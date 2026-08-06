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The Evolution of Horror

Mike Muncer
Film HistoryTV & Film
The Evolution of Horror
Latest episode

425 episodes

  • The Evolution of Horror

    EOH Revisited #4: The Evolution of the Zombie Movie with Brad Hanson

    08/06/2026 | 1h 26 mins.
    This week we continue our EOH retrospective to discuss the brain chomping, gut munching shuffling monsters of horror! Brad Hanson joins Mike to discuss the evolution of the zombie movie...
    The EOH book is out in bookstores now!
    Hosted, Produced and Edited by Mike Muncer
    Music by Jack Whitney 
    Artwork by Mike Lee-Graham
    Get ad free episodes and weekly bonus content on our Patreon! www.patreon.com/evolutionofhorror 
    Big thank you to Mary Wild for this week's 'Wild About Horror' segment! Sign up to Mary's Patreon! 
    Visit our website www.evolutionofhorror.com 
    Buy tickets for our UPCOMING SCREENINGS & EVENTS
    Buy yourself some brand new EOH MERCH!
    Email us! 
    Follow EOH on INSTAGRAM
    Follow EOH on BLUESKY
    Like EOH on FACEBOOK
    Join the EOH DISCUSSION GROUP
    Join the EOH DISCORD
    Follow EOH on LETTERBOXD
  • The Evolution of Horror

    EOH Revisited #3: The Evolution of Folk Horror with Becky Darke

    07/30/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    This week we continue our EOH retrospective with corn rigs, barley rigs, woodlands and all things rural...it's the evolution of Folk Horror, as covered in the third chapter of the EOH book, out now!
    CW: Conversations about scenes of sexual assault in this episode
    Hosted, Produced and Edited by Mike Muncer
    Music by Jack Whitney 
    Artwork by Mike Lee-Graham
    Get ad free episodes and weekly bonus content on our Patreon! www.patreon.com/evolutionofhorror 
    Visit our website www.evolutionofhorror.com 
    Buy tickets for our UPCOMING SCREENINGS & EVENTS
    Buy yourself some brand new EOH MERCH!
    Email us! 
    Follow EOH on INSTAGRAM
    Follow EOH on BLUESKY
    Like EOH on FACEBOOK
    Join the EOH DISCUSSION GROUP
    Join the EOH DISCORD
    Follow EOH on LETTERBOXD
  • The Evolution of Horror

    Found footage, killer hippos and Faces of Death: EIFF 2026 Preview

    07/27/2026 | 18 mins.
    EOH will be back at the Edinburgh Film Festival this August! This year the festival is chock full of horror and genre movies, paritcularly in the Midnight Mass strand of the fest. Mike is joined on the podcast by festival directors Paul Ridd and Emma Boa to talk through the line-up of horror and genre movies!
    Mike will be hosting the midnight world premiere of Joby Stephens' Abandoned on the 14th August. Join us! 
    Grab all other tickets at https://www.edfilmfest.org/strands/midnight-madness/
  • The Evolution of Horror

    EOH Revisited #2: The Evolution of the Ghost Story with Adam Z. Robinson

    07/23/2026 | 1h 28 mins.
    This week we return to the things that go bump in the night within dark, creaky houses and revisit the evolution of the ghost story! Adam Z. Robinson joins Mike to discuss one of the most enduringly popular subgenres of horror.
    Pick up your copy of The Evolution of Horror book! 
    Hosted, Produced and Edited by Mike Muncer
    Music by Jack Whitney 
    Artwork by Mike Lee-Graham
    Get ad free episodes and weekly bonus content on our Patreon! www.patreon.com/evolutionofhorror 
    Visit our website www.evolutionofhorror.com 
    Buy tickets for our UPCOMING SCREENINGS & EVENTS
    Buy yourself some brand new EOH MERCH!
    Email us! 
    Follow EOH on INSTAGRAM
    Follow EOH on BLUESKY
    Like EOH on FACEBOOK
    Join the EOH DISCUSSION GROUP
    Join the EOH DISCORD
    Follow EOH on LETTERBOXD
  • The Evolution of Horror

    EOH REVISITED: The Evolution of the Slasher with Stacie Ponder

    07/16/2026 | 2h
    We're back! To celebrate the release of the Evolution of Horror book, we're bringing you a special 8 part mini-series revisiting the first 8 sub genres! For part 1, Mike is joined by Stacie Ponder to discuss the history and evolution of slashers!
    Order the Evolution of Horror book now!
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About The Evolution of Horror
Welcome horror fans! The Evolution of Horror is a weekly movie discussion podcast that covers the history of horror cinema, one sub-genre at a time. From Universal Monsters to 80s slashers, from Alfred Hitchcock to Jordan Peele, we've got it covered! Each week, host Mike Muncer is joined by a different guest from the world of horror to discuss a movie in depth and its place in horror history.
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Film HistoryTV & Film

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