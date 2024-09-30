Recap: RHOSLC S5E9 - Revenge is Best Served in Coach
The cast trip to celebrate Bronwyn's anniversary in Palm Springs is on its final leg as Bronwyn's husband, Todd (a.k.a. Tater Todd), is on his last nerve. Whitney and Lisa manage to settle their Alibaba beef but Lisa and Bronwyn don't come to a good place about their disconnect regarding Heather, and Meredith manages to start a new issue with Sean about her perception of a comment he made on a podcast...which have become the uncredited housewife in too many franchises. The group goes on a racecar outing, we learn intimate information at a group dinner that will pop-up in my mind a decade from now, Bronwyn is gifted a $4M diamond necklace, and we get more insight into her relationship dynamic with Tater Todd. Also - Lisa spirals when she has to ride home in coach, hence the title of the episode BONUS: I made a "Let it burn, it's how men learn" shirt that you can check out at https://merchymerch.printful.me/, all proceeds going to charity, and I'm focused on the movement to pressure Biden to pass the Equal Rights Amendment that would finally give women Constitutional protection before his term ends. Join me in calling the White House at (202) 456-1111 or text at (302) 404-0880 and simply say, "I'm calling to urge President Biden to make publication of the Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution a priority before the end of his term." So easy.
--------
1:09:00
Rant: Teddi's Tryst and RHONY's Flop Era
The news that John Mellencamp's daughter, a self proclaimed "accountability coach", has been having an ongoing affair with her horse trainer (despite his wife Karli giving birth alone as he was off with the Tedster, then finding out, believing them that it was over, and then having to find out again with a newborn) led to an unexpected side-quest into researching the world of California equestrians. After a discussion on the awful details, and why I view affairs on a scale of varying factors, we delve into what the hell is happening on the RHONY reboot. With the latest episode detailing a third attempt at a rehearsed storyline in as many months, the cast seems to be floundering to fill air time with authenticity. BONUS: trademarking my mantra for our new political dumpster fire era, "Let it burn, that's how men learn"
--------
49:50
Recap: RHOSLC S5E8 - The Desert and the Deserted
As the ladies of Salt Lake City jet off to a lavish Palm Springs vacation, tensions remain high between newly sparring couples. Heather dishes to Meredith and Lisa about her confrontation with Bronwyn, and that conversation serves as a catalyst for issues later in the episode. From the push-fest between John and Justin at Angie's anniversary party, to lingering Alibaba accusations, to the simmering resentment brewing between Lisa and trip host Bronwyn, no amount of custom jewelry could distract the ladies from their ongoing battles. The episode ends on a To Be Continued after Todd and Bronwyn deliver an ultimatum to their guests because he has apparently never seen any Real Housewives show before. BONUS: Telling you about the MARTHA doc I'm currently watching on Netflix and how private equity has come full circle for the SLC husbands
--------
59:48
Veteran's Day Rant and Recap of RHOC Reunion Part 1
After a Veteran's Day tirade, and an update on a self loathing elven incel, we get cozy on the couches for Reunion Part 1 for the Real Housewives of Orange County. This episode was packed with confrontations - Tamra's ongoing focus of Shannon's alcohol consumption, Jen's relationship and Ryan's level of involvement with the bookie gambling scandal (that I detailed in my podcast dive on Ippei Mizuhara), Emily's confidence that she figured out something nefarious about Ryan that the FEDS missed, and an attempted hit job on Katie that backfires on Heather and Emily.
--------
1:04:14
'Rivals' Show Review and Rant - Channeling the Spirit of Edith Garrud
As frenzied incel energy swirls around us, there's never been a better time to learn about the 4B movement, step up your personal safety strategies, and seek inspiration from women who stood up to the same kinds of threats, intimidation, and misogyny - and who ended up becoming historical figures for it. There's also never been a better time to find a good book or show to help soothe the nerves. I review the new series, "Rivals" (on Hulu and Disney +) with a summary of its 1980's English countryside plotline, including my opinions on the draw of its enemies to lovers story, and why it's winning so many people over. Bonus: an excerpt from my latest romantasy book "Steel Heart, Iron Claws" and why you may want to stock up on romantasy books and other goods that may soon be deemed illicit
