down episodes of Law & Order: SVU, deep dive into the true crimes they're based on, and interview on-screen talent, ranging from big stars to joggers who find the body. These are their stories. Dun dun!