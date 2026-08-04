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The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast

Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller
After ShowsTV & Film
The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast
Latest episode

108 episodes

  • The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast

    THE FIFTH HALLIWHEEL

    08/04/2026 | 1h 7 mins.
    There is only one question worth asking right now - WHAT IN GOD'S NAME WERE PIPER AND LEO DOING AT THE BAR... ON THE FLOOR OF THE BAR TO BE EXACT???????????????????

    Put the white chocolate DOWN. RIGHT FU%)!#U%)#@$%JU#$ NOW and listen to this episode.
    Massive shout-out to our PRODUCERS who have continued to show their love and support:
    div]:bg-bg-000/50 [&_pre>div]:border-0.5 [&_pre>div]:border-border-400 [&_.ignore-pre-bg>div]:bg-transparent [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8"> _*]:min-w-0 gap-3 [&_>_*:last-child]:mb-0 standard-markdown"> Adam Cab
    Adnène Ben Salem
    AJ
    Alberto Sosa
    Alyssa Olsen
    Amanda B
    Amanda Nagle
    amber pudwill
    Ana Jimenez
    Andrea Ludlow
    Angela Marshall
    Ashley Hargett-Cochran
    Ashley Reinhard
    Bey S Brown
    Candace Banton
    Carrie Filter
    Cassandra A Ryan
    Cassy Crouch
    CC Kroen
    Charlie Nolting
    Chris Spencer
    Cindy Bahl
    CJHeart81
    Claudia Passarella
    Connie Artero
    CRYSTAL DORSEY
    Daniel Kupper
    David Main
    Diana Yordanova
    Dominique Kiefel
    Dr Jason Meriwether
    Dusti Young
    Elisa Brogren Andersen
    Erica Larabee
    Erin Mozingo
    Fabián Maciel
    FOUBERT Fabrice
    Georgii Kamushadze
    Jackie Baird
    Jacqueline Price
    Jeremy Joyner
    JMC
    Jorge Luis Sanchez
    Joshua Price
    J.T. Tice
    Katey Carmen
    Katherine Satter
    Kazz (Charmed4lifekaren) Lark
    keith Beegan
    Ken Montour
    Kerri Cornell
    Kevin Deanm
    Kiera McKissic
    Kristina Gutheil
    Lee Israel
    Leo King
    Lisa Lazzuri
    Lucia Salas
    Marina
    Mary Grace Shirley
    Melanie Stout
    Melissa Magazine
    Nicholas Simmons
    Nish Smythe
    Patricia Marschall
    Phillip McCoy
    Renee Davis
    Ryan Byrum
    Samantha Matthews
    Samantha Sebuck
    Sara Bowers
    Sarah Ritcheson
    Shana
    Sienna Austin-Monroe
    Slavica Dinisheva
    Stephanie Vega
    Stephanie Verbockel
    Steven Maggiolino
    Strachan
    Thomas Visser
    Tran Hoang Long
    Troy K
    Valenté Thompson
    Zachary Colyer
  • The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast

    Marry Go Round

    07/28/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Round and round we go - there is no Cole, only The Source. Is Phoebe lowkey a bridezilla?
    Also- Victor should be keeping his private collection, PRIVATE. FFS

