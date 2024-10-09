Powered by RND
Join Film Theory Host MatPat as he breaks down all the hidden LORE, science, and stories from your favorite TV shows and movies!
  • The Inside Out 2 Emotions Are All WRONG!
    Join Film Theory Host Lee as he EXPOSES one of the emotions from Inside Out 2! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    16:27
  • Star Wars is DEAD... Here's How to Fix It! (The Acolyte)
    Join Film Theory Host Lee as he offers some solutions on how to FIX Star Wars! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    19:32
  • Decoding the Horror of The Backrooms
    Join Film Theory Host MatPat as he searches The Backrooms for LORE! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    19:03
  • Disney OWNS Your Face! (Disney Deepfake)
    Join Film Theory Host MatPat as he explains one of the big problems with Deepfakes. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    16:29
  • Squid Game, Is 001 the FATHER of 456? (오징어 게임)
    Join Film Theory Host MatPat as he dives back into Squid Game before season 2! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
