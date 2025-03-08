Amazing Race Recaps on Reality TV RHAPups

Purple Pants Podcast | Fork It Up! The Amazing Race 37 Premiere Recap
Your Purple Pants Podcast Pitstop duo, @BriceZiZyah and @TheRealBCamhi, is back with a brand new recap of a brand new season! The Amazing Race 37 kicks off at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles before sending 11 teams racing to Hong Kong, where the game gets real fast with the new “Fork in the Road” twist. With teams split between two simultaneous challenges and a shocking double elimination on the line, strategy is key from the jump! Tune in as we break down the drama, the standout moments, and what this intense start means for the rest of the race!
1:19:49
The Amazing Race 37 Premiere Exit Interviews
In this episode, Jessica speaks to the first team eliminated from Season 37.
32:55
The Amazing Race 37 Premiere Recap
In this episode, Mike and Jessica recap the Season 37 premiere.
1:22:11
Purple Pants Podcast | The Amazing Race 37 Exit Interview with the First Two Eliminated Teams
Start your engines! Brice and Brooke sit down with the first two teams eliminated from The Amazing Race 37 for an exclusive exit interview. From navigating the race’s toughest twists to what went wrong on their journey around the world, these teams spill all the behind-the-scenes tea! What challenges tripped them up? What moments didn’t make the edit? And how do they feel looking back on their experience? Tune in as Brice and Brooke break it all down in this must-listen conversation!
33:18
Purple Pants Podcast | Phliminated
With Season 37 of The Amazing Race just days away, your favorite Pit Stop duo, @BriceIzyah and @BrookeCamhi, aren’t facing any Roadblocks or Detours—just diving straight into the mystery of what exactly a “Phlimination” is!