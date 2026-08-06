Chris and Andy react to the news that LeBron will be coming to the Sixers (0:40). Then they break down all of the news that came out of ComicCon over the weekend including David Jonsson being announced as the new Black Panther (10:42) and the trailers for ‘Lanterns’ (30:20), ‘Neuromancer’ (35:12), and ‘Blade Runner 2029’ (39:34). Then they talk about where ‘The Agency’ succeeded and failed in its second season (45:44) before recapping the latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ (01:09:24).



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Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald



Producer: Kaya McMullen



Engineering and Editing: Jamie Yukich



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