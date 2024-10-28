Powered by RND
Severed: The Ultimate Severance Podcast

Allen Stare
"Severed: the Ultimate Severance Podcast." Severed is a scene-by-scene, moment by moment re-watch of every episode of the first season of "Severance." We'll exa...
  • S1E42 - SEVERED-S2 Teaser Breakdown
    Drop a note to Allen S. right here. (Can't respond...sorry.)LIVING LIFE 90 SECONDS AT A TIME...Apple TV+ is back with another glimpse into the weird world of "Severance" Season 2. As we move closer and closer to getting the gang back into MDR, this promo is telling us they might not be the gang we want! Oh, and Mark might be unsevered!! Er...I'm sorry...re-integrated. Milchick's back, Dylan might not be in trouble and there's no word if Helly got a sitdown with 'The Board.'There's a lot to unpack here. It took me nearly twenty minutes just to pull apart a 90 second promo. Staying in practice for S2!
    25:46
  • S1E41 - SEVERED Origins - "Dark City" PT3
    WELCOME BACK, REFINER! ARE YOU READY FOR MORE DARKNESS...?We're back, and it's time to finish our current "Origins" project. We're going to get into the final hour of 'Dark City.' This movie is deceiving. It's only 90 minutes but, wow...Director Alex Proyas jammed a LOT of stuff into 90 minutes! Literally thousands of cuts are telling a more involved story than you'd expect in such a short film.We have Strangers to battle...creepy Dr. Schreber is a turn coat, surprise-surprise, and Johnny Murdoch is a heck of a landscaper. He LOVES water features! Emma is going to become Anna, Mr. Hand tries to be Murdoch and Bumstead's going for a spacewalk...this is CRAZY! And DARK! Grab your Fedora and Duster, Refiner...it's time to unravel the mysteries of Dark City once and for all!
    1:46:23
  • S1E40 - SEVERED Origins - "Dark City" PT2
    WELCOME BACK TO THE DARKNESS, REFINER!This is Part Two of our epic "Dark City" breakdown. This 1998 Sci-fi opus was a huge influence on Dan Erickson as he was creating 'Severance.' Last time, we met the players. This time out, we're going to dig into the mystery that is Dark City. Why is there no daylight? Why can't anyone seem to give directions to 'Shell Beach'? And, just how many dead hookers is it going to take before someone stops the serial killer who's run amok??!! Officer Frank Bumstead is doing his best to stop this monster...if only he could get anyone to listen to him.Thanks for joining me! I'm just trying to keep myself occupied until Jan. 17th. Be watching for "Dark City-PT3" coming soon!!
    1:24:04
  • S1E39 - SEVERED Origins - "Dark City" PT1
    Drop a note to Allen S. right here. (Can't respond...sorry.)BECOME A PATRON-REFINER!! Make the most of your time on the Severed Floor. Visit Patreon.com/SeveredPod to become a Refiner!! Just $5/mo. for inside info, games, trivia and early access to future "Severed" podcast episodes. Join the fun and help support the Podcast!!Texas ToastThe #1 Country Music Podcast in Texas!Listen on: Apple Podcasts SpotifyAPPLE PODCAST LISTENERS: If you are enjoying "Severed: The Ultimate 'Severance' Podcast" please make sure to leave a 5-star rating (and, if you want, a review telling others to give it a try). Higher rated podcasts get better placement in suggestion lists. It helps more "Severance" fans find the show. Thanks!!! Season 2 of "Severance" has been announced for 1/17/2025. While waiting on S2, we will continue to break down those things that Dan Erickson has listed as inspiration. Be watching for those episodes under the title "Severed: Origins." Join the fun on our Facebook page @SeveredPod. While we're all waiting around on news of Season Two, I'll try to keep you updated on news about the show. Also, let's talk!! Comments? Theories? Corrections? I LOVE 'EM!! Send to: [email protected] MAKE SURE TO SHARE THE PODCAST WITH YOUR FRIENDS WHO ARE 'SEVERANCE' FANS. THE SHOW GROWS THROUGH WORD OF MOUTH!!Needing your own copies of the Lexington Letter and Orientation Booklet? I've got you covered with downloadable PDFs of both documents:LETTER: LEXINGTONLETTER-TheLetter.pdf HANDBOOK: LEXINGTONLETTER-MDROrientationHandbook.pdfYou haven't completely watched 'Severance' until you've listened to 'Severed.'...
    1:36:46
  • S1E37 - SEVERED - "S2 Trailer & Premier Date"
    WELCOME BACK, REFINER! Big news! The powers that be from Lumon have made a huge announcement. Er, umm...maybe it's the Powers that be at Red Hour/AppleTV+. Whoever it is, they've graced us with a release date. Sure, it's next year and it means there is, technically, a three-year difference between the premier of S1 and the premier of S2. Admittedly, some folks have left the fold, claiming the show is good, but this is far too long to wait for more content. The rest of us, the True Believers, have been willing to hang around for more. It's just too GOOD, isn't it?So, here's a quick...and I do mean QUICK...like four SECONDS...look at some new stuff coming in the Second Season. We'll even meet one of the new cast members...briefly. Spoilers are everywhere. We'll be discussing possible storylines for S2 along with whatever minimal reveals we might find in this trailer. If you're trying to remain totally spoiler-free for S2, you will want to tread lightly here.For everyone else, if your need for any scrap of info about S2 is making you nuts...you've come to the right place. Enjoy!
    28:47

About Severed: The Ultimate Severance Podcast

"Severed: the Ultimate Severance Podcast." Severed is a scene-by-scene, moment by moment re-watch of every episode of the first season of "Severance." We'll examine theories, search through freeze frames, track the ascendency of Lumon CEOs...even break down the Waffle Party."Severed" is a thorough and well-researched look at every detail of "Severance." This podcast is for fans who have watched the entire series but are still looking for more detail and information. "Severed" also covers behind the scenes and production info. You'll hear performer bios, information about WHERE they were shooting each scene, inspiration for what you're seeing and much more!!You haven't really watched "Severance" until you've listened to "Severed."
