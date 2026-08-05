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She's All Bach

shesallbach
After ShowsComedy
She's All Bach
Latest episode

406 episodes

  • She's All Bach

    Perez Hilton, Ariana Grande, & House of Stassi Review (feat. Dana Bowling)

    08/05/2026 | 49 mins.
    Stefanie is joined by Daily Dose of Dana host Dana Bowling to break down the latest in pop culture news including Perez Hilton's shocking livestream on TikTok, Ariana Grande stepping away from the spotlight after "public scrutiny" surrounding her physical appearance, Brittany Cartwright's drama with ex-husband Jax Taylor and his publicist Lori PR. Plus, a full review of House of Stassi season one — has Stassi Schroeder even changed since Vanderpump Rules?

    Immediate, confidential support is available by calling or texting 988 if you or someone you know is struggling with mental health.

    Watch this episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shesallbach

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • She's All Bach

    Aaron Erb Details His "Awkward" Bachelorette Exit With Jenn Tran & His Feud With Devin Strader

    08/04/2026 | 43 mins.
    Aaron Erb joins Stefanie to talk about his time on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, his final conversation with Jenn which he calls "the most awkward conversation" he's ever had in his life, what really happened with Devin and the self help book, and why he wasn't on Bachelor in Paradise.

    Watch this episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shesallbach

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • She's All Bach

    So... I Got a Legal Letter From The Bachelor

    07/28/2026 | 18 mins.
    Stefanie breaks down the letter she received from The Bachelor's legal department. (Note: Any references to ABC in this episode relate to The Bachelor franchise producers/production companies.)

    Watch this episode on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@shesallbach

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • She's All Bach

    Taylor Frankie Paul Updates: Leaked Documents, Custody Battles, & The Future of The Bachelorette (feat. Reality Steve)

    07/21/2026 | 40 mins.
    Reality Steve joins Stefanie to talk about the latest updates surrounding Taylor Frankie Paul including the leaked DCFS documents which claimed Taylor's children are “abused, neglected, or dependent” and are requesting order protective supervision, Taylor's latest posts about Doug Mason, and what's going on with the rumors surrounding her season of The Bachelorette.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • She's All Bach

    BONUS: Courtney Robertson Didn't Come Here to Get Divorced

    07/17/2026 | 26 mins.
    Stefanie chats with Courtney Robertson on the latest episode of After Reality. Subscribe to After Reality here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/shes-all-bach/id1592508833

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About She's All Bach
Go behind the memes with Stefanie Parker (@shesallbach) for exclusive interviews, reality TV, pop culture news, and so much more.
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