HOME INVASION Pt 7: Sunset Boulevard (1950) & What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962)
"I've written a letter to Daddy!" This week Mike is ready for his close up as he's joined by drag queen and podcaster Anthony Hudson to discuss two classics about ageing actresses in gothic mansions...SUNSET BOULEVARD (1950) & WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE? (1962) This week the Gaylords of Darkness are raising money for the Transgender Law Centre. Check out their podcast and donate to this excellent cause!
5/4/2023
1:58:00
HOME INVASION Pt 6: Rope (1948) & Rear Window (1954)
This week we take a peek behind the curtain to spy on some of the dark, seedy goings-on in New York apartment blocks...Mike is joined by Jen Handorf to discuss two classic Hitchcock thrillers, ROPE (1948) and REAR WINDOW (1954)! Plus filmmaker Mark Cousins drops by to discuss his new movie, My Name is Alfred Hitchcock (2023). Music by Jack Whitney. Big thank you to Mary Wild for this week's 'Wild About Horror' segment! Sign up to Mary's Patreon! Follow Mary on Twitter to find out more about her upcoming courses and follow her podcast, PROJECTIONS PODCAST.
4/27/2023
2:02:39
HOME INVASION Pt 5: The Spiral Staircase (1946) & Dial M For Murder (1954)
There's a killer in the house! This week Mike is joined by critic and author Alexandra Heller-Nicholas to discuss two creepy thrillers from the 40s and 50s...THE SPIRAL STAIRCASE (1946) and DIAL M FOR MURDER (1954). Check out our Evil Dead podcast, DEAD BY DAWN!
4/20/2023
1:29:22
HOME INVASION Pt 4: Rebecca (1940) & Gaslight (1944)
Secrets, lies, trauma, insanity! A lot going on within the walls of these homes…this week Mike is joined by Laura Perrachon to discuss Alfred Hitchcock's REBECCA (1940) & GASLIGHT (1944). Music by Jack Whitney. Big thank you to Mary Wild for this week's 'Wild About Horror' segment! Sign up to Mary's Patreon! Follow Mary on Twitter to find out more about her upcoming courses and follow her podcast, PROJECTIONS PODCAST.
4/13/2023
1:43:14
TRAILER: Dead By Dawn - An Evil Dead Podcast
Welcome to Dead By Dawn, a limited podcast series exploring the depth of the Evil Dead franchise, from the original cult movie to the upcoming Evil Dead Rise. Hosted by horror fans and podcasters Mike Muncer (Evolution of Horror), Anna Bogutskaya (The Final Girls) and Chris Hewitt (EMPIRE). Listen and subscribe to Dead By Dawn: An Evil Dead Podcast wherever you get your podcasts!
Welcome horror fans! The Evolution of Horror is a weekly movie discussion podcast that covers the history of horror cinema, one sub-genre at a time. From Universal Monsters to 80s slashers, from Alfred Hitchcock to Jordan Peele, we've got it covered! Each week, host Mike Muncer is joined by a different guest from the world of horror to discuss a movie in depth and its place in horror history.