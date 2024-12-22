Powered by RND
We Know The Traitors

Podcast We Know The Traitors
Pooya
Pooya hosts recaps of all The Traitors franchises from around the world
Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Will Jeremy Collins win The Traitors?
    Today, Rob Cesternino, Pooya, and special guest, Brian Scally, discuss Survivor winner, Jeremy Collins.
    --------  
    30:24
  • Will Danielle Reyes win The Traitors?
    Today, Rob Cesternino, Pooya, and special guest, Chappell, discuss Big Brother legend, Danielle Reyes.
    --------  
    45:58
  • Will Carolyn Wiger win The Traitors?
    Today, Rob Cesternino, Pooya, and special guest, Jenny Autumn, discuss Survivor 44's Carolyn Wiger
    --------  
    48:00
  • Will Boston Rob Win The Traitors?
    Today, Rob Cesternino, Pooya, and special guest, Mary Kwiatkowski, discuss Survivor legend, Boston Rob Mariano.
    --------  
    44:20
  • The Traitors Canada Season 2 Deep Dive with Neda Kalantar
    This week, Pooya and Brian Scally do a deep dive with Neda Kalantar from The Traitors Canada Season 2.
    --------  
    1:19:32

About We Know The Traitors

