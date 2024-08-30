Pop Culture Pulse Check and Mini Recaps with Gibson Johns: VPR, RHOBH, SC, SH, RHOSLC, RHOM
Hello Bravo Bosses! Today I’m joined by Gibson Johns to share all of the breaking Bravo news from the past week including:
Summer House
Lindsay Hubbard gives birth and cashes in
Lindsay’s future on Summer House from Bravo’s Hot Mic podcast
VPR
James Kennedy arrest updates including the police report, Ally’s response and Kristen Doute’s comments to the trolls.
Jo Wenberg’s claim that she turned down the Valley Season 2! Give us those receipts Jo!
Lisa Vanderpump and Something About Her – Why hasn’t she been yet? Does she have issues with Ariana and Katie?
RHOSLC
Reunion seating chart
Jen Shah’s assistant’s sentence
RHOBH
What’s going on with Brandi’s face?
RHOM
Lenny Hochstein gets engaged to the same woman in 3 months
We also do mini recaps of last week’s RHOBH, RHOSLC and Southern Charm!
--------
1:20:03
BREAKING NEWS: James Kennedy Arrested for Domestic Violence + A Full Breakdown of James’ History of Alleged Abuse
Hello Bravo Bosses and welcome!
I’m jumping in with a bonus urgent episode to break down James Kennedy’s arrest for domestic violence. I have been collecting information on James Kennedy all year regarding abuse allegations but no one would listen. I am presenting all of that information for you today and I hope people are willing to listen now. TRIGGER WARNING: This episode has discussions of DV and SA.
ALL INFORMATION IN THIS EPISODE IS ALLEGED.
Since this episode has been released, James Kennedy has made the following statement via his legal counsel:
"We are in the process of conducting our own investigation into the allegations levied by the Burbank Police Department against James. We understand that there were no injuries and we are hoping that, after careful review, the city's attorneys will decide not to file formal charges."
54:40
Pop Culture Pulse Check: VPR, Total Bellas/DWTS, RHOSLC, LIB, RHOBH, SLOMW, Southern Charm, RHOC, RHOA, and Summer House!
Hello Bravo Bosses and welcome to episode 73!
Today on Pop Culture Pulse Check we get into news from:
VPR -
Katie and Ariana’s lawsuit with Chef Penny update
Articles/Statements on the end of VPR from Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Ally Lewber, Lisa Vanderpump, and Kristen Doute
Jessica Walters’ newest podcast teaser
Total Bellas/DWTS - Nikki Bella speaks on her divorce from Artem for the first time
RHOSLC - Debunking those Monica Garcia and Sharrief Shah kissing rumors
LIB - Nick Dorka says that Hannah Jiles needs to change her personality
RHOBH - Teddi Mellencamp is living with Kyle Richards
SLOMW - Jennifer Affleck’s social media break
Southern Charm - Shep Rose and Taylor Anne Green’s social media fight
RHOC - Jen Pedranti’s AMA about next season’s RHOC casting
RHOA - Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s police calls of the week
Summer House - Lindsay Hubbard has given birth!
1:14:28
Two Tales of Bravocon and a Body Count of Mitzvahs: RHOBH, RHOSLC and SC Mini Recaps
Hello Bravo Bosses and welcome to Episode 72! (Audio Only)
Today I'm giving you mini recaps of RHOBH - Episode 3, RHOLSC - Episode 12 and Southern Charm - Episode 1!
32:10
BRAD KEARNS: Ariana Madix’s Bestie Tells All | I Take Bravo Very Seriously
Hello Bravo Bosses!
Today I am pleased to present, Brad Kearns. Brad is best known as Ariana Madix’s best friend. He lived with her in New York when she was starring in Chicago on Broadway and has been friends with the cast of Vanderpump Rules for over a decade. Now that Vanderpump Rules as we know it is over, Brad joined me to spill all the tea!
Brad talks his life in LA and move to NY. Does he have any regrets? Brad discusses his agreement with Vanderpump Rules production and when he refused to film! Brad shares some behind the scenes tea including which main cast member lived with him! He talks being friends with Kristen and Ariana during the period of time when the two women were at each other’s throats. Did either Kristen or Ariana ask him to stop being friends with the other? The answer might shock you! Brad shares what makes Dan a great fit for Ariana and tells us all about Dan’s new restaurant Little More! Brad talks how Scandoval affected him and how he processed the loss of his friendships with Tom and Rachel/Raquel. Brad shares his thoughts on the end of Vanderpump Rules and if he is worried about the futures of any of its OG cast members. Brad also gives ALL of his unfiltered thoughts on Lala Kent, the “job” of reality tv and what he thinks of Lala’s one regret with Ariana (Hint: He wasn’t impressed).
Follow Brad on Instagram and TikTok @bradxbrad
Welcome to I Take Bravo Very Seriously hosted by Dana Regan from @thebravoinvestigator on Instagram. Each week, join Dana (and sometimes guests!) to chat about all of your fave Bravo shows and reality tv news. The tea is hot, the drama is on fire and it's all spilled right here!
