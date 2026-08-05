Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
406 episodes
- Stefanie is joined by Daily Dose of Dana host Dana Bowling to break down the latest in pop culture news including Perez Hilton's shocking livestream on TikTok, Ariana Grande stepping away from the spotlight after "public scrutiny" surrounding her physical appearance, Brittany Cartwright's drama with ex-husband Jax Taylor and his publicist Lori PR. Plus, a full review of House of Stassi season one — has Stassi Schroeder even changed since Vanderpump Rules?
Immediate, confidential support is available by calling or texting 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health.
Watch this episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shesallbach
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Aaron Erb Details His "Awkward" Bachelorette Exit With Jenn Tran & His Feud With Devin Strader08/04/2026 | 43 mins.Aaron Erb joins Stefanie to talk about his time on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, his final conversation with Jenn which he calls "the most awkward conversation" he's ever had in his life, what really happened with Devin and the self help book, and why he wasn't on Bachelor in Paradise.
Watch this episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shesallbach
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Stefanie breaks down the letter she received from The Bachelor's legal department. (Note: Any references to ABC in this episode relate to The Bachelor franchise producers/production companies.)
Watch this episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shesallbach
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
Taylor Frankie Paul Updates: Leaked Documents, Custody Battles, & The Future of The Bachelorette (feat. Reality Steve)07/21/2026 | 40 mins.Reality Steve joins Stefanie to talk about the latest updates surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul including the leaked DCFS documents which claimed Taylor's children are “abused, neglected, or dependent” and are requesting order protective supervision, Taylor's latest posts about Doug Mason, and what's going on with the rumors surrounding her season of The Bachelorette.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Stefanie chats with Courtney Robertson on the latest episode of After Reality. Subscribe to After Reality here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/shes-all-bach/id1592508833
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More After Shows podcasts
- Reality Life with Kate CaseyAfter Shows, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, True Crime
- Reality Gays with Mattie and PoodleAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Daily Dose of DanaAfter Shows, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
- Hard Knocks Podcast: Seattle SeahawksAfter Shows, Football, Sports, TV & Film
- The Official Game of Thrones Podcast: House of the DragonAfter Shows, TV & Film
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- How We Made Your MotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Little Miss Recap: 90 Day Fiancè, Sister Wives, and More Reality TV!After Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews, True Crime
Trending After Shows podcasts
About She's All Bach
Go behind the memes with Stefanie Parker (@shesallbach) for exclusive interviews, reality TV, pop culture news, and so much more.Podcast website
Listen to She's All Bach, The Five Star Weekend Official Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
She's All Bach
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.