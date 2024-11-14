Pulp Fiction: 30th Anniversary

For the 30th Anniversary of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, we're re-releasing our episode discussing it back from 2019! Paul and Amy boogie through 1994's Quentin Tarantino indie breakout Pulp Fiction! They revisit the moment Pulp Fiction won at Cannes, ask what this film did right that so many imitators did wrong, and try to figure out what's in the briefcase. Next week: We're back with an all new episode discussing this year in horror!