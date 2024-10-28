Drop a note to Allen S. right here. (Can't respond...sorry.)WELCOME BACK, REFINER! Big news! The powers that be from Lumon have made a huge announcement. Er, umm...maybe it's the Powers that be at Red Hour/AppleTV+. Whoever it is, they've graced us with a release date. Sure, it's next year and it means there is, technically, a three-year difference between the premier of S1 and the premier of S2. Admittedly, some folks have left the fold, claiming the show is good, but this is far too long to wait for more content. The rest of us, the True Believers, have been willing to hang around for more. It's just too GOOD, isn't it?So, here's a quick...and I do mean QUICK...like four SECONDS...look at some new stuff coming in the Second Season. We'll even meet one of the new cast members...briefly. Spoilers are everywhere. We'll be discussing possible storylines for S2 along with whatever minimal reveals we might find in this trailer. If you're trying to remain totally spoiler-free for S2, you will want to tread lightly here.For everyone else, if your need for any scrap of info about S2 is making you nuts...you've come to the right place. Enjoy!BECOME A PATRON-REFINER!! Make the most of your time on the Severed Floor. Visit Patreon.com/SeveredPod to become a Refiner!! Just $5/mo. for inside info, games, trivia and early access to future "Severed" podcast episodes. Join the fun and help support the Podcast!!Texas ToastThe #1 Country Music Podcast in Texas!Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifyAPPLE PODCAST LISTENERS: If you are enjoying "Severed: The Ultimate 'Severance' Podcast" please make sure to leave a 5-star rating (and, if you want, a review telling others to give it a try). Higher rated podcasts get better placement in suggestion lists. It helps more "Severance" fans find the show. Thanks!!! Season 2 of "Severance" has been announced for 1/17/2025. While waiting on S2, we will continue to break down those things that Dan Erickson has listed as inspiration. Be watching for those episodes under the title "Severed: Origins." Join the fun on our Facebook page @SeveredPod. While we're all waiting around on news of Season Two, I'll try to keep you updated on news about the show. Also, let's talk!! Comments? Theories? Corrections? I LOVE 'EM!! Send to: [email protected]
