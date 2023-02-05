A movie podcast for the common man by the Big Time Movie Boys @JeffDLowe, @KenJac and @Trillballins. We talk about movies, food and pop culture the same way you... More
Double Play - Is Caddyshack 2 The WORST Sequel EVER?
|| Welcome into Double Play, a Lights Camera Barstool show. On today’s episode Brandon Walker & Chris Klemmer review CADDYSHACK (1980) and CADDYSHACK 2 (1988). It goes without saying that CADDYSHACK is an all time comedy, but is the follow-up to it the worst sequel from any genre ever?
|| Caddyshack - (0:00)
|| Caddyshack 2 - (45:35)
5/3/2023
1:24:16
CinemaCon Reactions, Interview With Maria Bakalova, Succession Recap, The Flash Reactions, Hunger Games Prequel, & Peter Pan & Wendy Review (LCB 2.0 Ep. 100)
|| Intro - (0:00)
|| Flash Reactions - (7:34)
|| Kraven The Hunter Update - (14:50)
|| Dune Pt. II First Look - (16:45)
|| Robots Trailer - (22:49)
|| Hunger Games Prequel - (27:05)
|| Black Mirror Season 6 - (34:14)
|| Succession Recap - (47:01)
|| Maria Bakalova Interview - (59:01)
|| Apple TV Series - (1:28:11)
|| Apple TV Series - (1:28:11)
|| Peter Pan & Wendy Review - (1:34:13)
5/2/2023
2:03:18
Previewing May Movies, Dune First Look, The Equalizer Is Back, The Witcher’s Final Season, & Taika’s New Movie (LCB 2.0 Ep. 099)
|| Intro - (0:00)
|| Dune First Look - (7:57)
|| Love & Death Reaction - (13:15)
|| Taika’s New Movie - (16:07)
|| Witcher Season 3 - (22:30)
|| The Equalizer 3 - (25:53)
|| May Movie Preview - (29:30)
4/28/2023
51:44
Who Is The Hottest Cartoon Character? ft. Jersey Jerry (The Bracket, Vol: 074)
|| Welcome to VOLUME 074 of THE BRACKET, a Lights Camera Barstool show. In this episode, we decide THE HOTTEST ANIMATED CHARACTER. KenJac is in as host alongside Nick, KB, Cheah, Tommy, Francis and special guest, Jersey Jerry. Join us as we go from 16 HOT CARTOONS all the way down to 1!
|| Intro - (0:00)
|| Matchup 1 - (2:42)
|| Matchup 2 - (7:41)
|| Matchup 3 - (12:19)
|| Matchup 4- (19:22)
|| Matchup 5 - (31:06)
|| Matchup 6 - (38:29)
|| Matchup 7 - (43:59)
|| Matchup 8 - (49:01)
|| Matchup 9 - (58:31)
|| Matchup 10 - (1:00:38)
|| Matchup 11 - (1:02:15)
|| Matchup 12 - (1:03:24)
|| Matchup 13 - (1:04:32)
|| Matchup 14 - (1:05:33)
|| Matchup 15 - (1:09:52)
|| Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LCBarstool
4/27/2023
1:12:26
Double Play - Is Major League The Perfect Blend Of Sports & Comedy? And What The Hell Happened To The Second Sequel?
|| Welcome into Double Play, a Lights Camera Barstool show. On today’s episode Brandon Walker & Chris Klemmer review MAJOR LEAGUE (1989) and MAJOR LEAGUE 3 (1998). Major League might be the best blend of sports & comedy we’ve ever seen, but what the hell happened to the sequels?
|| Major League - (0:00)
|| Major League 3 - (42:50)
|| Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LCBarstool
