Outlander Cast: The Outlander Podcast With Mary & Blake

Ellen MacKenzie's future comes down to one horrifying examination, and Outlander: Blood of My Blood delivers one of its most beautifully filmed episodes yet. Mary and Blake are back to recap and react to Season 1, Episode 8, "A Virtuous Woman," with Mary giving it 5/5 kilts and Blake coming in at 4.5/5. We break down Ellen's examination, the haunting music and candlelit entrance that make the sequence feel like a horror movie, and Julia's decision to help Ellen when she finally has a chance to find Henry. We also celebrate Henry and Julia's long-awaited reunion, give Ned Gowan his flowers, and debate whether Brian's decision to trust Julia's plan is smart—or whether he spends a little too much time hiding in that cellar. Plus, we talk about Ellen's unforgettable look at Colum, why Malcolm is becoming more interesting, and what Isaac Grant's death could mean for the final two episodes. Mary loves the time this episode takes with Ellen's ordeal, while Blake wonders whether the season is holding its biggest story turns just out of reach. Get the Mary & Blake app: Head to https://maryandblake.com/app for our podcasts, episode coverage, and everything else we do in one place. For bonus content and more time around the kitchen table, join the NerdClan at https://JoinTheNerdClan.com. Enjoy the show? Please rate Outlander Cast and leave a written review on your podcast app wherever that option is available. Your ratings, reviews, and recommendations help other Outlander fans find us. And if you know someone who needs to talk about Ellen's examination or that Henry-and-Julia reunion, share this episode with them!

Mary & Blake discuss Outlander: Blood of My Blood Episode 1.09, "Braemar." In this episode, we break down why the season finally feels like all of its stories are colliding in the right way, the growing philosophical divide between Colum and Dougal, Ellen's painful decision to give up Brian, and why Murtagh saving Brian feels like such an earned character payoff. We also discuss Henry and Julia's reunion — and the Seema problem waiting right behind it — Uncle Grant becoming one of Mary's new favorite troublemakers, the Gallowglass attack, Diana Gabaldon writing the episode, and whether Blood of My Blood has built enough momentum heading into the Season 1 finale. Plus: terrible fake babies, Lord Lovat talking to himself, Oreos in the refrigerator, Blake's questionable chicken parm, and the eternal debate: was losing the Brontosaurus or Pluto the greater childhood betrayal? Mary gives "Braemar" a 4.9/5, while Blake gives it a 4.52/5. ☕ Pour a cup. Pull up a chair. Bring a take. MORE MARY & BLAKE Everything we do: MaryAndBlake.com Get the Mary & Blake app: MaryAndBlake.com/app Join the NerdClan: JoinTheNerdClan.com #Outlander #BloodOfMyBlood #OutlanderCast

Mary & Blake recap and react to Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 1 Episode 10, "Something Borrowed." In the Season 1 finale, we discuss Ellen and Brian finally choosing each other, Malcolm Grant's shocking fate, whether Ellen actually led Malcolm on, Murtagh letting Ellen go, Jocasta's growth, the Maura and Dougal wedding switcheroo, Claire and Uncle Lamb, Julia and Henry reaching the stones, and those fiery crosses appearing across Scotland. Plus, Mary gives the finale a 5/5 Kilt Rating, Blake lands at 4.7/5, they both give it a massive 5/5 BOMB Impact, and Blake has an Outlandish Theory about why neither Henry nor Julia may actually make it through the stones. Get the Mary & Blake app: MaryAndBlake.com/app Join The NerdClan: JoinTheNerdClan.com

Mary & Blake recap and react to Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 Episode 1, "Remembrance Day." In the Season 2 premiere, we discuss Henry waking in a 1924 asylum, Dr. Perryman's treatment erasing Claire from his memories, Julia's survival plan, Davina learning the truth, Brian and Ellen's rushed baby plan, and the quiet possibility emerging between Dougal and Maura. Plus, Mary gives the premiere a 4.9/5 Kilt Rating, Blake lands at 4.4/5, and their BOMB Impact scores are 1.75/5 and 2.5/5. Blake's Outlandish Theory asks whether Mrs. Graham and Reverend Wakefield can use the historical record to find Claire—or help Henry reach the stones again. Read the complete recap and reaction: MaryAndBlake.com Follow all of Season 2: Blood of My Blood Season 2 Episode Guide Why is Henry forgetting Claire? Read Blake's Knee-Jerk Reaction Get the Mary & Blake app: MaryAndBlake.com/app Join The NerdClan: JoinTheNerdClan.com

Mary and Blake recap and react to Outlander: Blood of My Blood Season 2 Episode 2, "The Veil of Time." In this episode, we break down Maisri's massive prophecy and why Lord Lovat may be hearing exactly what he wants to hear. We also debate whether Brian Fraser has actually earned his sudden rise as a leader, whether unborn William could have been the reason Julia traveled through the stones, what Mrs. Graham's connection to Henry adds to the original Outlander series, and whether Uncle Lamb missing that newspaper feels tragic or just a little too convenient. Plus: Ellen outmaneuvers her brothers, Dougal and Maura continue to work surprisingly well together, Murtagh meets Grace, Bug somehow has money for everything, and Blake has some serious questions about that horseback scene. Read all of our Blood of My Blood Season 2 coverage: https://maryandblake.com/blood-of-my-blood/blood-of-my-blood-season-2-episode-guide/ Download the Mary & Blake app: https://maryandblake.com/app/ Join The NerdClan: https://jointhenerdclan.com/ #OutlanderCast #BloodOfMyBlood #Outlander

About Outlander Cast: The Outlander Podcast With Mary & Blake

About Outlander Cast: The Outlander Podcast With Mary & Blake

About Outlander Cast: The Outlander Podcast With Mary & Blake