Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTV & FilmInto The Upside Down: A Stranger Things Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Into The Upside Down: A Stranger Things Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Into The Upside Down: A Stranger Things Podcast

Damien and Scott
TV & FilmAfter Shows
Into The Upside Down: A Stranger Things Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 32
  • Stranger Things 5 (Volume 1): Quick Reactions!
    SPOILER ALERT:What an epic 1st 4 episodes of Stranger Things 5! We discuss favorite moments, breakout characters, HUGE surprises and things we did not see coming! Adjust your dials, buckle up and drive with us, as we go INTO the Upside Down!----------------------------------------------------------------We want you to JOIN US..as we go... Into The Upside Down!Send us your thoughts in an email (we'll discuss on the show): [email protected] us on Instagram: intotheupsidedownpodFollow us on TikTok: intotheupsidedownpodFollow us on Twitter: @into_upsidedownThank you for listening!!!
    --------  
    27:59
  • Top Songs We Want in Stranger Things 5: w/ Guests from the "Stranger Still" Podcast
    Go Round & Round & Turn Upside Down ...That's what Lionel Richie wants us to do during the final season of Stranger Things! We are very fortunate to be talking all things music with Kathleen & Miles from the "Stranger Still" Podcast! We each choose 3 songs from the 80's, and maybe even early 90's, that we want to hear in the last 8 episodes. Follow "Stranger Still: A Stranger Things Podcast" on X at @strangerstill22 ----------------------------------------------------------------We want you to JOIN US..as we go... Into The Upside Down!Send us your thoughts in an email (we'll discuss on the show): [email protected] us on Instagram: intotheupsidedownpodFollow us on TikTok: intotheupsidedownpodFollow us on Twitter: @into_upsidedownThank you for listening!!!
    --------  
    1:10:46
  • Stranger Things 5: Bold Predictions for the Final Season
    At Long Last... our final Stranger Things 5 BOLD predictions! We each share some wild theories, who we think will die, and both agree on what the volume 1 cliffhanger will be. If you enjoy paranormal investigating...give this a listen!----------------------------------------------------------------We want you to JOIN US..as we go... Into The Upside Down!Send us your thoughts in an email (we'll discuss on the show): [email protected] us on Instagram: intotheupsidedownpodFollow us on TikTok: intotheupsidedownpodFollow us on Twitter: @into_upsidedownThank you for listening!!!
    --------  
    1:07:38
  • Stranger Things 5: First 5 Minutes, Trailer & Red Carpet Interview Recap
    Happy Stranger Things Day! Our first look at The Crawl was epic and "William" Byers shot a demogorgon! We also touch on the Red Carpet interviews - including Shawn Levy telling us to get ready for an "emotional wallop" when watching the finale. A few thoughts on the trailer, and more....----------------------------------------------------------------We want you to JOIN US..as we go... Into The Upside Down!Send us your thoughts in an email (we'll discuss on the show): [email protected] us on Instagram: intotheupsidedownpodFollow us on TikTok: intotheupsidedownpodFollow us on Twitter: @into_upsidedownThank you for listening!!!
    --------  
    24:01
  • Stranger Things Rewatch: Season 4 Top Moments
    Go running up that hill, and catch our top moments of season 4 - as well as funniest line, favorite song, season MVP and much more. Watch out for roller skates and "clock makers," you won't want to miss this one as you prepare for season 5!----------------------------------------------------------------We want you to JOIN US..as we go... Into The Upside Down!Send us your thoughts in an email (we'll discuss on the show): [email protected] us on Instagram: intotheupsidedownpodFollow us on TikTok: intotheupsidedownpodFollow us on Twitter: @into_upsidedownThank you for listening!!!
    --------  
    1:09:44

More TV & Film podcasts

Trending TV & Film podcasts

About Into The Upside Down: A Stranger Things Podcast

Citizens of Hawkins...do you copy? It's time to go into the Upside Down! This Stranger Things podcast analyzes past and upcoming seasons, discusses theories and speculation, and dives deep into our favorite characters from Hawkins, Indiana. Follow us on... Twitter: @into_upsidedown Instagram: intotheupsidedownpod TikTok: intotheupsidedownpod Send us your thoughts and theories in an email: [email protected]
Podcast website
TV & FilmAfter Shows

Listen to Into The Upside Down: A Stranger Things Podcast, Pod Meets World and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/5/2025 - 4:08:18 PM