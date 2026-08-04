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That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast
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That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

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TV & Film
That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast
Latest episode

298 episodes

  • That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

    Child's Welfare w/ Michael Weston

    08/04/2026 | 2h 2 mins.
    Today, Liza and Kara tackle the episode “Child's Welfare” (Season 13, Episode 16), discuss the truly horrific kidnapping of Jaycee Dugard, and interview the wonderful Michael Weston (aka Simon, Olivia Benson’s brother).
    SOURCES:
    CBS News
    The New York Times 1
    The New York Times 2
    The New York Times 3
    Wikipedia - Kidnapping of Jaycee Dugard
    ABC News 1
    ABC News 2
    The Mercury News
    20/20
    People
    WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:
    A Stolen Life: A Memoir by Jaycee Dugard
    Next week’s episode will be “Welcome to the Pedo Motel” (Season 22, Episode 10).
    Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3yb7hqu
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

    Swimming With The Sharks w/ Radha Mitchell

    07/28/2026 | 1h 52 mins.
    This week, Kara and Liza break down the SVU episode, “Swimming With The Sharks” (Season 21, Episode 15) and discuss the infuriating Seemona Sumasar and Jerry Ramrattan case. Plus, they interview the incredibly talented Radha Mitchell.
    SOURCES:
    The New York Times 1
    The New York Times 2
    CNN
    ABC 7 1
    ABC 7 2
    ABC 7 3
    6 ABC
    CBS News
    Oxygen
    The New York Post
    WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:
    Teacher Wish Lists
    Next week’s episode will be “Child's Welfare” (Season 13, Episode 16).
    Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3yb7hqu
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

    Assumptions w/ Nazneen Contractor

    07/21/2026 | 2h 12 mins.
    Today, Kara and Liza discuss the SVU episode “Assumptions” (Season 20, Episode 23), investigate the January 2019 confrontation at the Lincoln Memorial, and chat with the brilliant Nazneen Contractor.
    SOURCES:
    CNN 1
    CNN 2
    CBS News 1
    CBS News 2
    The Guardian
    NPR
    ABC News
    First Amendment Watch 1
    First Amendment Watch 2
    Politico
    WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:
    Combatants for Peace
    Next week’s episode will be “Swimming With the Sharks” (Season 21, Episode 15).
    Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3yb7hqu
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

    Star-Struck Victims w/ Craig Bierko

    07/14/2026 | 2h 14 mins.
    This week, Liza and Kara recap “Star-Struck Victims” (Season 17, Episode 16). They discuss the dozens of horrific rape allegations against Bill Cosby. And to cleanse the palate, they chat with the wonderful Craig Bierko.
    SOURCES:
    CNN
    Action News 5
    Yahoo
    The Hollywood Reporter
    Wikipedia - Bill Cosby sexual assault cases
    Philadelphia Magazine
    The Daily Beast
    USA Today
    The New York Times
    WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:
    ‘I’m No Longer Afraid’: 35 Women Tell Their Stories About Being Assaulted by Bill Cosby, and the Culture That Wouldn’t Listen
    Next week’s episode will be “Assumptions" (Season 20, Episode 23).
    Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3yb7hqu
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast

    Savant

    07/07/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    Today, Liza and Kara tackle the classic SVU episode “Savant” (Season 9, Episode 4) and discuss the bizarre crimes of wife-murderer Jonathan Nyce.
    SOURCES:
    The New York Times
    NBC News
    The Reporter
    NBC Philadelphia
    American Veterinary Medical Association
    U.S. Food and Drug Administration
    Forensic Files Now
    WHAT WOULD SISTER PEG DO:
    Help Nelson and Ariel Through ICE Detention Crisis
    Next week’s episode will be “Star-Struck Victims” (Season 17, Episode 16).
    Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/3yb7hqu
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast
Each week, comedians and amateur detectives Liza Treyger and Kara Klenk break down episodes of NBC’s Law & Order: SVU, take a deep dive into the true crimes they're based on and interview on-screen talent, ranging from big stars to joggers who find the body. These are their stories. Dun dun! Tune in as they discuss all things not only Law & Order: SVU, but unfiltered hot takes on entertainment, TV, pop culture and more! Members of the elite squad like Kelli Giddish, BD Wong and Diane Neal have previously guested along with many more! Plus, the two friends frequently take to the stage with live shows featuring a PowerPoint, games and lots of laughs. Go to http://thatsmesseduplive.com or check their Instagram @thatsmesseduppod to check tour dates and get episode homework! That’s Messed Up: An SVU Podcast is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including true crime, comedic interviews and news, science, pop culture and more. Podcasts on the network include My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, I Said No Gifts!, This Podcast Will Kill You, Bananas and more.
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