The Rewatchables ain't easy. The Rewatchables is real. And real… is a mother-fucker. Bill, Chris, and Van revisit Michael Mann’s 2001 film ‘Ali’ starring Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Voight. Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic Try ZipRecruiter FOR FREE at https://ziprecruiter.com/REWATCHABLES Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Three frustrated Irish Catholics head to Long Island and share a couple of beers while revisiting Ed Burns’s 1996 romantic comedy, ‘She’s the One,’ starring Ed Burns, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and Mike McGlone. Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Bill, Van, and Mina call up the date doctor for some dancing tips after revisiting the 2005 romantic comedy classic ‘Hitch,’ starring Will Smith, Kevin James, Eva Mendes, and Amber Valletta. Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Bill and Kyle take a trip to Okinawa after winning the All Valley Tournament to revisit 1986’s ‘The Karate Kid Part II,’ starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita. Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic LIONSGATE’S MUTINY, STARRING JASON STATHAM, ONLY IN THEATERS AUGUST 21 Put ChatGPT to work on your most ambitious ideas and projects. Get started at https://ChatGPT.com by selecting Work mode. Available on Plus and Pro plans Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Rewatchables

About The Rewatchables

About The Rewatchables

The Rewatchables, a film podcast from the Ringer Podcast Network, features The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and a roundtable of movie lovers from the Ringer universe discussing movies they can’t seem to stop watching. Listen to the complete archives of over 300 movies, including Pulp Fiction, Silence of the Lambs, John Wick, Alien, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and many more classics, on our special Rewatchables page on The Ringer. You can also watch these episodes on our Ringer Movies YouTube Channel!