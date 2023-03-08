The Summer I Started A Podcast: A The Summer I Turned Pretty Recap Show with Kara Crevier

Welcome to The Summer I Started A Podcast: A The Summer I Turned Pretty Recap Show! In this podcast, I am going to recap and review the Amazon Prime Video hit s...
S2E7: Love Affair Recap, Belly's Dream Man, So Much Foreshadowing + My Finale Predictions!
S2E7: Love Affair Recap, Belly's Dream Man, So Much Foreshadowing + My Finale Predictions! The party is over and there is so much to discuss on today's podcast. Can Laurel help save the house? Will Conrad ever say what's on his mind? Will Jeremiah ever say sorry? (No.) Who will Belly choose?! This episode was loaded with foreshadowing, references from the past, and some easter eggs that made it really fun to dig into!! I also share all of my predictions for episode 8, the finale!!! Follow my spotify playlist for Conrad! POV: You just saw your brother kissing your ex gf on your car in your sweatshirt https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0lrAFutBtFvrpaoA3irVDu?si=ui5gQbivTDuIeTqm0LP7Ug Intro: Sweater - Spencer Sutherland https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0lrAFutBtFvrpaoA3irVDu?si=ui5gQbivTDuIeTqm0LP7Ug Outro: Knot (Demo) - Toledo https://open.spotify.com/track/2YD1750Thj6kNfwjgZWcJn?si=HZEBklsqTNm8BfEJmkYwIw Subscribe & rate our show :) Send us questions, topic requests, and feedback at [email protected] Follow me on socials: https://www.tiktok.com/@karanailedit https://www.instagram.com/karanailedit https://www.instagram.com/thesummeristartedapodcast
8/17/2023
1:45:05
S2E6: Love Fest Recap & Analysis, Lots of Fights & Dual Conversations + Reframing The Funeral
S2E6: Love Fest Recap & Analysis, Lots of Fights & Dual Conversations + Reframing The Funeral We've got another LONG & JUICY episode for you today. In this one, the gang is preparing for one final bash at the Cousin's beach house and choas ensues. It's full of flirting, fights, and so many emotions. I'm breaking down each scene, talking about how Conrad and Belly say one thing but mean something totally different, and also how I think differently about what went down at the funeral after Connie Baby gives us more info at Party City! Subscribe & rate our show :) Send us questions, topic requests, and feedback at [email protected] Follow me on socials: https://www.tiktok.com/@karanailedit https://www.instagram.com/karanailedit https://www.instagram.com/thesummeristartedapodcast
8/14/2023
1:46:34
S2E5: Love Fool Recap - Jeremiah's POV, So Many Songs, Why It Makes No Sense For J&B To Date!
S2E5: Love Fool Recap - Jeremiah's POV, So Many Songs, Why It Makes No Sense For J & B To Date! This episode is long and it's so juicy. I'm breaking down everything that went down at the country club, all of the flashbacks from Jeremiah's POV, bringing in some scenes from the past, digging into a bunch of songs, and telling you why it makes no sense for Jeremiah and Belly to date. The takes are hotter than an August day at Cousins Beach! Lol Subscribe & rate our show :) Send us questions, topic requests, and feedback at [email protected] Follow me on socials: https://www.tiktok.com/@karanailedit https://www.instagram.com/karanailedit https://www.instagram.com/thesummeristartedapodcast
8/10/2023
1:44:18
S2E4: Love Game Recap, Analysis, SO MANY EASTER EGGS & FUN!
S2E4: Love Game Recap, Analysis, SO MANY EASTER EGGS & FUN! We are finally having FUN! At the boardwalk! It's a great boardwalk showdown, filled with trash talking, betting, lurking and sneaking around, a little dancing, and lots of interesting metaphors! Subscribe & rate our show :) Send us questions, topic requests, and feedback at [email protected] Follow me on socials: https://www.tiktok.com/@karanailedit https://www.instagram.com/karanailedit https://www.instagram.com/thesummeristartedapodcast
8/8/2023
1:26:43
S2E3: Love Sick Recap & Analysis + Flashback Deep Dive!
S2E3: Love Sick Recap & Analysis + Flashback Deep Dive! This episode brings us up to date and tells us exactly what went down with Belly and Conrad at prom and the funeral! I'm going deep into the flashbacks and talking about how they are alike and differ from the books, what the music tells us, and how I've re-interpreted the meanings after watching a few times! Subscribe & rate our show :) Send us questions, topic requests, and feedback at [email protected] Follow me on socials: https://www.tiktok.com/@karanailedit https://www.instagram.com/karanailedit https://www.instagram.com/thesummeristartedapodcast
About The Summer I Started A Podcast: A The Summer I Turned Pretty Recap Show with Kara Crevier
Welcome to The Summer I Started A Podcast: A The Summer I Turned Pretty Recap Show! In this podcast, I am going to recap and review the Amazon Prime Video hit show, The Summer I Turned Pretty! I'm also going to analyze the show and go deep into the details and foreshadowing that Jenny Han loves to sprinkle in!
