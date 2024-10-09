I Ken Not... Understand Why DORIT KEMSLEY Blocked Me on Instagram!
EXCUSE ME, DORIT… WHAT DID KENDRICK TUCKER DO TO YOU?!
LISTEN! I ain’t bothered NOBODY! I always mind my business! Yet somehow… I wind up getting invited to a Bravolebrity’s BLOCK PARTY (and apparently I accepted the invitation). I tell you that story, I get into Mary Cosby’s heartbreaking moment on the newest episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and I get into a few hot topics: Erika Jayne calling out Garcelle and Sutton, Chrisean and Blueface (SIGH), and Khalid being outed. PLUS: Love Island Australia!
*** HEY! Some of you have asked how you can show your appreciation for all the content provided by your mama’s favorite Black geek. How about you buy me a beer/coffee? CLICK HERE TO SUPPORT! ***
New episodes of “I Ken Not with Kendrick Tucker” are released weekly!
DON’T FORGET TO SUBSCRIBE, RATE, AND REVIEW! I LOVE 5 STARS!
EMAIL ME AT [email protected]!
FOLLOW ME ON INSTAGRAM!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
I Ken Not... Compare John Janssen to Elphaba. I Actually LOVE Elphaba! [LIVE Weekly Wrap-Up with EMILY HANKS!]
IT’S ONCE AGAIN WEEKLY WRAP-UP (AND WICKED) TIME!!!
WEEKLY reminder: the newest addition to the podcast feed is the WEEKLY WRAP-UP with EMILY HANKS! Most of you know that we do a live show on YouTube every single Sunday (which soooo many of you tune in live for), but it’s time to bring this to the main feed for those of you who miss the lives or aren’t able to watch live! Each Sunday, we cover a week’s worth of hot topics (usually different from the ones I cover on my own podcast).
THIS WEEK, we talk: our reactions to the Vanderpump Rules REBOOT shocker, our Wicked reviews (as two people who knew nothing about Wicked beforehand), Liam Payne and the potential cover-up, Drake SUING over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” new episodes coming for Natalia Grace (aka Orphan but not Orphan LMAO), and John Janssen thinking we care about him and his image.
Listen to “She’s Speaking with Emily Hanks” podcast on Apple Podcasts!
Listen to “She’s Speaking with Emily Hanks” podcast on Spotify!
Follow Emily on Instagram!
Subscribe to Emily’s YouTube channel, where we go live every single Sunday!
I Ken Not... Say I'm Surprised about the Vanderpump Rules REBOOT! [JOINT RELEASE with MANI of THE MIX WITH MANI]
IT’S A JOINT RELEASE WITH MANI OF “THE MIX” WITH MANI!
When Mani calls, I come a-runnin’! We had some things to talk about—half of which weren’t even planned. We talked about the abundance of reality TV to watch, true crime (random), the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere, the Vanderpump Rules reboot news, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and so much more! Download and listen today!
Listen to “The Mix” on Apple Podcasts!
Listen to “The Mix” on Spotify!
Follow Mani on Instagram!
I Ken Not... Apologize Enough for How Ignorant This Episode Is! with AARON of BRAVO! WE'RE BLACK!
I APOLOGIZE IN ADVANCED… FOR THE INSANITY THIS EPISODE CAUSES!
I’ve got COUSIN AARON (of the “Bravo! We’re Black” podcast) here with me to discuss an IGNORANT array of topics, including: rating the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills taglines, discussing all of the news to come out of Bravo Fan Fest 2024 (ESPECIALLY all of the Real Housewives of Atlanta news), and the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Start your week off with a belly laugh by downloading and listening now!
Listen to the “Bravo! We’re Black” podcast on Apple Podcasts!
Listen to the “Bravo! We’re Black” podcast on Spotify!
Follow “Bravo! We’re Black” on Instagram!
Buy some BRAVO! WE’RE BLACK merch!!
I Ken Not... Handle Alexis Bellino on RHOC Anymore! [LIVE Weekly Wrap-Up with EMILY HANKS]
IT’S ONCE AGAIN WEEKLY WRAP-UP (AND REUNION) TIME!!!
Friendly reminder: the newest addition to the podcast feed is the WEEKLY WRAP-UP with EMILY HANKS! Most of you know that we do a live show on YouTube every single Sunday (which soooo many of you tune in live for), but it’s time to bring this to the main feed for those of you who aren’t able to ALWAYS watch live! Each Sunday, we cover a week’s worth of hot topics (usually different from the ones I cover on my own podcast). This week, we talk: an update on Leah McSweeney’s lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, an APPEAL update on Monica Garcia vs. paying her bills, Martha Stewart has some WORDS to say about her Netflix documentary, and the final part of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion!
Listen to “She’s Speaking with Emily Hanks” podcast on Apple Podcasts!
Listen to “She’s Speaking with Emily Hanks” podcast on Spotify!
Follow Emily on Instagram!
Subscribe to Emily’s YouTube channel, where we go live every single Sunday!
SPONSORED BY: RO
Go to ro.co/KENDRICK to find out if you’re covered for free.
Welcome to the "I Ken Not" podcast, where your host (Kendrick Tucker) and his weekly guests discuss all things TV & film, pop culture, music, hot topics, hot takes, and so much more! Fan of the Real Housewives? House of the Dragon? Bridgerton? Love Island? Anything trending on Netflix? Then come and EMBRACE your new obsession!
