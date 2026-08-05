Stefanie is joined by Daily Dose of Dana host Dana Bowling to break down the latest in pop culture news including Perez Hilton's shocking livestream on TikTok, Ariana Grande stepping away from the spotlight after "public scrutiny" surrounding her physical appearance, Brittany Cartwright's drama with ex-husband Jax Taylor and his publicist Lori PR. Plus, a full review of House of Stassi season one — has Stassi Schroeder even changed since Vanderpump Rules?



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