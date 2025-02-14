Love is Kimes is your go-to podcast for all things Love Is Blind! Hosted by Mina Kimes and David Dennis Jr., this show dives deep into Netflix’s hit reality ser...

Welcome to the Love Is Kimes podcast, where Mina Kimes and David Dennis Jr. will break down every batch of episodes from Netflix's Love Is Blind!

Mina Kimes and David Dennis Jr. break down the first three episodes from Love Is Blind Season 8! 0:00 Intro 8:24 Devin, Brittany, & Virginia triangle 14:09 Joey & Monica 18:29 Dave, Lauren, & Molly triangle 26:38 Madison, Alex, Mason, & Meg square 40:29 Daniel & Taylor 42:49 Ben & Sara 46:38 Will they say I do? 51:40 Power rankings

About Love Is Kimes

Love is Kimes is your go-to podcast for all things Love Is Blind! Hosted by Mina Kimes and David Dennis Jr., this show dives deep into Netflix’s hit reality series from the pods to the beach to the altar. Tune in after each new batch of episodes for recaps, reactions, and the kind of commentary you won’t hear anywhere else. Watch on YouTube, listen here—because love might be blind, but we’re watching everything.