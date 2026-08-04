Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFilm ReviewsProject Big Screen
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Project Big Screen
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Project Big Screen

Barstool Sports
Film ReviewsTV & Film
Project Big Screen
Latest episode

814 episodes

  • Project Big Screen

    Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review + The 10 WORST Marvel/DC Castings Ever

    08/04/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    On today’s episode of Project Big Screen, THE MOVIES ARE BACK! We react to the biggest weekend ever at the box office and the movie leading the charge — SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY. Robbie Fox joins the show as we review the latest entry into the iconic franchise and dissect it for over an hour. What did you think? And after that, our 10 worst Marvel/DC castings of all time — what did we miss? Let us know in the comments below! As always, make sure to like and subscribe wherever you watch and listen!

    Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/b8VjW4PNA1U

    Timecodes:
    || Intro - (0:00)
    || Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spoiler Free Review - (7:17)
    || Ad - (34:19)
    || Spider-Man SPOILER REVIEW - (35:12)
    || What We’re Watching - (1:20:32)
    || Physical Media Corner - (1:23:33)
    || Ad - (1:25:35)
    || Our 10 Worst CBM Castings of All Time - (1:26:26)

    Follow us on Social Media: barstool.link/pbs
    X | Twitter | Letterboxd: @ProjBigScreen
    IG | Tik Tok: @ProjectBigScreen

    Our Personal Letterboxds:
    Jeff: @JeffDLowe
    Gooch: @BobGoochman
    Kenjac: @Kenjac
    Klemmer: @ChrisKlemmer
    Robbie: @RobbieFox37

    SUPPORT THE SHOW!

    Mutiny:
    MUTINY, Only in Theaters August 21st!

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/lightscamerabarstool
  • Project Big Screen

    Our Top 10 Movies of 2026 So Far + Comic Con Reaction

    07/28/2026 | 2h 5 mins.
    On today’s episode of Project Big Screen, we look back at the year in movies so far… Our most underrated movies, the films we’ve hated, and our Top 10 movies of the first half of 2026 — What’s missing from our list? What’s in your top 3? Let us know in the comments below! Also on today’s episode, a full recap of everything out of Comic Con! As always, make sure to like and subscribe wherever you watch and listen!

    Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/MnIg5POmRio

    Timecodes:
    || Intro - (0:00)
    || Underrated 2026 Movies - (3:18)
    || Ad - (48:27)
    || Comic Con Reaction - (49:36)
    || Ad - (1:33:37)
    || What We’re Watching - (1:34:30)
    || Physical Media Corner - (1:37:25)
    || Ad - (1:42:19)
    || Top 10 Movies of 2026 - (1:43:10)
    || Ad - (1:59:57)
    || Post Ranking - (2:00:58)

    Follow us on Social Media: barstool.link/pbs
    X | Twitter | Letterboxd: @ProjBigScreen
    IG | Tik Tok: @ProjectBigScreen

    Our Personal Letterboxds:
    Jeff: @JeffDLowe
    Gooch: @BobGoochman
    Kenjac: @Kenjac

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/lightscamerabarstool
  • Project Big Screen

    The Odyssey Review + Our Top 20 Directors of the Century

    07/21/2026 | 3h 3 mins.
    On today’s episode of Project Big Screen, we’ve got an epic sized episode for an epic movie… Our review of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey with special guest Robbie Fox. After a lengthy discussion there we lament The Batman II’s most recent delay followed by our reaction to the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, from there it’s all out war. And at the end of the episode we’ve got a mega ranking — our Top 20 directors of the century? Where would you place Nolan? Who’s in your top 3? Let us know in the comments below! As always, make sure to like and subscribe wherever you watch and listen!

    Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/ciIRwfNbeBI


    Timecodes:
    || Intro - (0:00)
    || Odyssey Review - (1:48)
    || Odyssey Review SPOILERS - (25:31)
    || Ad - (1:03:42)
    || Batman II Delayed - (1:04:35)
    || Doomsday and Klemmer vs Robbie Deathmatch - (1:10:55)
    || Ad - (1:48:39)
    || Our Top 20 Directors of the Century 20-11 (1:49:57)
    || Ad - (2:05:02)
    || Our Top 20 Directors of the Century 10-1 - (2:05:53)
    || Ad - (2:41:14)
    || Honorable Mentions - (2:42:06)

