Amazing Race Recaps on Reality TV RHAPups

Purple Pants Podcast | Fork It Up! The Amazing Race 37 Premiere Recap

Your Purple Pants Podcast Pitstop duo, @BriceZiZyah and @TheRealBCamhi, is back with a brand new recap of a brand new season! The Amazing Race 37 kicks off at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles before sending 11 teams racing to Hong Kong, where the game gets real fast with the new “Fork in the Road” twist. With teams split between two simultaneous challenges and a shocking double elimination on the line, strategy is key from the jump! Tune in as we break down the drama, the standout moments, and what this intense start means for the rest of the race!