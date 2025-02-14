Powered by RND
Love Is Kimes

Podcast Love Is Kimes
Mina Kimes
Love is Kimes is your go-to podcast for all things Love Is Blind! Hosted by Mina Kimes and David Dennis Jr., this show dives deep into Netflix’s hit reality ser...
TV & FilmSociety & CultureRelationships

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • Love Is Blind S8 Eps 1-3 Recap & Breakdown
    Mina Kimes and David Dennis Jr. break down the first three episodes from Love Is Blind Season 8!   0:00 Intro   8:24 Devin, Brittany, & Virginia triangle   14:09 Joey & Monica   18:29 Dave, Lauren, & Molly triangle   26:38 Madison, Alex, Mason, & Meg square   40:29 Daniel & Taylor   42:49 Ben & Sara   46:38 Will they say I do?   51:40 Power rankings
    --------  
    59:28
  • Love Is Kimes Trailer
    Welcome to the Love Is Kimes podcast, where Mina Kimes and David Dennis Jr. will break down every batch of episodes from Netflix's Love Is Blind!
    --------  
    1:14

About Love Is Kimes

Love is Kimes is your go-to podcast for all things Love Is Blind! Hosted by Mina Kimes and David Dennis Jr., this show dives deep into Netflix’s hit reality series from the pods to the beach to the altar. Tune in after each new batch of episodes for recaps, reactions, and the kind of commentary you won’t hear anywhere else. Watch on YouTube, listen here—because love might be blind, but we’re watching everything.
