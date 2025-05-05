And Just Like That...The Writers Room

This week, writer and executive producer Michael Patrick King is joined by Elisa Zuritsky, Susan Fales-Hill, and Julie Rottenberg, who took the reins as director for this episode. They discuss how they approached blending Carrie and Aiden’s worlds, Miranda and Charlotte’s unexpected spy caper, and LTW’s surprising news. They also explain the intricacies of bringing several stories together for a block scene. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

To discuss the penultimate episode of the season, Michael Patrick King welcomes executive producer and writer Julie Rottenberg, consulting producer and writer Susan Fales-Hill, and supervising producer and writer Samantha Irby. Together, they talk about new career opportunities, Che’s new stand-up set, and the true story that inspired Naya’s big gesture. Plus, how they set the table for Carrie’s dinner party. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Writer, director, and executive producer Michael Patrick King is joined by executive producers Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg, consulting producer and writer Susan Fales-Hill, and supervising producer and writer Samantha Irby to break down the season 2 finale of And Just Like That…They talk about their objectives for the season, the exciting challenges that come with bringing so many characters together, and reflect on the highly anticipated return of Samantha. Then, Michael Patrick King shares his experience of writing that final scene. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Get ready to dive into the latest twists and turns of And Just Like That... with the people behind it all. Join writer, director, and executive producer Michael Patrick King as he breaks down the juicy details packed into every episode with the help of fellow writers Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Susan Fales-Hill, and Samantha Irby. Plus, get to know newer voices in the writers’ room like Lucas Froehlich and Rachel Palmer. Stream new episodes of And Just Like That— and the companion podcast— starting May 29th on Max. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Writer, director, and executive producer Michael Patrick King kicks off season 3 alongside executive producers Elisa Zuritsky and Julie Rottenberg, and co-executive producer Samantha Irby. Together, they debate the big question: what on earth has Carrie agreed to with Aidan? They also delve into the return of single Miranda, Seema's failed-yet-fiery FaceTime, and the Hindenburg of hats. Plus, how writing a season of television is like a road trip. Buckle up— And Just Like That... The Writers Room is back! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About And Just Like That...The Writers Room

This is the official Max companion podcast to And Just Like That... Each week, executive producer, writer and director Michael Patrick King is joined by the brilliant writers of the show including Elisa Zuritsky, Julie Rottenberg, Susan Fales-Hill, Samantha Irby, Lucas Froehlich, and Rachel Palmer. Together they will unpack each episode of the series and give exclusive behind the scenes details from personal stories that made their way into scripts to what was left on the writing room floor. New episodes are available each week on Max and wherever you get your podcasts. The official And Just Like That… The Writers Room podcast is produced by Max in conjunction with Neon Hum Media.