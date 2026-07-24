Last chance to say hi to Bob for a while. Jim and A.Ron discuss final thoughts and your feedback on the first season of the spy-thriller-in-space: Star City!



Get your Badass Fest VIII Tickets Here!



Transmit your feedback to fam@baldmove.com!



Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts!



Join the Club!



Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums



Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook



Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices