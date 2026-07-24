Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFilm ReviewsBald Move Prestige
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Bald Move Prestige
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Bald Move Prestige

Bald Move
Film ReviewsTV & Film
Bald Move Prestige
Latest episode

965 episodes

  • Bald Move Prestige

    The Odyssey (2026)

    07/17/2026 | 24 mins.
    Christopher Nolan is back with another epic film this time based on the epic poem depicting the epic journey of Epyccus.... er, Odysseus. The cast is epic, the runtime is epic, but does that add up to something you want to watch? Join us for the podcast to find out.

    Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bald Move Prestige

    Star City - S01 Wrap Up

    07/14/2026 | 27 mins.
    Last chance to say hi to Bob for a while. Jim and A.Ron discuss final thoughts and your feedback on the first season of the spy-thriller-in-space: Star City!

    Get your Badass Fest VIII Tickets Here!

    Transmit your feedback to fam@baldmove.com!

    Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bald Move Prestige

    Star City - S01E08 - The Wolves

    07/10/2026 | 1h 43 mins.
    It’s the season finale of Star City! These two bananas from the same bunch, Jim and A.Ron, are saying good-bye to this thrilling series.

    Transmit your feedback to fam@baldmove.com!

    Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bald Move Prestige

    The Bear - Series Wrap Up

    07/08/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Welcome, Chef! Jim and A.Ron are washing up after an incredible five seasons of The Bear. Get a review of the five courses that made up this surprising epic about emotionally unregulated people cooking together. Hands!

    Hey there! Check out https://support.baldmove.com/ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts!

    Join the Club!

    Join the discussion: Email | Discord | Reddit | Forums

    Follow us: Twitch | YouTube | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

    Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Bald Move Prestige

    Star City - S01E07 - Plow Deep

    07/03/2026 | 2h 1 mins.
    Turns out replacing visionary engineers with KGB middle managers isn't great for innovation. Jim and A.Ron plow deep into a stellar episode of Star City.

    Transmit your feedback to fam@baldmove.com!

    Hey there!  Check out ⁠https://support.baldmove.com/⁠ to find out how you can gain access to ALL of our premium content, as well as ad-free versions of the podcasts!

    ⁠Join the Club!⁠

    Join the discussion: ⁠Email⁠ | ⁠Discord⁠ | ⁠Reddit ⁠| ⁠Forums⁠

    Follow us: ⁠Twitch⁠ | ⁠YouTube⁠ | ⁠Twitter⁠ | ⁠Instagram⁠ | ⁠Facebook⁠

    ⁠Leave Us A Review on Apple Podcasts⁠
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
More Film Reviews podcasts
Trending Film Reviews podcasts
About Bald Move Prestige
Bald Move Prestige is where the best of the best come to shine. In the Prestige podcast, we talk about serious dramas, excellence in filmmaking, and everything in between; on television or on the big screen.
Podcast website
Film ReviewsTV & Film

Listen to Bald Move Prestige, You Are Good and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Bald Move Prestige: Podcasts in Family
  • Podcast HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast
    HOTD - A House of the Dragon Podcast
    TV & Film, TV Reviews
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 8:32:56 AM
A company fromMADSACK