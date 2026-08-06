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425 episodes
- This week we continue our EOH retrospective to discuss the brain chomping, gut munching shuffling monsters of horror! Brad Hanson joins Mike to discuss the evolution of the zombie movie...
The EOH book is out in bookstores now!
Hosted, Produced and Edited by Mike Muncer
Music by Jack Whitney
Artwork by Mike Lee-Graham
Get ad free episodes and weekly bonus content on our Patreon! www.patreon.com/evolutionofhorror
Big thank you to Mary Wild for this week's 'Wild About Horror' segment! Sign up to Mary's Patreon!
Visit our website www.evolutionofhorror.com
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- This week we continue our EOH retrospective with corn rigs, barley rigs, woodlands and all things rural...it's the evolution of Folk Horror, as covered in the third chapter of the EOH book, out now!
CW: Conversations about scenes of sexual assault in this episode
Hosted, Produced and Edited by Mike Muncer
Music by Jack Whitney
Artwork by Mike Lee-Graham
Get ad free episodes and weekly bonus content on our Patreon! www.patreon.com/evolutionofhorror
Visit our website www.evolutionofhorror.com
Buy tickets for our UPCOMING SCREENINGS & EVENTS
Buy yourself some brand new EOH MERCH!
Email us!
Follow EOH on INSTAGRAM
Follow EOH on BLUESKY
Like EOH on FACEBOOK
Join the EOH DISCUSSION GROUP
Join the EOH DISCORD
Follow EOH on LETTERBOXD
- EOH will be back at the Edinburgh Film Festival this August! This year the festival is chock full of horror and genre movies, paritcularly in the Midnight Mass strand of the fest. Mike is joined on the podcast by festival directors Paul Ridd and Emma Boa to talk through the line-up of horror and genre movies!
Mike will be hosting the midnight world premiere of Joby Stephens' Abandoned on the 14th August. Join us!
Grab all other tickets at https://www.edfilmfest.org/strands/midnight-madness/
- This week we return to the things that go bump in the night within dark, creaky houses and revisit the evolution of the ghost story! Adam Z. Robinson joins Mike to discuss one of the most enduringly popular subgenres of horror.
Pick up your copy of The Evolution of Horror book!
Hosted, Produced and Edited by Mike Muncer
Music by Jack Whitney
Artwork by Mike Lee-Graham
Get ad free episodes and weekly bonus content on our Patreon! www.patreon.com/evolutionofhorror
Visit our website www.evolutionofhorror.com
Buy tickets for our UPCOMING SCREENINGS & EVENTS
Buy yourself some brand new EOH MERCH!
Email us!
Follow EOH on INSTAGRAM
Follow EOH on BLUESKY
Like EOH on FACEBOOK
Join the EOH DISCUSSION GROUP
Join the EOH DISCORD
Follow EOH on LETTERBOXD
- We're back! To celebrate the release of the Evolution of Horror book, we're bringing you a special 8 part mini-series revisiting the first 8 sub genres! For part 1, Mike is joined by Stacie Ponder to discuss the history and evolution of slashers!
Order the Evolution of Horror book now!
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About The Evolution of Horror
Welcome horror fans! The Evolution of Horror is a weekly movie discussion podcast that covers the history of horror cinema, one sub-genre at a time. From Universal Monsters to 80s slashers, from Alfred Hitchcock to Jordan Peele, we've got it covered! Each week, host Mike Muncer is joined by a different guest from the world of horror to discuss a movie in depth and its place in horror history.Podcast website
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