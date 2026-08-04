On today’s episode of Project Big Screen, THE MOVIES ARE BACK! We react to the biggest weekend ever at the box office and the movie leading the charge — SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY. Robbie Fox joins the show as we review the latest entry into the iconic franchise and dissect it for over an hour. What did you think? And after that, our 10 worst Marvel/DC castings of all time — what did we miss? Let us know in the comments below! As always, make sure to like and subscribe wherever you watch and listen!



Watch on Youtube: https://youtu.be/b8VjW4PNA1U



Timecodes:

|| Intro - (0:00)

|| Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spoiler Free Review - (7:17)

|| Ad - (34:19)

|| Spider-Man SPOILER REVIEW - (35:12)

|| What We’re Watching - (1:20:32)

|| Physical Media Corner - (1:23:33)

|| Ad - (1:25:35)

|| Our 10 Worst CBM Castings of All Time - (1:26:26)



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