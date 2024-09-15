About The Penguin Official Podcast
Join The Penguin Official Podcast host, film critic Amy Nicholson, as she explores the brutal rise and fall of power in Gotham City through the eyes of Oz Cobb, aka, The Penguin. We’ll hear firsthand accounts from the creators, cast and crew, like series creator, Executive Producer and Showrunner Lauren LeFranc, Executive Producer and The Batman writer/director Matt Reeves, actors Colin Farrell, Cristin Milioti, and more. The official companion podcast offers an intimate look at the making of a modern-day villain, revealing the chilling depths of his ambition and the devastating consequences of quest for power. The Penguin Official Podcast is Produced by OBB Sound for HBO.
DC logo, Batman, and all related characters and elements © and TM DC.