    Follow us on Social Media: barstool.link/pbs
    X | Twitter | Letterboxd: @ProjBigScreen
    IG | Tik Tok: @ProjectBigScreen

    Our Personal Letterboxds:
    Jeff: @JeffDLowe
    Gooch: @BobGoochman
    Kenjac: @Kenjac

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/lightscamerabarstool
  • Project Big Screen

    Our 10 Christopher Nolan Characters + Dune 3 Trailer Reaction

    07/14/2026 | 1h 41 mins.
    On today’s episode of Project Big Screen, in honor of The Odyssey, we unveil our Top 10 Characters In Christopher Nolan’s Filmography — who’s on your Mt. Rushmore? We’ve also got our review of the live-action Moana (including a lengthy health check on Disney), our thoughts on the latest Evil Dead movie in theaters, reactions to the Dune 3 and Digger trailers that everyone is talking about, and so much more! As always, make sure to like and subscribe wherever you watch and listen!

    Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/S577ALdS4uM


    Timecodes:
    || Intro - (0:00)
    || Moana Review - (5:24)
    || Evil Dead Burn Review - (27:51)
    || Evil Dead Burn SPOILERS - (39:58)
    || RIP Sam Neill - (43:58)
    || Dune Part 3 Trailer - (46:52)
    || Digger Trailer - (52:32)
    || Godzilla Minus 0 - (59:39)
    || Nightmare on Elm Street - (1:01:27)
    || Letterboxd For Sale - (1:02:21)
    || What We’re Watching - (1:05:51)
    || Physical Media Corner - (1:09:40)
    || Our Top 10 Nolan Characters - (1:12:15)

    Follow us on Social Media: barstool.link/pbs
    X | Twitter | Letterboxd: @ProjBigScreen
    IG | Tik Tok: @ProjectBigScreen

    Our Personal Letterboxds:
    Jeff: @JeffDLowe
    Gooch: @BobGoochman
    Kenjac: @Kenjac

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/lightscamerabarstool
  • Project Big Screen

    Our 10 Most Patriotic Movies of All Time + The Invite Review

    07/07/2026 | 1h 40 mins.
    On today’s episode of Project Big Screen, we unveil our Top 10 Most Patriotic Movies of All Time in honor of our review of Angel Studios’ latest film ‘Young Washington’ — What would be your #1 overall pick? We’ve also got review of ‘The Invite’, a new sex comedy directed by and starring Olivia Wilde… Is it as good as the critics are saying? Also on the episode: our reactions to the latest trailers and news, what we’re watching, and more! As always, make sure to like and subscribe wherever you watch and listen!

    Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/WYsmR0PJji0


    Timecodes:
    || Intro - (0:00)
    || Young Washington Review - (2:09)
    || Washington SPOILERS - (14:57)
    || The Invite Review - (23:59)
    || The Invite SPOILERS - (36:06)
    || Heat Castings - (45:08)
    || Supergirl Flops - (47:00)
    || Sony Concerning Moves - (55:19)
    || What We’re Watching - (1:00:54)
    || Physical Media Corner - (1:06:01)
    || Our 10 Most Patriotic Movies - (1:10:02)

    Follow us on Social Media: barstool.link/pbs
    X | Twitter | Letterboxd: @ProjBigScreen
    IG | Tik Tok: @ProjectBigScreen

    Our Personal Letterboxds:
    Jeff: @JeffDLowe
    Gooch: @BobGoochman
    Kenjac: @Kenjac
    Klemmer: @ChrisKlemmer

    You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/lightscamerabarstool
More Film Reviews podcasts
Trending Film Reviews podcasts
About Project Big Screen
Your go-to show for movie reviews, breakdowns, and ratings from Jeff D Lowe, Kirk Minihane, KenJac, Klemmer, & Bob Goochman. If you can see it on the big screen or streaming, the Project Big Screen crew will have it covered, as well as Top 10 Rankings, celebrity interviews, and more! Make sure to follow everyone on LetterBoxd, as well as the show account: @ProjBigScreen. - You can find every episode of Project Big Screen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/pbs.You can find every episode of this show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube. Prime Members can listen ad-free on Amazon Music. For more, visit barstool.link/lightscamerabarstool
Podcast website
Film ReviewsTV & Film

Listen to Project Big Screen, Blank Check with Griffin & David and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Project Big Screen: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:38:49 AM
A company fromMADSACK