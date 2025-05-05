Love Island USA Season 7 Premiere Recap
Hosted by Kirsten MacInnis and Brian Scally, your ultimate villa besties, this podcast dives deep into the drama, romance, and recouplings of Love Island. Whether it's bombshells stirring the pot or couples getting cozy under the moonlight, Kirsten and Brian are here with hilarious commentary and all the piping-hot takes you crave.
Our sizzling summer begins as Kirsten and Scally are here to recap the premiere of Love Island USA Season 7.
Temptation Island Season 6 Eps 6-10 Recap
How easily do you give in to temptation? May we tempt you to tune in to Hot Dummies on Islands?! Maggie Morgan and Kirsten MacInnis to recap every hookup, breakup, and over-the-top moment from the hottest islands on TV.
About Temptation Island:
Temptation Island is a social experiment, giving four couples the taste of single life. After being separated in Hawaii and tempted with sexy singles, each relationship will be tested. Are they truly happy together, or will they give into the temptation?
This week, Kirsten and Maggie discuss the episodes 6-10 of Temptation Island Season 6.
Temptation Island Season 6 Eps 1-5 Recap
How easily do you give in to temptation? May we tempt you to tune in to Hot Dummies on Islands?! Maggie Morgan and Kirsten MacInnis to recap every hookup, breakup, and over-the-top moment from the hottest islands on TV.
About Temptation Island:
Temptation Island is a social experiment, giving four couples the taste of single life. After being separated in Hawaii and tempted with sexy singles, each relationship will be tested. Are they truly happy together, or will they give into the temptation?
This week, Kirsten and Maggie discuss the first five episodes of Temptation Island Season 6.
Why You Should be Tempted to Watch Temptation Island
How easily do you give in to temptation? May we tempt you to tune in to Hot Dummies on Islands?! Maggie Morgan and Kirsten MacInnis to recap every hookup, breakup, and over-the-top moment from the hottest islands on TV.
About Temptation Island:
Temptation Island is a social experiment, giving four couples the taste of single life. After being separated in Hawaii and tempted with sexy singles, each relationship will be tested. Are they truly happy together, or will they give into the temptation?
This week, Kirsten and Maggie are joined by Chappell to break down why you should watch Temptation Island, premiering its sixth season on March 12th on Netflix.
Love Island USA Season 6 Reunion Recap
Tis the season of Hot Dummies on Islands and boy, are we sweatin'! Your hosts Kirsten MacInnis and Brian Scally return for another summer of fun and love, watching Love Island USA season 6! This season in Fiji, a group of love-hungry singles will test temptation and the gods of love in search of partnership... and a $100,000 prize if voted best couple at the end.
Our sizzling summer ends as Kirsten and Scally are here to recap the reunion of Love Island USA Season 6 with special guest, Pooya.
