The Penguin Official Podcast: Episode 5 – “Homecoming”

Join host Amy Nicholson as she navigates the complex world of The Penguin, offering unique insights into the characters from the creator, cast and crew. First, hear from Co-Producer Breannah Gibson about the episode. Then, sit down with Series Creator, Executive Producer & Showrunner Lauren LeFranc with actors Theo Rossi (Dr. Julian Rush) and Shohreh Aghdashloo (Nadia Maroni) to dive into their characters. Next, we lift the veil on the creative process with Costume Designer Helen Huang. To close the episode, we'll hear from Lauren LeFranc and Michael Kelly on their thoughts on Johnny Viti's character arc. This episode promises a rich tapestry of insights, making it a key listen for fans eager to uncover the artistry, story revelations, and themes that define the show's captivating narrative thus far. The Penguin Official Podcast is Produced by OBB Sound for HBO. DC logo, Batman, and all related characters and elements © and TM DC.