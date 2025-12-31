S2 E5: Through Chiron’s Eyes
12/31/2025 | 41 mins.
Actor Glynn Turman explains what his character Chiron thinks about the campers (and his replacement, Tantalus) this season, then cinematographer Jules O’Loughlin joins producer Zoe Neary to talk about how season 2 was brought to life. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
S2 E4: Thalia and Luke’s Origin Story
12/24/2025 | 43 mins.
Charlie Bushnell (Luke) and Tamara Smart (Thalia) explore the series’ flashbacks to Luke and Thalia’s origin stories. Then, Aryan is joined by the show’s head of stunts, Eli Zagoudakis and video effects, Erik Henry, to unpack how action sequences get made. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
S2 E3: Clarisse Takes Charge
12/17/2025 | 42 mins.
Dior Goodjohn dishes on what it was like to see Clarisse get her star turn — as quest leader — before Aryan is joined by writer Craig Silverstein to talk about the arc of season 2 so far. Finally, Adam Copeland (Ares) joins via Zoom from Europe. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
S2 E1: New Year, New Dangers
12/10/2025 | 41 mins.
Walker, Leah, and Aryan welcome Daniel Diemer (Tyson) to discuss playing the newest member of the trio. They are then joined by everyone’s favorite camp director: Mr. D, played by Jason Mantzoukas. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
S2 E2: Tantalus Unmasked
12/10/2025 | 42 mins.
Actor and comedian Timothy Simons introduces his character Tantalus, while showrunner Dan Shotz and director James Bobin discuss the triumphs and tribulations of bringing this beloved series to life. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Percy Jackson and The Olympians Official Podcast