Podcast The Rewatchables
The Ringer
'The Rewatchables,' a film podcast from the Ringer Podcast Network, features The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and a roundtable of people from the Ringer universe discu... More
Available Episodes

  • ‘Iron Man’ With Bill Simmons and Van Lathan
    The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Van Lathan would rather be feared and respected after revisiting the Marvel movie that started it all, Jon Favreau’s ‘Iron Man’ starring Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jeff Bridges. Producer: Craig Horlbeck Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:45:14
  • ‘Sudden Death’ With Bill Simmons and Kyle Brandt
    The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Kyle Brandt sit ringside at Game 7 of the 1995 Stanley Cup finals to rewatch 1995’s ‘Sudden Death,’ starring the Muscles From Brussels, a.k.a. Jean-Claude Van Damme, and Powers Boothe. Producer: Craig Horlbeck Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/25/2023
    1:35:47
  • ‘Alien’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey
    The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Sean Fennessey are unclouded by conscience, remorse, or delusions of morality as they rewatch Ridley Scott’s science fiction horror classic ‘Alien’ starring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerrit, and Harry Dean Stanton. Producer: Craig Horlbeck Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/18/2023
    1:56:22
  • ‘Indecent Proposal’ With Bill Simmons and Mallory Rubin
    'The Rewatchables' is for sale; Bill Simmons and Mallory Rubin are not. We take John Gage up on his offer and spend one night with the 1993 romantic drama ‘Indecent Proposal,’ starring Demi Moore, Woody Harrelson, and Robert Redford. Producer: Craig Horlbeck Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/11/2023
    1:39:05
  • ‘He Got Game’ With Bill Simmons, Van Lathan, and Logan Murdock
    The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, Van Lathan, and Logan Murdock head to Coney Island to check out the top-ranked basketball prospect in the country, Jesus Shuttlesworth, as they rewatch Spike Lee’s sports drama ‘He Got Game,’ starring Denzel Washington, Ray Allen, and Rosario Dawson. Producer: Craig Horlbeck Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    4/4/2023
    2:09:17

About The Rewatchables

'The Rewatchables,' a film podcast from the Ringer Podcast Network, features The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and a roundtable of people from the Ringer universe discussing movies they can’t seem to stop watching. Listen to the complete archives of 150-plus movies, including 'The Hangover,' 'Godfather 2,' 'Dunkirk,' 'Creed,' and many more classics, on our special 'Rewatchables' page on The Ringer.
