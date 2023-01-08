Finally Putting the Pieces Together of Truth (feat. Sierra Jackson)

Stefanie and Jackie break down the latest Bachelor news including who the new Golden Bachelor already unfollowed on Instagram, the petition to make Ben Higgins the host, and Shawn Booth's bombshell baby announcement. Plus, find out why Clare Crawley slid into Stefanie's DMs! Sierra Jackson joins in to talk about Clayton's season, how she told on a contestant who brought a vape pen to the mansion, and what Michael A. told her prior to going on Bachelor in Paradise. Check out the Bachelor Blinds pt. 2 episode: https://tinyurl.com/bachelorblinds2More bonus content: Patreon.com/shesallbachCheck out our merch: https://tinyurl.com/FOTSMerchJoin our community on Facebook: https://bit.ly/shesallbachgroupThanks to our sponsors:To learn more about microdosing THC go to Microdose.com and use code: SHESALLBACH to get free shipping & 30% off your first orderGet better sleep now with Blissy and use code SHESALLBACH to get an additional 30% off at blissy.com/SHESALLBACHFind your forever cookware with Hexclad and get 10% off with promo code SHESALLBACH at Hexclad.com