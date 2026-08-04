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The Rewatchables

The Ringer
TV & Film
The Rewatchables
Latest episode

474 episodes

  • The Rewatchables

    ‘The Karate Kid Part II’ With Bill Simmons and Kyle Brandt

    08/03/2026 | 1h 36 mins.
    Bill and Kyle take a trip to Okinawa after winning the All Valley Tournament to revisit 1986’s ‘The Karate Kid Part II,’ starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.

    Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic

    LIONSGATE’S MUTINY, STARRING JASON STATHAM, ONLY IN THEATERS AUGUST 21

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  • The Rewatchables

    ‘Obsession’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Joanna Robinson

    07/28/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    Bill, Chris, and Joanna make a wish to revisit Curry Barker’s 2026 phenomenon, ‘Obsession,’ starring Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston.

    Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, Chris Wohlers, and Kevin Cureghian
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  • The Rewatchables

    ‘Hitch’ With Bill Simmons, Van Lathan, and Mina Kimes

    07/21/2026 | 2h 13 mins.
    Bill, Van, and Mina call up the date doctor for some dancing tips after revisiting the 2005 romantic comedy classic ‘Hitch,’ starring Will Smith, Kevin James, Eva Mendes, and Amber Valletta.

    Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic
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  • The Rewatchables

    ‘She’s the One’ With Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Wesley Morris

    07/14/2026 | 2h 33 mins.
    Three frustrated Irish Catholics head to Long Island and share a couple of beers while revisiting Ed Burns’s 1996 romantic comedy, ‘She’s the One,’ starring Ed Burns, Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and Mike McGlone.

    Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic
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  • The Rewatchables

    ‘Ali’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Van Lathan

    07/07/2026 | 1h 56 mins.
    The Rewatchables ain't easy. The Rewatchables is real. And real… is a mother-fucker. Bill, Chris, and Van revisit Michael Mann’s 2001 film ‘Ali’ starring Will Smith, Jamie Foxx, and Jon Voight.

    Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Chia Hao Tat, Eduardo Ocampo, and Matt Pevic

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About The Rewatchables
The Rewatchables, a film podcast from the Ringer Podcast Network, features The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and a roundtable of movie lovers from the Ringer universe discussing movies they can’t seem to stop watching. Listen to the complete archives of over 300 movies, including Pulp Fiction, Silence of the Lambs, John Wick, Alien, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and many more classics, on our special Rewatchables page on The Ringer. You can also watch these episodes on our Ringer Movies YouTube Channel!
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