Bald Move Prestige is where the best of the best come to shine. In the Prestige podcast, we talk about serious dramas, excellence in filmmaking, and everything ...
The Bear - S02E07-10
The last course is served on this season of The Bear. This character study was an exquisite sweet and salty combo that encapsulated the nuances of being a flawed human being. Between the laughs and heartbreak, there’s a smorgasbord of colorful characters you don’t want to miss.
6/27/2023
1:30:12
The Bear - S02E04-6
It’s a chaotic family reunion to rival all chaotic family reunions. Between the enablers, pacifiers, and people who just can’t be normal, you might have flashbacks to that one traumatic Thanksgiving years ago. And when it becomes too much to bear (ha), the show will give you a break. Put your phone down for this watch, you’ll get so much more.
6/26/2023
1:23:57
The Bear - S02E01-3
This is a special edition episode for your Bald Move Prestige feed. Jim and A.Ron love the flavor of The Bear, and want to dish on all the best parts. It’s a dry comedy about a bunch of dysfunctional people trying to open a restaurant. It examines joy, existential dread, and obsession in a setting that is literally falling to pieces. Grab a plate as Jim and A.Ron serve up some hot takes on an even hotter show.
6/23/2023
1:11:57
Asteroid City (2023)
It’s a movie that is so Wes Anderson, you’ll be bathing in pastel colors and meta dialogue for the full 1 hour and 44 minute run. This movie will ask, but never answer, a handful of questions. Is this movie profound? Is the audience meant to understand it? What is that on Jason Schwartzman’s forehead?
6/23/2023
26:44
A Time to Kill (1996)
This movie poses the question, “How do we feel about vigilante justice?” Carl Lee Hailey, played by Samuel L. Jackson, faces trial for taking revenge on the men who brutalized his young daughter. The movie treads multiple fine lines about race, justice, and hatred in America. Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock, and Donald Sutherland round out the cast in this time capsule of Hollywood’s take on justice in 1996. Does it still work?
