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Outlander Cast: The Outlander Podcast With Mary & Blake
Mary & Blake Media
Latest episode
321 episodes
Blood of My Blood Season 2 Episode 2 Recap & Reaction: Maisri May Be Right But Lovat Is Hearing Her Wrong10/08/2026 | 59 mins.Mary and Blake recap and react to Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 Episode 2, "The Veil of Time."
In this episode, we break down Maisri's massive prophecy and why Lord Lovat may be hearing exactly what he wants to hear. We also debate whether Brian Fraser has actually earned his sudden rise as a leader, whether unborn William could have been the reason Julia traveled through the stones, what Mrs. Graham's connection to Henry adds to the original Outlander series, and whether Uncle Lamb missing that newspaper feels tragic or just a little too convenient.
Plus: Ellen outmaneuvers her brothers, Dougal and Maura continue to work surprisingly well together, Murtagh meets Grace, Bug somehow has money for everything, and Blake has some serious questions about that horseback scene.
Read all of our Blood of My Blood Season 2 coverage:
https://maryandblake.com/blood-of-my-blood/blood-of-my-blood-season-2-episode-guide/
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Blood of My Blood 2.01: "Remembrance Day" Recap & Reaction | Henry Is Finally INTERESTING?!10/04/2026 | 1h 34 mins.Mary & Blake recap and react to Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 Episode 1, "Remembrance Day."
In the Season 2 premiere, we discuss Henry waking in a 1924 asylum, Dr. Perryman's treatment erasing Claire from his memories, Julia's survival plan, Davina learning the truth, Brian and Ellen's rushed baby plan, and the quiet possibility emerging between Dougal and Maura.
Plus, Mary gives the premiere a 4.9/5 Kilt Rating, Blake lands at 4.4/5, and their BOMB Impact scores are 1.75/5 and 2.5/5. Blake's Outlandish Theory asks whether Mrs. Graham and Reverend Wakefield can use the historical record to find Claire—or help Henry reach the stones again.
Read the complete recap and reaction: MaryAndBlake.com
Follow all of Season 2: Blood of My Blood Season 2 Episode Guide
Why is Henry forgetting Claire? Read Blake's Knee-Jerk Reaction
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Blood of My Blood 1.10: "Something Borrowed" Recap & Reaction | The Best Episode Yet.10/02/2026 | 1h 26 mins.Mary & Blake recap and react to Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 Episode 10, "Something Borrowed."
In the Season 1 finale, we discuss Ellen and Brian finally choosing each other, Malcolm Grant's shocking fate, whether Ellen actually led Malcolm on, Murtagh letting Ellen go, Jocasta's growth, the Maura and Dougal wedding switcheroo, Claire and Uncle Lamb, Julia and Henry reaching the stones, and those fiery crosses appearing across Scotland.
Plus, Mary gives the finale a 5/5 Kilt Rating, Blake lands at 4.7/5, they both give it a massive 5/5 BOMB Impact, and Blake has an Outlandish Theory about why neither Henry nor Julia may actually make it through the stones.
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Blood Of My Blood 1.09 "Braemar" | Wait, Matt Roberts Is Actually Telling A Coherent Story?! | Recap & Reaction09/29/2026 | 1h 9 mins.Mary & Blake discuss Outlander: Blood of My Blood Episode 1.09, "Braemar."
In this episode, we break down why the season finally feels like all of its stories are colliding in the right way, the growing philosophical divide between Colum and Dougal, Ellen's painful decision to give up Brian, and why Murtagh saving Brian feels like such an earned character payoff.
We also discuss Henry and Julia's reunion — and the Seema problem waiting right behind it — Uncle Grant becoming one of Mary's new favorite troublemakers, the Gallowglass attack, Diana Gabaldon writing the episode, and whether Blood of My Blood has built enough momentum heading into the Season 1 finale.
Plus: terrible fake babies, Lord Lovat talking to himself, Oreos in the refrigerator, Blake's questionable chicken parm, and the eternal debate: was losing the Brontosaurus or Pluto the greater childhood betrayal?
Mary gives "Braemar" a 4.9/5, while Blake gives it a 4.52/5.
☕ Pour a cup. Pull up a chair. Bring a take.
