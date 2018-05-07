In episode 1, Jake reflects on the last 3 months of Blink, what it's been like, who's reached out, and more. We also dive into some of legal matters that surrounded the podcast, and pull up a medical record related to his sperm. Juicy first episode, lock in!

About Ya Never Know w/ Jake Haendel

Dive into the unexpected with "Ya Never Know," the podcast where unbelievable true stories come to life. Join host Jake Haendel as he shares his own incredible journey and unearths other wild, surprising, and sometimes unbelievable narratives that prove you truly never know what's around the corner. If you love gripping personal accounts and tales that defy expectation, this is your next listen.