Hello Bravo Bosses! Today I am pleased to present, Brad Kearns. Brad is best known as Ariana Madix's best friend. He lived with her in New York when she was starring in Chicago on Broadway and has been friends with the cast of Vanderpump Rules for over a decade. Now that Vanderpump Rules as we know it is over, Brad joined me to spill all the tea! Brad talks his life in LA and move to NY. Does he have any regrets? Brad discusses his agreement with Vanderpump Rules production and when he refused to film! Brad shares some behind the scenes tea including which main cast member lived with him! He talks being friends with Kristen and Ariana during the period of time when the two women were at each other's throats. Did either Kristen or Ariana ask him to stop being friends with the other? The answer might shock you! Brad shares what makes Dan a great fit for Ariana and tells us all about Dan's new restaurant Little More! Brad talks how Scandoval affected him and how he processed the loss of his friendships with Tom and Rachel/Raquel. Brad shares his thoughts on the end of Vanderpump Rules and if he is worried about the futures of any of its OG cast members. Brad also gives ALL of his unfiltered thoughts on Lala Kent, the "job" of reality tv and what he thinks of Lala's one regret with Ariana (Hint: He wasn't impressed).