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The A24 Podcast

A24
TV & Film
The A24 Podcast
Latest episode

62 episodes

  • The A24 Podcast

    Genuine Curiosity with Devonté Hynes & Thomas Bangalter

    07/16/2026 | 49 mins.
    Topcis covered include: Devonté’s cello score as the fifth lead in The Invite, Daft Punk working with an 85 piece orchestra on Tron: Legacy (also starring Olivia Wilde!), finding the magic chemistry between strings and dialogue, monophonic vs. polyphonic, a great note from a Disney executive, extreme precision, the true effort it takes to bring soul to synthesizers, composing the Mythologies ballet score before the choreography existed, Random Access Memories being made like a film without cameras, the 250 tracks on Daft Punk’s “Touch,” spending two years with just a piano and GoPro, restoring Electroma in 35mm for Tribeca Film Festival, and curiosity as an antidote to the algorithm.
  • The A24 Podcast

    Funny Together with Seth Rogen & Olivia Wilde

    07/02/2026 | 43 mins.
    Topics covered include:
    Saying bad things about famous people, first meeting at Olivia’s table read for Knocked Up, G-rated bisexuality on The O.C., the craziest audition of Seth’s life, constantly being mistaken for a courier, anti-gravity, The Invite’s origins as a play, dreams of being all alone in outer space, Seth’s good cop, bad cop dynamic on set of The Studio, laughing at your partner’s jokes, getting a little insight into their castmate's sex lives, and the true joy of finally getting to be funny together in The Invite.
  • The A24 Podcast

    Both Peninsulas with Lee Sung Jin & David Chase

    06/11/2026 | 52 mins.
    Topics covered include: Learning to write everywhere, Lee Sung Jin's after death theory, the Bardo, David’s screenplay with Micheal Imperioli, Buddhism, the process of selecting iconic needle drops, bonding over created universes, comparing writers to golfers, Pavlov's dog, realizing The Sopranos was funny, favorite (and least favorite) lines in their shows, selecting Finneas for the wall-to-wall score of Beef season 2, the fifth character of fate, using John Carpenter as temp score, finding inspiration in the rock and roll of Mean Streets, rewatching old episodes, and David’s current passion project. (edited)
  • The A24 Podcast

    Weeping Bleeding Hearts with David Lowery & Anne Hathaway

    05/19/2026 | 26 mins.
    Topics covered include: Deep collaboration, early drafts of Mother Mary, being quick to discard dialogue, finding inspiration in the Faroe Islands, Anne's fear of making the easy choice, the qualities of being a Texas gentleman, the touchstone records that the cast listened to on set from Ke$ha to St. Vincent, Anne’s intensive pre-production process, David offering a special live reading from the Mother Mary script, dance as a monologue, feeling truly transformed as a person after completing the film, bleeding hearts, and praise for Nick Cave.
  • The A24 Podcast

    Thirty Thousand Square Feet with Kane Parsons & James Wan

    05/06/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Topics covered include: Kane's parents keeping him off the internet until age eight, pirating way too much software, the origin of the Backrooms, the purgatories we build for ourselves, meeting your heroes after early virality, building 30,000 sq. ft. of sets on a soundstage, Kane accidentally calling his film a "product" and immediately wanting to flee to the woods, shotlisting an entire feature in Blender, renting out a Vancouver theater to watch 2001: A Space Odyssey during prep, James Wan's hopeful advice for young filmmakers, Renate's spiritual curiosity, control variables, and bringing the family together for the theatrical premiere of Backrooms.
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About The A24 Podcast
No host, no ads, no rules. From the people behind Marty Supreme, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Midsommar, Uncut Gems, HBO's Euphoria, Hereditary, Moonlight, and more.
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TV & Film

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