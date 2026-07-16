Topcis covered include: Devonté’s cello score as the fifth lead in The Invite, Daft Punk working with an 85 piece orchestra on Tron: Legacy (also starring Olivia Wilde!), finding the magic chemistry between strings and dialogue, monophonic vs. polyphonic, a great note from a Disney executive, extreme precision, the true effort it takes to bring soul to synthesizers, composing the Mythologies ballet score before the choreography existed, Random Access Memories being made like a film without cameras, the 250 tracks on Daft Punk’s “Touch,” spending two years with just a piano and GoPro, restoring Electroma in 35mm for Tribeca Film Festival, and curiosity as an antidote to the algorithm.