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Blood of My Blood 1.08 "A Virtuous Woman" Recap & Reaction | They Put Ellen Through WHAT?!09/24/2026 | 38 mins.Ellen MacKenzie's future comes down to one horrifying examination, and Outlander: Blood of My Blood delivers one of its most beautifully filmed episodes yet. Mary and Blake are back to recap and react to Season 1, Episode 8, "A Virtuous Woman," with Mary giving it 5/5 kilts and Blake coming in at 4.5/5.
We break down Ellen's examination, the haunting music and candlelit entrance that make the sequence feel like a horror movie, and Julia's decision to help Ellen when she finally has a chance to find Henry. We also celebrate Henry and Julia's long-awaited reunion, give Ned Gowan his flowers, and debate whether Brian's decision to trust Julia's plan is smart—or whether he spends a little too much time hiding in that cellar.
Plus, we talk about Ellen's unforgettable look at Colum, why Malcolm is becoming more interesting, and what Isaac Grant's death could mean for the final two episodes. Mary loves the time this episode takes with Ellen's ordeal, while Blake wonders whether the season is holding its biggest story turns just out of reach.
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About Outlander Cast: The Outlander Podcast With Mary & Blake
Welcome to Outlander Cast: An Outlander Podcast with Mary & Blake, your go-to source for all things related to the Starz original series Outlander. Join us as we dive into the captivating world of this time-traveling saga, based on the acclaimed novel series by Diana Gabaldon. In this podcast, we recap and review each episode of Outlander, the hit historical drama that has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. Starring the talented Caitriona Balfe as Claire Randall, a former World War II nurse who finds herself transported back in time to the 18th century Scottish Highlands, and Sam Heughan as the dashing Jamie Fraser, the series offers a mesmerizing blend of romance, adventure, and intrigue. In our engaging podcast, we will thoroughly discuss, meticulously analyze, thoughtfully interpret, and even constructively criticize all aspects related to the show, ensuring we incorporate as much valuable listener feedback as possible. Prepare to immerse yourself in our lively conversations as we explore the countless layers of Outlander, sharing our favorite moments from the show and unveiling the immensely popular "Outlandish Theory of the Week." Whether it's the exhilarating highs or the poignant lows, we'll leave no stone unturned. As we embark on a journey through the various seasons of Outlander, we'll celebrate and dissect the remarkable performances delivered by the talented cast. Prepare to be enchanted by the undeniable chemistry between Caitriona Balfe's Claire and Sam Heughan's Jamie, as their on-screen connection ignites the screen. With the creative expertise of executive producer and showrunner Matt B. Roberts, along with the contributions of Maril Davis and writer Toni Graphia, supported by a team of skilled writers including Barbara Stepansky and Luke Schelhaas, Diana Gabaldon's cherished characters spring to life on the small screen with unparalleled authenticity. From the gripping confrontations with the villainous Jack Randall, masterfully portrayed by Tobias Menzies, to the awe-inspiring vistas of Scotland that serve as the backdrop, Outlander offers a captivating blend of riveting drama and breathtaking beauty. We'll delve deep into the intricate web of the series' time-travel concept, exploring its complexities and unraveling its fascinating implications. Additionally, we'll shine a spotlight on the historical events interwoven within the narrative, particularly the turbulent Jacobite rising that adds depth and resonance to the storytelling. We will unlock the secrets of Outlander and invite you to be an active participant in our discussions. Whether the show is in full swing, resulting in weekly episodes brimming with excitement, or during its off-season when we produce content on a monthly basis, we're dedicated to delivering enriching and entertaining episodes that will keep you captivated. Prepare to embark on an unforgettable adventure as we delve into the world of Outlander, a show that blends passion, time travel, and historical intrigue into an irresistible tapestry of storytelling. With each episode, Mary and Blake, will provide their unique perspectives on the show. Mary, having read the books, offers insights from a book-reader's standpoint, while Blake, a show watcher, brings a fresh and unspoiled viewpoint to the discussions. Together, they'll analyze and interpret the show's themes, character arcs, and plot developments. Outlander Cast: An Outlander Podcast is a must-listen for fans of the Starz original series Outlander. Whether you're already a dedicated fan or just discovering the show, this podcast is worth watching. Join Mary and Blake as they take you on a captivating journey through the Scottish Highlands, unraveling the mysteries of time and love. Tune in to Outlander Cast: An Outlander Podcast, presented by Mary & Blake Media, and join the conversation surrounding this acclaimed series. Let us transport you to a world of adventure, romance, and breathtaking storytelling.Podcast website
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