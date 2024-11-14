This week Paul & Amy break down the 1989 dark comedy classic Heathers starring Winona Ryder, Christian Slater and Shannen Doherty. They talk about how it subverts the high school comedy genre, how relevant it is today and more. Next week you WILL be entertained as we cover Gladiator! You can rent Heathers on all platforms but don't forget to check your local library or apps like Hoopla and Kanopy! You can join the Unspooled conversation on Paul’s Discord at https://discord.gg/ZwtygZGTa6 Follow Paul and Amy on Letterboxd for more of their movie hot takes! https://letterboxd.com/paulscheer/ https://letterboxd.com/theamynicholson/ Paul’s book Joyful Recollections of Trauma is out now! Find it at https://www.harpercollins.com/products/joyful-recollections-of-trauma-paul-scheerCheck out more of Paul's writing on his Substack https://substack.com/@paulscheer Episodic Art by Kim Troxall: https://www.unspooledart.com/ Learn more about the show at Unspooledpod.com, follow us on Twitter @unspooled and on Instagram @unspooledpod, and don’t forget to rate, review & subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or where you listen to podcasts.
1:07:46
RE: Election
RE: Election

This week Paul & Amy are re-releasing their episode on the Alexander Payne film, Election. They praise director Alexander Payne's brilliant eye for humanist detail, discuss how Matthew Broderick channels his Ferris Bueller image to subversive ends, and posit that America has only become more like high school since the movie's release. Plus: How Election almost derailed Reese Witherspoon's career. They'll be back with an all new episode next week about Heathers!
1:17:20
Seven
Seven

This week Paul & Amy break down the 1995 David Fincher crime thriller Seven starring Morgan Freeman, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow. They talk about how this movie reinvented the cop movie, how there were 12 drafts of the script, Brad and David's allergy to "the cheese" and more. You can rent Seven on your streaming service of choice but don't forget to check your local library or apps like Hoopla and Kanopy!
1:09:59
2024 Horror Movie Roundup
2024 Horror Movie Roundup

Paul and Amy are back and discuss all the big horror movies of 2024! They're talking The Substance, Smile 2, Longlegs, Speak No Evil and What's Inside. Plus Alison Foreman tries to sell Paul and Amy on Art the clown of the Terrifier franchise!
55:00
Pulp Fiction: 30th Anniversary
Pulp Fiction: 30th Anniversary

For the 30th Anniversary of Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, we're re-releasing our episode discussing it back from 2019! Paul and Amy boogie through 1994's Quentin Tarantino indie breakout Pulp Fiction! They revisit the moment Pulp Fiction won at Cannes, ask what this film did right that so many imitators did wrong, and try to figure out what's in the briefcase. Next week: We're back with an all new episode discussing this year in horror!
Each week actor & comedian Paul Scheer (Black Friday, The League) and film critic Amy Nicholson (New York Times, Washington Post) break down the greatest films of all time. From the classics, to new releases and every indie film in-between. Along the way, they’ll dissect iconic scenes, spotlight their favorite characters, and talk to some of the actors and directors who worked on these classics. Join Paul and Amy every Thursday as they “Unspool” a new film and decide if it still stands the test of time.