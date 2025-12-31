Actor and comedian Timothy Simons introduces his character Tantalus, while showrunner Dan Shotz and director James Bobin discuss the triumphs and tribulations of bringing this beloved series to life. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Walker, Leah, and Aryan welcome Daniel Diemer (Tyson) to discuss playing the newest member of the trio. They are then joined by everyone's favorite camp director: Mr. D, played by Jason Mantzoukas.

Dior Goodjohn dishes on what it was like to see Clarisse get her star turn — as quest leader — before Aryan is joined by writer Craig Silverstein to talk about the arc of season 2 so far. Finally, Adam Copeland (Ares) joins via Zoom from Europe.

Charlie Bushnell (Luke) and Tamara Smart (Thalia) explore the series' flashbacks to Luke and Thalia's origin stories. Then, Aryan is joined by the show's head of stunts, Eli Zagoudakis and video effects, Erik Henry, to unpack how action sequences get made.

Actor Glynn Turman explains what his character Chiron thinks about the campers (and his replacement, Tantalus) this season, then cinematographer Jules O'Loughlin joins producer Zoe Neary to talk about how season 2 was brought to life.

About Percy Jackson and The Olympians Official Podcast

Step behind the scenes of season two of the hit Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians with host Aryan Simhadri, who plays Grover Underwood. Joined by cast members like Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Daniel Diemer, the podcast shares stories of bringing Rick Riordan’s books to life. Hear about friendships, adventures, and challenges at Camp Half-Blood, plus candid cast and crew interviews—including Rick Riordan. Each weekly episode uncovers set secrets, the creative process, and untold myths, offering fans laughter, insights, and a personal window into the Percy Jackson universe.