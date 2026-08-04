That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
298 episodes
- Today, Liza and Kara tackle the episode “Child's Welfare” (Season 13, Episode 16), discuss the truly horrific kidnapping of Jaycee Dugard, and interview the wonderful Michael Weston (aka Simon, Olivia Benson’s brother).
SOURCES:
CBS News
The New York Times 1
The New York Times 2
The New York Times 3
Wikipedia - Kidnapping of Jaycee Dugard
ABC News 1
ABC News 2
The Mercury News
20/20
People
WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:
A Stolen Life: A Memoir by Jaycee Dugard
Next week’s episode will be “Welcome to the Pedo Motel” (Season 22, Episode 10).
Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3yb7hqu
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This week, Kara and Liza break down the SVU episode, “Swimming With The Sharks” (Season 21, Episode 15) and discuss the infuriating Seemona Sumasar and Jerry Ramrattan case. Plus, they interview the incredibly talented Radha Mitchell.
SOURCES:
The New York Times 1
The New York Times 2
CNN
ABC 7 1
ABC 7 2
ABC 7 3
6 ABC
CBS News
Oxygen
The New York Post
WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:
Teacher Wish Lists
Next week’s episode will be “Child's Welfare” (Season 13, Episode 16).
Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3yb7hqu
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Today, Kara and Liza discuss the SVU episode “Assumptions” (Season 20, Episode 23), investigate the January 2019 confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial, and chat with the brilliant Nazneen Contractor.
SOURCES:
CNN 1
CNN 2
CBS News 1
CBS News 2
The Guardian
NPR
ABC News
First Amendment Watch 1
First Amendment Watch 2
Politico
WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:
Combatants for Peace
Next week’s episode will be “Swimming With the Sharks” (Season 21, Episode 15).
Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3yb7hqu
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- This week, Liza and Kara recap “Star-Struck Victims” (Season 17, Episode 16). They discuss the dozens of horrific rape allegations against Bill Cosby. And to cleanse the palate, they chat with the wonderful Craig Bierko.
SOURCES:
CNN
Action News 5
Yahoo
The Hollywood Reporter
Wikipedia - Bill Cosby sexual assault cases
Philadelphia Magazine
The Daily Beast
USA Today
The New York Times
WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:
‘I’m No Longer Afraid’: 35 Women Tell Their Stories About Being Assaulted by Bill Cosby, and the Culture That Wouldn’t Listen
Next week’s episode will be “Assumptions" (Season 20, Episode 23).
Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3yb7hqu
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Today, Liza and Kara tackle the classic SVU episode “Savant” (Season 9, Episode 4) and discuss the bizarre crimes of wife-murderer Jonathan Nyce.
SOURCES:
The New York Times
NBC News
The Reporter
NBC Philadelphia
American Veterinary Medical Association
U.S. Food and Drug Administration
Forensic Files Now
WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:
Help Nelson and Ariel Through ICE Detention Crisis
Next week’s episode will be “Star-Struck Victims” (Season 17, Episode 16).
Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3yb7hqu
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
More TV & Film podcasts
- Watch What CrappensTV & Film
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
- Pop Culture Happy HourArts, Books, Entertainment News, Film Reviews, Music, Music Commentary, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- House of RTV & Film
- The WatchTV & Film
- The Big PictureTV & Film
- The RewatchablesTV & Film
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra JudgeTV & Film
Trending TV & Film podcasts
- Critical DarlingsFilm Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny BananasTV & Film
- You Are GoodFilm History, Film Reviews, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch PodcastComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Peanut Butter and Biscuits - A Ted Lasso/Shrinking FancastAfter Shows, TV & Film
- I Ken Not with Kendrick TuckerEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- She's All BachAfter Shows, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Digging Up the DuggarsTV & Film
- Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg RikaartEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Rose Pricks: A Bachelor RoastAfter Shows, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaineAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Surviving Sister WivesAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Shelf-Aware with Ren and LizzyArts, Books, Comedy, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Bechdel CastComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- Turtle TimeTV & Film
- Vanderpump Rules PartyComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 90210MGTV & Film
- Films To Be Buried With with Brett GoldsteinComedy, Comedy Interviews, Film Interviews, TV & Film
- The Delta FlyersFiction, Science Fiction, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- CinephobeComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- This Had Oscar BuzzTV & Film
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- UnspooledFilm Reviews, TV & Film
- La Entrevista con Yordi RosadoTV & Film
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
About That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast
Each week, comedians and amateur detectives Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk break down episodes of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, take a deep dive into the true crimes they're based on and interview on-screen talent, ranging from big stars to joggers who find the body. These are their stories. Dun dun! Tune in as they discuss all things not only Law & Order: SVU, but unfiltered hot takes on entertainment, TV, pop culture and more! Members of the elite squad like Kelli Giddish, BD Wong and Diane Neal have previously guested along with many more! Plus, the two friends frequently take to the stage with live shows featuring a PowerPoint, games and lots of laughs. Go to http://thatsmesseduplive.com or check their Instagram @thatsmesseduppod to check tour dates and get episode homework! That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including true crime, comedic interviews and news, science, pop culture and more. Podcasts on the network include My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, I Said No Gifts!, This Podcast Will Kill You, Bananas and more.Podcast website
Listen to That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, Watch What Crappens and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast: Podcasts in Family
- This Podcast Will Kill YouHealth & Wellness, Science
- Ghosted! by Roz HernandezComedy
- Dear Movies, I Love YouTV & Film
- Trust Me: Cults, Extreme Belief, and ManipulationComedy, Society & Culture, True Crime
- DISGRACELANDMusic, Society & Culture, True Crime
- Wicked Words - A True Crime Talk Show with Kate Winkler DawsonTrue Crime