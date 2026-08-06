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1068 episodes
- Chris and Andy take a look back at Anthony Bourdain’s storied career, inspired by the upcoming release of ‘Tony,’ starring Dominic Sessa as the beloved chef. They discuss their personal relationship to Bourdain (and his shows), his outsized culinary influence across television, and the lasting impact of his work (2:34). Later, they put together a list of their favorite episodes from his time on television (40:14).
Subscribe to the Ringer TV YouTube channel here for full episodes of The Watch and so much more!
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producers: Kaya McMullen and Kai Grady
Studio Production: Sarah Reddy and Jamie Yukich
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Summer Mailbag: Bad TV Theme Songs, Historical Events As Miniseries, and Book Recs08/03/2026 | 1h 25 mins.Chris and Andy open up the mailbag to answer listener questions on the ‘Task’ and ‘Mare of Easttown’ shared universe, LeBron James joining the Sixers, the trend of bad TV theme songs, the truth behind the success of ‘Widow’s Bay,’ their favorite books of the year, and much more (5:16).
Subscribe to the Ringer TV YouTube channel here for full episodes of The Watch and so much more!
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producers: Kaya McMullen and Kai Grady
Studio Production: Sarah Reddy
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- Chris and Andy discuss the news that Netflix has acquired the rights to five more years of ‘The Walking Dead’ and what that tells us about the direction the streamer is going in (05:10). Then they do a short preview of ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ (20:10), before talking about why you should be watching ‘Furious,’ the new Hulu crime show starring Emmy Rossum and Scoot McNairy (31:38).
Subscribe to the Ringer TV YouTube channel here for full episodes of The Watch and so much more!
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Editing and Engineering: Jamie Yukich
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All The News Out of Comic Con, ‘The Agency’ Season 2, and ‘House of the Dragon’ S3E607/28/2026 | 1h 23 mins.Chris and Andy react to the news that LeBron will be coming to the Sixers (0:40). Then they break down all of the news that came out of ComicCon over the weekend including David Jonsson being announced as the new Black Panther (10:42) and the trailers for ‘Lanterns’ (30:20), ‘Neuromancer’ (35:12), and ‘Blade Runner 2029’ (39:34). Then they talk about where ‘The Agency’ succeeded and failed in its second season (45:44) before recapping the latest episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ (01:09:24).
Subscribe to the Ringer TV YouTube channel here for full episodes of The Watch and so much more!
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Engineering and Editing: Jamie Yukich
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
‘The Odyssey’ Is the Film Event of the Year. Plus, ‘Resident Evil’ and ‘Clayface’ Trailers.07/23/2026 | 1h 22 mins.Chris and Andy talk about the full trailers for ‘Clayface’ (6:15) and ‘Resident Evil’ (13:51), before addressing the online discourse around ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ (18:20). Then they talk about how the prolific British screenwriter Jez Butterworth may be poised to become the next Taylor Sheridan for Paramount (33:12). Later, they share their thoughts on ‘The Odyssey’ and how the movie has become the summer blockbuster (44:18).
Subscribe to the Ringer TV YouTube channel here for full episodes of The Watch and so much more!
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producers: Kaya McMullen and Kai Grady
Studio Production: Sarah Reddy
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Watch
Every week, The Ringer's Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan -- longtime friends and pop culture addicts -- break down the latest in TV, movies, and music.Podcast website
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