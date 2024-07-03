Catching Up with the Camdens Rewatch: "In the Blink of an Eye"

Bev, David and Mack dive into their rewatch of 7th Heaven Season 1, Episode 3 "In the Blink of an Eye," to discuss Jimmy Moon, moon rocks, just how appetizing Eric's casserole was in real life, and the lost art of throwing pebbles at your crush's window!