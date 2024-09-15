Powered by RND
Join The Penguin Official Podcast host, film critic Amy Nicholson, as she explores the brutal rise and fall of power in Gotham City through the eyes of Oz Cobb,...
  The Penguin Official Podcast: Episode 8 – "A Great or Little Thing"
    Dive into the intricate and emotional finale of HBO's The Penguin with host Amy Nicholson. First, Director Jennifer Getzinger and Series Creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner Lauren LeFranc shed light on the profound themes and character dynamics. Next, we hear from Colin Farrell on the complex emotions behind Oz's psyche, then Cristin Milioti (Sofia Gigante), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar) and Deirdre O’Connell (Francis Cobb) each return to share their thoughts on their characters’ arcs. Finally, Writer-Director of The Batman & Executive Producer of The Penguin Matt Reeves and Producer of The Batman & Executive Producer of The Penguin Dylan Clark join Lauren LeFranc to look back on the full season. The Penguin Official Podcast is Produced by OBB Sound with HBO. DC logo, Batman, and all related characters and elements © and TM DC.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:43:59
  The Penguin Official Podcast: Episode 7 – "Top Hat"
    Tune in as host Amy Nicholson takes you behind the scenes of Episode 7 of the HBO Limited Series The Penguin. Gain exclusive insights from Writer and Co-EP Vladimir Cvetko and Director Kevin Bray on the dramatic flashback scenes and explore character dynamics and emotional conflicts with Series Creator, Executive Producer, and Showrunner Lauren LeFranc and Actor Clancy Brown (Sal Maroni). Then, dive into the score with Composer Mick Giacchino and learn about the complex soundscapes and special effects from Sound Editors Andy Kris and Rich Bologna and SPFX Supervisor Devin Maggio. This episode provides fans with a detailed look into the artistic decisions and collaboration that brought Gotham City to life. The Penguin Official Podcast is Produced by OBB Sound with HBO. DC logo, Batman, and all related characters and elements © and TM DC. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:03:50
  The Penguin Official Podcast: Episode 6 – "Gold Summit"
    Join host Amy Nicholson as she explores creating the intricate world of The Penguin’s Gotham City with the creator, cast, and crew. Gain exclusive insights from Producer Nick Towne and Script Coordinator Dan Fuchs on the storytelling mechanics. Then, uncover the creative vision of Series Creator, Executive Producer, and Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, along with Actor Deirdre O'Connell, as they deep-dive into the character of Francis Cobb. Finally, learn the artistry behind character presentation with Hair Department Head Brian Badie and Makeup Department Head Martha Melendez. This episode offers a unique perspective on the collaborative effort that brings your favorite show to life, making it a must-listen for fans and aspiring creators alike. The Penguin Official Podcast is Produced by OBB Sound for HBO. DC logo, Batman, and all related characters and elements © and TM DC.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    59:50
  The Penguin Official Podcast: Episode 5 – "Homecoming"
    Join host Amy Nicholson as she navigates the complex world of The Penguin, offering unique insights into the characters from the creator, cast and crew. First, hear from Co-Producer Breannah Gibson about the episode. Then, sit down with Series Creator, Executive Producer & Showrunner Lauren LeFranc with actors Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni) to dive into their characters. Next, we lift the veil on the creative process with Costume Designer Helen Huang. To close the episode, we’ll hear from Lauren LeFranc and Michael Kelly on their thoughts on Johnny Viti’s character arc. This episode promises a rich tapestry of insights, making it a key listen for fans eager to uncover the artistry, story revelations, and themes that define the show’s captivating narrative thus far. The Penguin Official Podcast is Produced by OBB Sound for HBO.    DC logo, Batman, and all related characters and elements © and TM DC.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:11:20
  The Penguin Official Podcast: Episode 4 – "Cent 'anni"
    Join host Amy Nicholson as she steps into the intricate world of Episode 4 of HBO’s The Penguin. Learn about the profound transformation of Sofia Falcone in Arkham Asylum with insights from Writer-Producer John McCutcheon and Editor Meg Reticker. Then, uncover narrative challenges and the handling of Sofia’s dual storylines with Series Creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner Lauren LeFranc and Actor Cristin Milioti. Finally, explore the visual storytelling and directorial choices that authentically recreate Arkham's atmosphere and Sofia’s path to finding her voice with Director Helen Shaver. This episode is a treasure trove for fans eager to discover the creative effort behind the show’s emotional depth and compelling visuals. The Penguin Official Podcast is Produced by OBB Sound for HBO.   DC logo, Batman, and all related characters and elements © and TM DC. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1:19:01

Join The Penguin Official Podcast host, film critic Amy Nicholson, as she explores the brutal rise and fall of power in Gotham City through the eyes of Oz Cobb, aka, The Penguin. We’ll hear firsthand accounts from the creators, cast and crew, like series creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, Executive Producer and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves, actors Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, and more. The official companion podcast offers an intimate look at the making of a modern-day villain, revealing the chilling depths of his ambition and the devastating consequences of quest for power. The Penguin Official Podcast is Produced by OBB Sound for HBO. DC logo, Batman, and all related characters and elements © and TM DC.

