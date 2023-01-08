Go behind the memes with Stefanie Parker (@shesallbach) and Jackie Maroney (@jackiemaroney_) as they air out The Bachelor franchise‘s dirtiest laundry — real li...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 111
From Michael A to Z (feat. Michael Allio)
Stefanie and Jackie break down the latest Bachelor Nation news including the shade thrown at Shawn, Kaitlyn and Jason's potential breakup, and Nick and Tyler Cameron joining Special Forces.Michael Allio joins in for a highly anticipated chat — covering why he turned down being The Bachelor, the truth about his relationship with Sierra, who he communicated with before Bachelor in Paradise, and the status of his relationship with Danielle today.Alumni Bachelor Encounter Patreon episode: https://tinyurl.com/2p9at4tvMore bonus content: Patreon.com/shesallbachCheck out our merch: https://tinyurl.com/FOTSMerchJoin our community on Facebook: https://bit.ly/shesallbachgroupThanks to our sponsors:Visit OliveandJune.com/SHESALLBACH for 20% off your first Olive and June manicure systemGo to HelloFresh.com/shesallbach16 for 16 free meals plus free shipping
8/3/2023
1:22:48
Jersey Shore Secrets: Gym, Tan, Sam
In honor of Sammi Sweetheart joining this season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Stefanie and Jackie are going down memory lane and digging up secrets from the iconic MTV series — the good, the bad, and the ugly. Check out the entire episode ad-free on Patreon.com/shesallbach. Direct link to episode: https://tinyurl.com/396txexv
8/2/2023
19:39
'The Bachelorette' Hometowns Recap: Tennis Pros and Gentle Knitting
Join Stefanie and Jackie as they recap episode 6 of The Bachelorette and dissect the hometown dates of the final four men, Dotun, Xavier, Joey, and Aaron B.
8/1/2023
35:52
The One With Shawn Booth (feat. Shawn Booth)
Stefanie and Jackie interviewed Shawn Booth right before he made his announcement about becoming a father. We cover everything from how he spoiled his season of The Bachelorette, how he really feels about Nick Viall, the text Kaitlyn sent him that was meant for Jason, why he would never be The Bachelor, and so much more. You don't want to miss this one... Alumni Bachelor Encounter Patreon episode: https://tinyurl.com/2p9at4tvBachelor Blinds pt. 2 Patreon episode: https://tinyurl.com/bachelorblinds2More bonus content: Patreon.com/shesallbachCheck out our merch: https://tinyurl.com/FOTSMerchJoin our community on Facebook: https://bit.ly/shesallbachgroup
7/27/2023
56:29
Finally Putting the Pieces Together of Truth (feat. Sierra Jackson)
Stefanie and Jackie break down the latest Bachelor news including who the new Golden Bachelor already unfollowed on Instagram, the petition to make Ben Higgins the host, and Shawn Booth's bombshell baby announcement. Plus, find out why Clare Crawley slid into Stefanie's DMs! Sierra Jackson joins in to talk about Clayton's season, how she told on a contestant who brought a vape pen to the mansion, and what Michael A. told her prior to going on Bachelor in Paradise. Check out the Bachelor Blinds pt. 2 episode: https://tinyurl.com/bachelorblinds2More bonus content: Patreon.com/shesallbachCheck out our merch: https://tinyurl.com/FOTSMerchJoin our community on Facebook: https://bit.ly/shesallbachgroupThanks to our sponsors:To learn more about microdosing THC go to Microdose.com and use code: SHESALLBACH to get free shipping & 30% off your first orderGet better sleep now with Blissy and use code SHESALLBACH to get an additional 30% off at blissy.com/SHESALLBACHFind your forever cookware with Hexclad and get 10% off with promo code SHESALLBACH at Hexclad.com
Go behind the memes with Stefanie Parker (@shesallbach) and Jackie Maroney (@jackiemaroney_) as they air out The Bachelor franchise‘s dirtiest laundry — real life encounters, social media drama, interviews with alumni, and so much more.