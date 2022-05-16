Outlander Cast: The Outlander Podcast With Mary & Blake

Outlander Cast Hosts Mary & Blake discuss listener feedback for the Outlander season 6 finale - episode 6.08 "I Am Not Alone". In this episode, we discuss the semantic argument about a finale vs. midseason finale, the need for the Roger and Bree story, and why we want an MCU style stinger to make the semantic argument to go away... UNLOCK BONUS EPISODES & PREMIUM PODCASTS JOIN THE #NERDCLAN Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | YouTube | Spotify Play: .mp3 Connect with the show: Like Us On Facebook | Join The #NERDCLAN | Join the Mary & Blake Facebook Group | Follow Us On Twitter | Follow Us On Instagram This episode of Outlander Cast is brought to you by Scotland Shop GET 15% OFF ANY PURCHASE WITH CODE: "OUTLANDER" Every tartan has different variations and in Outlander you see the Ancient and Weathered variations which represent the colours of the Scottish landscape and the natural dyes from animals and vegetables used to colour the woollen fabrics. If you want to learn more ScotlandShop have lots of information on their website about hundreds of different clans and tartans and can even help you find your own. Learn more about tartans here: https://www.scotlandshop.com/tartanblog/tartan-tales-modern-ancient-weathered-hunting-dress Use their tartan finder and explore over 200 Scottish clans and 500 tartans with a whole range of fabulous clothing and accessories made in Scotland. Or even set up a video chat with them to discuss all the many extraordinary options! Sign up HERE for Blake's Book Club - VOYAGER Be sure to follow all of our other podcasts at MaryandBlake.com including: The Potterverse: A Harry Potter Podcast The MCU Diaries: Essays On Marvel Television Podcast Bridgerton With Mary & Blake: A Bridgerton Podcast This Is Us Too: A This Is Us Podcast Minute With Mary: A Younique Network Marketing Podcast Keep Calm And Crown On: The Crown Podcast Rise Up!: A Hamilton Podcast The Leftovers Podcast: The Living Reminders The North Remembers: A Game Of Thrones Podcast Wicked Rhody: A Podcast About Rhode Island Events and Life You’ve Been Gilmored: A Gilmore Girls Podcast ParentCast: A Podcast For New Parents Check out all of our blogs at MaryandBlake.com including: Mary & Blake's Blog The MCU Diaries The Handmaid's Diaries Minute With Mary Outlander Cast Blog A huge thank you to all of our members at the #NERDCLAN for helping to make this podcast possible. EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS SuzyQ, Joanne Felci, Nadra Assaf, Siobhan M. O'Connor, Katy Valentine, Maryanne St. Laurent, Sara Zoknoen, MD, Martha, Anne Gavin, Bobbi Franchella, Peg Cumbie, Dana Mott-Bronson, Kirstie Wilson CO - PRODUCERS Kristina Mann, Candace Galbraith, Jennifer L. Dominick, Whitney Robins, Tina Schneider, Sharon Stevenson-Kelley, Barbara Falk, Keelin Dawe, Meredith Bustillo, ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS Louan, Laura Dassrath, Suzanne Moss, Sarah Dietderich, Brenda Lowrie, Dianna Anderson, Stephanie Holm, Tracy Enos, Jeffrey Zellan, Shonna Chapman, Dianne Karpowicz, Candy Hartsock, Carolyn Needham, Patricia Barron Tardio, Angie Leith, Karen Snelling, Christine Milleker, Marilyn L. Neenan CLICK HERE to join the #NERDCLAN

Keep Calm And Crown On Hosts Mary & Blake chat the season 5 premiere of The Crown - episode 5.01, "Queen Victoria Syndrome". We discuss the dramatic irony of watching these events with Prince Charles against reality of King Charles, why the casting is perfect, and why Tom Hanks is the closest thing to an American version of the Queen...

Outlander Cast Hosts Mary & Blake discuss the Outlander season 7 teaser. In this episode, we chat the differences between a teaser and a trailer, the coloring differences from season to season, why the book readers are kind of in the dark, and Blake has a WILD Outlandish Theory about Jamie's dream...

Outlander Cast Hosts Mary & Blake recap and review the Outlander season 7 premiere - episode 7.01 " A Life Well Lost". In this episode, we discuss how Jamie finally has to make a real choice and what that means about his character, why Mark Lewis Jones is the adult at the table, and why William is now a Jedi...

About Outlander Cast: The Outlander Podcast With Mary & Blake

Welcome to Outlander Cast: An Outlander Podcast with Mary & Blake, your go-to source for all things related to the Starz original series Outlander. Join us as we dive into the captivating world of this time-traveling saga, based on the acclaimed novel series by Diana Gabaldon. In this podcast, we recap and review each episode of Outlander, the hit historical drama that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. Starring the talented Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, a former World War II nurse who finds herself transported back in time to the 18th century Scottish Highlands, and Sam Heughan as the dashing Jamie Fraser, the series offers a mesmerizing blend of romance, adventure, and intrigue. In our engaging podcast, we will thoroughly discuss, meticulously analyze, thoughtfully interpret, and even constructively criticize all aspects related to the show, ensuring we incorporate as much valuable listener feedback as possible. Prepare to immerse yourself in our lively conversations as we explore the countless layers of Outlander, sharing our favorite moments from the show and unveiling the immensely popular "Outlandish Theory of the Week." Whether it's the exhilarating highs or the poignant lows, we'll leave no stone unturned. As we embark on a journey through the various seasons of Outlander, we'll celebrate and dissect the remarkable performances delivered by the talented cast. Prepare to be enchanted by the undeniable chemistry between Caitriona Balfe's Claire and Sam Heughan's Jamie, as their on-screen connection ignites the screen. With the creative expertise of executive producer and showrunner Matt B. Roberts, along with the contributions of Maril Davis and writer Toni Graphia, supported by a team of skilled writers including Barbara Stepansky and Luke Schelhaas, Diana Gabaldon's cherished characters spring to life on the small screen with unparalleled authenticity. From the gripping confrontations with the villainous Jack Randall, masterfully portrayed by Tobias Menzies, to the awe-inspiring vistas of Scotland that serve as the backdrop, Outlander offers a captivating blend of riveting drama and breathtaking beauty. We'll delve deep into the intricate web of the series' time-travel concept, exploring its complexities and unraveling its fascinating implications. Additionally, we'll shine a spotlight on the historical events interwoven within the narrative, particularly the turbulent Jacobite rising that adds depth and resonance to the storytelling. We will unlock the secrets of Outlander and invite you to be an active participant in our discussions. Whether the show is in full swing, resulting in weekly episodes brimming with excitement, or during its off-season when we produce content on a monthly basis, we're dedicated to delivering enriching and entertaining episodes that will keep you captivated. Prepare to embark on an unforgettable adventure as we delve into the world of Outlander, a show that blends passion, time travel, and historical intrigue into an irresistible tapestry of storytelling. With each episode, Mary and Blake, will provide their unique perspectives on the show. Mary, having read the books, offers insights from a book-reader's standpoint, while Blake, a show watcher, brings a fresh and unspoiled viewpoint to the discussions. Together, they'll analyze and interpret the show's themes, character arcs, and plot developments. Outlander Cast: An Outlander Podcast is a must-listen for fans of the Starz original series Outlander. Whether you're already a dedicated fan or just discovering the show, this podcast is worth watching. Join Mary and Blake as they take you on a captivating journey through the Scottish Highlands, unraveling the mysteries of time and love.