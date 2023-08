The Summer I Started A Podcast: A The Summer I Turned Pretty Recap Show with Kara Crevier

S2E7: Love Affair Recap, Belly's Dream Man, So Much Foreshadowing + My Finale Predictions!

S2E7: Love Affair Recap, Belly's Dream Man, So Much Foreshadowing + My Finale Predictions! The party is over and there is so much to discuss on today's podcast. Can Laurel help save the house? Will Conrad ever say what's on his mind? Will Jeremiah ever say sorry? (No.) Who will Belly choose?! This episode was loaded with foreshadowing, references from the past, and some easter eggs that made it really fun to dig into!! I also share all of my predictions for episode 8, the finale!!! Follow my spotify playlist for Conrad! POV: You just saw your brother kissing your ex gf on your car in your sweatshirt https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0lrAFutBtFvrpaoA3irVDu?si=ui5gQbivTDuIeTqm0LP7Ug Intro: Sweater - Spencer Sutherland https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0lrAFutBtFvrpaoA3irVDu?si=ui5gQbivTDuIeTqm0LP7Ug Outro: Knot (Demo) - Toledo https://open.spotify.com/track/2YD1750Thj6kNfwjgZWcJn?si=HZEBklsqTNm8BfEJmkYwIw