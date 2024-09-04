Emily Simpsons Former Babysitter Speaks Out + RHOC & RHOSLC Recap

Emily Simpsons former babysitter is speaking out and backing Katie Ginella's daughter. On today's episode we go over part two of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion and reveal the messages we got from Emily's former babysitter. We also talk Salt Lake City and why we are scare scare of Bronwyn's husband, Todd. That's not all - reports have come out about a cheating scandal with a former housewife and we loop you in on the details. Skip over 13 minutes if you want to go straight into the OC recap as we talk personal and cover hot topics in the beginning :)