I Ken Not... Handle Alexis Bellino on RHOC Anymore! [LIVE Weekly Wrap-Up with EMILY HANKS]

IT’S ONCE AGAIN WEEKLY WRAP-UP (AND REUNION) TIME!!! Friendly reminder: the newest addition to the podcast feed is the WEEKLY WRAP-UP with EMILY HANKS! Most of you know that we do a live show on YouTube every single Sunday (which soooo many of you tune in live for), but it’s time to bring this to the main feed for those of you who aren’t able to ALWAYS watch live! Each Sunday, we cover a week’s worth of hot topics (usually different from the ones I cover on my own podcast). This week, we talk: an update on Leah McSweeney’s lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, an APPEAL update on Monica Garcia vs. paying her bills, Martha Stewart has some WORDS to say about her Netflix documentary, and the final part of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion! Listen to “She’s Speaking with Emily Hanks” podcast on Apple Podcasts! Listen to “She’s Speaking with Emily Hanks” podcast on Spotify! Follow Emily on Instagram! Subscribe to Emily’s YouTube channel, where we go live every single Sunday! SPONSORED BY: RO Go to ro.co/KENDRICK to find out if you’re covered for free. *** HEY! Some of you have asked how you can show your appreciation for all the content provided by your mama’s favorite Black geek. How about you buy me a beer/coffee? CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT! *** New episodes of “I Ken Not with Kendrick Tucker” are released weekly! DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE, RATE, AND REVIEW! I LOVE 5 STARS! EMAIL ME AT [email protected] ! FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices