Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
474 episodes
- Bill and Kyle take a trip to Okinawa after winning the All Valley Tournament to revisit 1986’s ‘The Karate Kid Part II,’ starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic
LIONSGATE’S MUTINY, STARRING JASON STATHAM, ONLY IN THEATERS AUGUST 21
Put ChatGPT to work on your most ambitious ideas and projects. Get started at https://ChatGPT.com by selecting Work mode. Available on Plus and Pro plans
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Bill, Chris, and Joanna make a wish to revisit Curry Barker’s 2026 phenomenon, ‘Obsession,’ starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston.
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, Chris Wohlers, and Kevin Cureghian
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Bill, Van, and Mina call up the date doctor for some dancing tips after revisiting the 2005 romantic comedy classic ‘Hitch,’ starring Will Smith, Kevin James, Eva Mendes, and Amber Valletta.
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Three frustrated Irish Catholics head to Long Island and share a couple of beers while revisiting Ed Burns’s 1996 romantic comedy, ‘She’s the One,’ starring Ed Burns, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and Mike McGlone.
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- The Rewatchables ain't easy. The Rewatchables is real. And real… is a mother-fucker. Bill, Chris, and Van revisit Michael Mann’s 2001 film ‘Ali’ starring Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Voight.
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic
Try ZipRecruiter FOR FREE at https://ziprecruiter.com/REWATCHABLES
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More TV & Film podcasts
- House of RTV & Film
- Blank Check with Griffin & DavidComedy, Film Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Pod Meets WorldTV & Film
- Watch What CrappensTV & Film
- 48 HoursNews, News Commentary, TV & Film, True Crime
- The Big PictureTV & Film
- Two Ts In A Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra JudgeTV & Film
- RHAP: We Know Big BrotherAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
- Pop Culture Happy HourArts, Books, Entertainment News, Film Reviews, Music, Music Commentary, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
Trending TV & Film podcasts
- Critical DarlingsFilm Reviews, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Death, Taxes, and Bananas with Johnny BananasTV & Film
- You Are GoodFilm History, Film Reviews, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- DeGrads: A Degrassi Re-Watch PodcastComedy, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Peanut Butter and Biscuits - A Ted Lasso/Shrinking FancastAfter Shows, TV & Film
- I Ken Not with Kendrick TuckerEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- She's All BachAfter Shows, Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Entertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Digging Up the DuggarsTV & Film
- Soapy Hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg RikaartEntertainment News, News, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Rose Pricks: A Bachelor RoastAfter Shows, Relationships, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- jackass the podcast with johnny knoxville and jeff tremaineAfter Shows, Comedy, TV & Film
- Surviving Sister WivesAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- Shelf-Aware with Ren and LizzyArts, Books, Comedy, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- The Bechdel CastComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- Turtle TimeTV & Film
- Vanderpump Rules PartyComedy, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- 90210MGTV & Film
- Films To Be Buried With with Brett GoldsteinComedy, Comedy Interviews, Film Interviews, TV & Film
- The Delta FlyersFiction, Science Fiction, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- CinephobeComedy, Film Reviews, TV & Film
- This Had Oscar BuzzTV & Film
- Rob Has a Podcast | Big Brother, Survivor & Reality TV - RHAPAfter Shows, TV & Film, TV Reviews
- UnspooledFilm Reviews, TV & Film
- La Entrevista con Yordi RosadoTV & Film
- Everything Iconic with Danny PellegrinoComedy, Comedy Interviews, TV & Film
About The Rewatchables
The Rewatchables, a film podcast from the Ringer Podcast Network, features The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and a roundtable of movie lovers from the Ringer universe discussing movies they can’t seem to stop watching. Listen to the complete archives of over 300 movies, including Pulp Fiction, Silence of the Lambs, John Wick, Alien, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and many more classics, on our special Rewatchables page on The Ringer. You can also watch these episodes on our Ringer Movies YouTube Channel!Podcast website
Listen to The Rewatchables, House of R and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Rewatchables
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Rewatchables: Podcasts in Family