Recap: RHOSLC S5E9 - Revenge is Best Served in Coach

The cast trip to celebrate Bronwyn's anniversary in Palm Springs is on its final leg as Bronwyn's husband, Todd (a.k.a. Tater Todd), is on his last nerve. Whitney and Lisa manage to settle their Alibaba beef but Lisa and Bronwyn don't come to a good place about their disconnect regarding Heather, and Meredith manages to start a new issue with Sean about her perception of a comment he made on a podcast...which have become the uncredited housewife in too many franchises. The group goes on a racecar outing, we learn intimate information at a group dinner that will pop-up in my mind a decade from now, Bronwyn is gifted a $4M diamond necklace, and we get more insight into her relationship dynamic with Tater Todd. Also - Lisa spirals when she has to ride home in coach, hence the title of the episode