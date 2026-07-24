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965 episodes
- Christopher Nolan is back with another epic film this time based on the epic poem depicting the epic journey of Epyccus.... er, Odysseus. The cast is epic, the runtime is epic, but does that add up to something you want to watch? Join us for the podcast to find out.
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- Last chance to say hi to Bob for a while. Jim and A.Ron discuss final thoughts and your feedback on the first season of the spy-thriller-in-space: Star City!
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- It’s the season finale of Star City! These two bananas from the same bunch, Jim and A.Ron, are saying good-bye to this thrilling series.
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- Welcome, Chef! Jim and A.Ron are washing up after an incredible five seasons of The Bear. Get a review of the five courses that made up this surprising epic about emotionally unregulated people cooking together. Hands!
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- Turns out replacing visionary engineers with KGB middle managers isn't great for innovation. Jim and A.Ron plow deep into a stellar episode of Star City.
Transmit your feedback to fam@baldmove.com!
Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts!
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Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook
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About Bald Move Prestige
Bald Move Prestige is where the best of the best come to shine. In the Prestige podcast, we talk about serious dramas, excellence in filmmaking, and everything in between; on television or on the big screen.Podcast website
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