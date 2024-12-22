Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
94 WIP Sportsradio
3
MSNBC
4
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
5
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
6
FOX News
7
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
8
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
9
CNN
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
1
Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce
2
The Joe Rogan Experience
3
The Daily
4
Crime Junkie
5
Deadly Mirage
6
Dateline NBC
7
The Telepathy Tapes
8
The Megyn Kelly Show
9
Morbid
10
Up First from NPR
TV & Film
We Know The Traitors
Listen to We Know The Traitors in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
We Know The Traitors
Pooya
add
Pooya hosts recaps of all The Traitors franchises from around the world
More
TV & Film
After Shows
TV & Film
TV Reviews
Available Episodes
5 of 100
Will Jeremy Collins win The Traitors?
Today, Rob Cesternino, Pooya, and special guest, Brian Scally, discuss Survivor winner, Jeremy Collins.
--------
30:24
Will Danielle Reyes win The Traitors?
Today, Rob Cesternino, Pooya, and special guest, Chappell, discuss Big Brother legend, Danielle Reyes.
--------
45:58
Will Carolyn Wiger win The Traitors?
Today, Rob Cesternino, Pooya, and special guest, Jenny Autumn, discuss Survivor 44's Carolyn Wiger
--------
48:00
Will Boston Rob Win The Traitors?
Today, Rob Cesternino, Pooya, and special guest, Mary Kwiatkowski, discuss Survivor legend, Boston Rob Mariano.
--------
44:20
The Traitors Canada Season 2 Deep Dive with Neda Kalantar
This week, Pooya and Brian Scally do a deep dive with Neda Kalantar from The Traitors Canada Season 2.
--------
1:19:32
Show more
About We Know The Traitors
Pooya hosts recaps of all The Traitors franchises from around the world
