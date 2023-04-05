HOME INVASION Pt 6: Rope (1948) & Rear Window (1954)

This week we take a peek behind the curtain to spy on some of the dark, seedy goings-on in New York apartment blocks...Mike is joined by Jen Handorf to discuss two classic Hitchcock thrillers, ROPE (1948) and REAR WINDOW (1954)! Plus filmmaker Mark Cousins drops by to discuss his new movie, My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (2023). Music by Jack Whitney. Big thank you to Mary Wild for this week's 'Wild About Horror' segment!