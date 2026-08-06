This week we return to the things that go bump in the night within dark, creaky houses and revisit the evolution of the ghost story! Adam Z. Robinson joins Mike to discuss one of the most enduringly popular subgenres of horror.

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Hosted, Produced and Edited by Mike Muncer

Music by Jack Whitney

Artwork by Mike Lee-Graham

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