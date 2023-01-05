I Am All In with Scott Patterson

Twenty years ago, you met Luke Danes...backward cap, plaid flannel, pouring the coffee. For the VERY first time, Scott Patterson (aka Luke) is watching Gilmore ... More
One on One: Arielle Kebbel
Lindsay deserved better! Arielle Kebbel is joining Scott to stand up for Lindsay Lister! They talk about EVERYTHING including throwing Dean's clothes out the window and the confrontation at the Gazebo! Over the years, fans opinions of Lindsey have changed...and we find out why!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
42:38
In Your Face (S5 E5 "We Got Us a Pippi Virgin”)
Bop It! We all agree that Luke went a little over-the-top on the date with his disdain for Dean.Come on Luke...we had to bring out Bop It! Did that panic room look a little small? Lane and Zach are progressing nicely and we feel there is hope for Richard and Emily to reunite.Scott questions the Richard and Emily separation storyline. Despite Luke losing it on the date, Luke and Loreali are #goals! The fake eating in this ep wasn't ideal...You be the judge.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/1/2023
56:36
Pop Culture Minisode (S5 E4 "Tippecanoe and Taylor, Too”)
This is your pop culture for S5 E4 "Tippecanoe and Taylor, Too”.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/29/2023
23:24
One on One: Anthony Azizi
You've seen him in The West Wing, 24, Desperate Housewives, Criminal Minds, Prison Break, Grey's Anatomy and Lost. One of his earliest roles was as Luciano in “A Messenger, Nothing More”.Anthony Azizi remembers auditioning with Amy and Dan in the room!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
31:49
I Am Luke (S5 E4 "Tippecanoe and Taylor, Too”)
We feel bad for Taylor, we really do. Scott reveals something about acting and cooking that has us shocked and then he gives us a "Got Milk" error we didn't even notice! Which couple are you rooting for and which do you want to go away? Rory and Dean vs Lane and Zach? If Lindsay hadn't found the letter, would Dean have left her? We think WE know the truth. And, did Hep Alien sing the best tv theme song ever, or what?!?!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
