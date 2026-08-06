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I Am All In with Scott Patterson

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TV & Film
I Am All In with Scott Patterson
Latest episode

996 episodes

  • I Am All In with Scott Patterson

    A Hot Take on House of Stassi, Reasons Why Ben Affleck is the Man, An 85-year-old joins Only Fans

    08/06/2026 | 31 mins.
    Listen if you want to…
    See why Harry Styles is the coolest performer on stage.
    Breaking the fourth wall on a reality show.. is it cringey?
    Are they or aren’t they… two A list stars were spotted with matching rings on THAT finger.
    Men getting plastic surgery… needed or not needed?
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • I Am All In with Scott Patterson

    Gilmore Girls Gazette: Is New Girl Making a Comeback?

    08/05/2026 | 19 mins.
    Max Greenfield is clearing up the rumors, will we be seeing New Girl return to our TV’s anytime soon?

    Find out which major mistake Jon Hamm made on a national game show.

    Plus, which Gilmore Girls guest star was rubbing elbows with Martha Stewart last weekend?
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • I Am All In with Scott Patterson

    IAAI Town Meeting: Unhinged Emily is our Favorite Emily (Season 4 E16 “The Reigning Lorelai”)

    08/04/2026 | 16 mins.
    Another Emily centric episode and we are here for it! We loved seeing her let loose, but couldn’t help but get annoyed with another Gilmore.

    Two roles, one episode! Which legendary actress is playing a character attending her other character’s funeral?

    Plus, Trix's final wishes don't exactly add up. The inconsistencies have us more than a little confused.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • I Am All In with Scott Patterson

    I Am All In…Again: Did Nicole Deserve a Better Send Off? (Season 4 E16 “The Reigning Lorelai”)

    08/03/2026 | 18 mins.
    Tricia O’Kelley is back, but this time to recap her final episode appearance as Luke’s ex wife, Nicole Leahy.

    Does Tricia think Nicole deserved a better last episode? Did her marriage to Luke not get the respect it deserved?

    Hear the behind the scenes story of what Luke and Nicole were really arguing about on the park bench.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
  • I Am All In with Scott Patterson

    Luke’s Diner: To Quote The Godfather, “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli”

    08/02/2026 | 18 mins.
    Matt Wilson and Joe Serpico of Bug and Bear's Cannoli visit Luke’s Diner this week.

    The husbands are competing on Food Network’s The Great Food Truck Race, hear how they almost missed out on this major opportunity because of an Instagram DM.

    Plus, Matt and Joe know exactly which cannoli Lorelai and Rory would love, find out the mouth watering flavor they would recommend.
    See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About I Am All In with Scott Patterson
Twenty years ago, you met Luke Danes...backward cap, plaid flannel, pouring the coffee. For the VERY first time, Scott Patterson (aka Luke) is watching Gilmore Girls. 154 episodes and 4 movies. We'll visit Stars Hollow, Doosey's Market, Miss Patty's, Mrs. Kim's antique shop and more pop culture references than you can count. Join us whether you're Team Dean, Team Logan or Team Jess. And, we'll see if we can figure out "who's the daddy". We'll talk fast, and if you can smell snow, if Paris isn't just a city in France, and Friday night dinner is a requirement... you don't want to miss this. Finally, cell phones are allowed. Listen everywhere you listen to podcasts. I AM ALL IN, an iHeartRadio podcast.
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