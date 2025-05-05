Why You Should be Tempted to Watch Temptation Island

Why You Should be Tempted to Watch Temptation Island How easily do you give in to temptation? May we tempt you to tune in to Hot Dummies on Islands?! Maggie Morgan and Kirsten MacInnis to recap every hookup, breakup, and over-the-top moment from the hottest islands on TV. About Temptation Island: Temptation Island is a social experiment, giving four couples the taste of single life. After being separated in Hawaii and tempted with sexy singles, each relationship will be tested. Are they truly happy together, or will they give into the temptation? This week, Kirsten and Maggie are joined by Chappell to break down why you should watch Temptation Island, premiering its sixth season on March 12th on Netflix. LISTEN: Subscribe to the Hot Dummies on Islands feed! WATCH: Watch and subscribe to the podcast on YouTube SUPPORT: Become a RHAP Patron for bonus content, access to Facebook and Discord groups plus more great perks! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices