Everything We Know About Teddi Mellencamp's Affair
On today's episode, we go through the timeline of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp's shocking affair. We talk updates and whether the man Teddi had an affair with is staying with his wife. We also touch on hot topics from the week.
Sponsors:
This episode is sponsored by/brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/TRH and
get on your way to being your best self.
Get 10 boxes for free with Hello Fresh. Hellofresh.com/freetrh
As you know - we lost our Instagram account, #AllAboutTRH & we ask that you please support us by following @AllAboutTRHpodcast & @AllAboutTRH_
Be sure to join us and support us on AllAboutTRH Patreon
Follow us on Instagram @AllAboutTRHpodcast
Check out AllAboutTRH.com for everything Real Housewives and Bravo TV
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
36:13
Emily Simpsons Former Babysitter Speaks Out + RHOC & RHOSLC Recap
Emily Simpsons former babysitter is speaking out and backing Katie Ginella’s daughter. On today’s episode we go over part two of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion and reveal the messages we got from Emily’s former babysitter. We also talk Salt Lake City and why we are scare scare of Bronwyn’s husband, Todd. That’s not all - reports have come out about a cheating scandal with a former housewife and we loop you in on the details.
Skip over 13 minutes if you want to go straight into the OC recap as we talk personal and cover hot topics in the beginning :)
Sponsors:
This episode is sponsored by/brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/TRH and
get on your way to being your best self.
Get 10 boxes for free with Hello Fresh. Hellofresh.com/freetrh
As you know - we lost our Instagram account, #AllAboutTRH & we ask that you please support us by following @AllAboutTRHpodcast & @AllAboutTRH_
Be sure to join us and support us on AllAboutTRH Patreon
Follow us on Instagram @AllAboutTRHpodcast
Check out AllAboutTRH.com for everything Real Housewives and Bravo TV
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:08:34
Hot Topics: Teddi Mellencamp Rumors + Cringy Moments Exposed
Happy Monday, cousins! On today's episode we are talking Hot Topics from this past weekend. From the cringiest moments with housewives exposed, to new alleged rumors regarding Teddi Mellencamp's separation. Plus we catch up with Shantel who is living her best life in California!
Sponsors:
This episode is sponsored by/brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/TRH and
get on your way to being your best self.
Get 10 boxes for free with Hello Fresh. Hellofresh.com/freetrh
As you know - we lost our Instagram account, #AllAboutTRH & we ask that you please support us by following @AllAboutTRHpodcast & @AllAboutTRH_
Be sure to join us and support us on AllAboutTRH Patreon
Follow us on Instagram @AllAboutTRHpodcast
Check out AllAboutTRH.com for everything Real Housewives and Bravo TV
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
37:15
RHOC Reunion: Hitting Below The Belt + RHOSLC Recap
On today's AllAboutTRH podcast episode we cover part one of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion episode - From one side of the couch hitting below the belt against new housewife Katie Ginella, to Tamra Judge showing no growth, and Emily Simpson becoming this years villain. We also cover episode 8 of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and touch on whether we think Bronwyn and Todd should have threatened to kick out Lisa & John from the couples cast trip.
We start off the episode with RHOSLC - if you want to go straight to Orange County - forward over to the 21 minute mark
Sponsors:
This episode is sponsored by/brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/TRH and
get on your way to being your best self.
Get 10 boxes for free with Hello Fresh. Hellofresh.com/freetrh
As you know - we lost our Instagram account, #AllAboutTRH & we ask that you please support us by following @AllAboutTRHpodcast & @AllAboutTRH_
Be sure to join us and support us on AllAboutTRH Patreon
Follow us on Instagram @AllAboutTRHpodcast
Check out AllAboutTRH.com for everything Real Housewives and Bravo TV
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
54:12
RH Hot Topics + Emily Simpson Responds To Our Interview
Happy Monday, cousins! On today's episode we go over the latest hot topics from Teddi Mellencamp's surprising divorce filing, to Sutton Stracke coming for Dorit Kemsley and so much more. We also prop out Potomac producers and talk why the Real Housewives of New Jersey needs to mimic what Potomac did this season that has helped them significantly with ratings. That's not all - we go over Emily Simpson's response to our interview with Katie Ginella's daughter, Kaili
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Creator of the popular and well known entertainment website AllAboutTRH.com, founded back in 2011, Roxanne has been reporting everything Real Housewives & Bravo TV since 18 years old! Now the 32 year old mom of four is sharing her take on everything Real Housewives & Bravo TV with cousin & co-host Shantel breaking down each episode as well as providing exclusive content with your favorite (and not so favorite) Bravo TV stars.
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!