Breaking Down ‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 6: "Living+"
Chris and Andy talk about the latest episode of ‘Succession,’ "Living+." They break down how each of the kids continues to deal with their grief (1:00), the surprise success of Kendall's pitch for "Living+" (23:06), and the appearance that Logan Roy sort of makes in this episode (36:34).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
5/1/2023
52:17
Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez on the Making of ‘Mrs. Davis’
Chris and Andy are joined by ‘Mrs. Davis’ creators Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez to talk about how they came up with the idea for the show in the beginning of the pandemic (5:14), why they decided to play with the ideas of artificial intelligence and religion (34:41), and how Betty Gilpin brought the character of Simone to life (46:32).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guests: Damon Lindeloff and Tara Hernandez
Producer: Kaya McMullen
4/27/2023
1:00:03
How This Episode of ‘Succession’ Sets Up the Rest of the Season
Chris and Andy break down the latest episode of ‘Succession,’ “Kill List.” They talk about how the plotting in this episode sets up the rest of the season (1:00), the dynamics between Shiv and Lukas Matson (16:29), and the way the kids are floundering without their dad (35:31).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
4/24/2023
57:51
When HBO Max Becomes Just Max. Plus, Bridget Everett on ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Season 2.
Chris and Andy talk about how HBO Max will soon become just Max and what it means when a prestige TV brand gets diluted (1:00). Then they talk about the latest episode of ‘Top Chef’ (35:08) and the second season of ‘100 Foot Wave’ (47:02) before Bridget Everett joins Chris to talk about the upcoming second season of her show ‘Somebody Somewhere’ (57:09).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guest: Bridget Everett
Producer: Kaya McMullen
4/20/2023
1:19:54
‘Succession’ S4E4, “The Honeymoon States,” and the Premiere of the Final Season of ‘Barry’
Chris and Andy talk about the latest episode of ‘Succession.’ They discuss how Jesse Armstrong is increasingly writing this show like a stage play (1:00) and whether or not they were missing Brian Cox in this episode (37:39). Then they talk about the first two episodes of the final season of ‘Barry’ and how this show has evolved since its first season (45:02).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