    This and more on our latest... enjoy the ride
    Massive shout-out to our PRODUCERS who have continued to show their love and support:
    div]:bg-bg-000/50 [&_pre>div]:border-0.5 [&_pre>div]:border-border-400 [&_.ignore-pre-bg>div]:bg-transparent [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8"> _*]:min-w-0 gap-3 [&_>_*:last-child]:mb-0 standard-markdown"> Adam Cab
    Adnène Ben Salem
    AJ
    Alberto Sosa
    Alyssa Olsen
    Amanda B
    Amanda Nagle
    amber pudwill
    Ana Jimenez
    Andrea Ludlow
    Angela Marshall
    Ashley Hargett-Cochran
    Ashley Reinhard
    Bey S Brown
    Candace Banton
    Carrie Filter
    Cassandra A Ryan
    Cassy Crouch
    CC Kroen
    Charlie Nolting
    Chris Spencer
    Cindy Bahl
    CJHeart81
    Claudia Passarella
    Connie Artero
    CRYSTAL DORSEY
    Daniel Kupper
    David Main
    Diana Yordanova
    Dominique Kiefel
    Dr Jason Meriwether
    Dusti Young
    Elisa Brogren Andersen
    Erica Larabee
    Erin Mozingo
    Fabián Maciel
    FOUBERT Fabrice
    Georgii Kamushadze
    Jackie Baird
    Jacqueline Price
    Jeremy Joyner
    JMC
    Jorge Luis Sanchez
    Joshua Price
    J.T. Tice
    Katey Carmen
    Katherine Satter
    Kazz (Charmed4lifekaren) Lark
    keith Beegan
    Ken Montour
    Kerri Cornell
    Kevin Deanm
    Kiera McKissic
    Kristina Gutheil
    Lee Israel
    Leo King
    Lisa Lazzuri
    Lucia Salas
    Marina
    Mary Grace Shirley
    Melanie Stout
    Melissa Magazine
    Nicholas Simmons
    Nish Smythe
    Patricia Marschall
    Phillip McCoy
    Renee Davis
    Ryan Byrum
    Samantha Matthews
    Samantha Sebuck
    Sara Bowers
    Sarah Ritcheson
    Shana
    Sienna Austin-Monroe
    Slavica Dinisheva
    Stephanie Vega
    Stephanie Verbockel
    Steven Maggiolino
    Strachan
    Thomas Visser
    Tran Hoang Long
    Troy K
    Valenté Thompson
    Zachary Colyer
  • The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast

    3 Faces of Phoebe

    07/22/2026 | 54 mins.
    GREAT EPISODE... the more we talked about it the more we loved it. 
    How bout you?
    Massive shout-out to our PRODUCERS who have continued to show their love and support:
    div]:bg-bg-000/50 [&_pre>div]:border-0.5 [&_pre>div]:border-border-400 [&_.ignore-pre-bg>div]:bg-transparent [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8"> _*]:min-w-0 gap-3 [&_>_*:last-child]:mb-0 standard-markdown"> Adam Cab
    Adnène Ben Salem
    AJ
    Alberto Sosa
    Alyssa Olsen
    Amanda B
    Amanda Nagle
    amber pudwill
    Ana Jimenez
    Andrea Ludlow
    Angela Marshall
    Ashley Hargett-Cochran
    Ashley Reinhard
    Bey S Brown
    Candace Banton
    Carrie Filter
    Cassandra A Ryan
    Cassy Crouch
    CC Kroen
    Charlie Nolting
    Chris Spencer
    Cindy Bahl
    CJHeart81
    Claudia Passarella
    Connie Artero
    CRYSTAL DORSEY
    Daniel Kupper
    David Main
    Diana Yordanova
    Dominique Kiefel
    Dr Jason Meriwether
    Dusti Young
    Elisa Brogren Andersen
    Erica Larabee
    Erin Mozingo
    Fabián Maciel
    FOUBERT Fabrice
    Georgii Kamushadze
    Jackie Baird
    Jacqueline Price
    Jeremy Joyner
    JMC
    Jorge Luis Sanchez
    Joshua Price
    J.T. Tice
    Katey Carmen
    Katherine Satter
    Kazz (Charmed4lifekaren) Lark
    keith Beegan
    Ken Montour
    Kerri Cornell
    Kevin Deanm
    Kiera McKissic
    Kristina Gutheil
    Lee Israel
    Leo King
    Lisa Lazzuri
    Lucia Salas
    Marina
    Mary Grace Shirley
    Melanie Stout
    Melissa Magazine
    Nicholas Simmons
    Nish Smythe
    Patricia Marschall
    Phillip McCoy
    Renee Davis
    Ryan Byrum
    Samantha Matthews
    Samantha Sebuck
    Sara Bowers
    Sarah Ritcheson
    Shana
    Sienna Austin-Monroe
    Slavica Dinisheva
    Stephanie Vega
    Stephanie Verbockel
    Steven Maggiolino
    Strachan
    Thomas Visser
    Tran Hoang Long
    Troy K
    Valenté Thompson
    Zachary Colyer
  • The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast

    CHARMED AND DANGEROUS

    07/14/2026 | 57 mins.
    Life is happening and there are so many moving parts that go into making this show. Thank you for your understanding and your patience. 
    This is a BIG ONE... and everyone brought their A-GAME

    We love you. Special THANK YOU to The House of Halliwell PRODUCERS who have gone above and beyond each month with their LOVE. 
    Adam Cab
    Alaina Ford
    Alexandra Stockdale-Haley
    Alyssa Olson
    Amanda B
    Amanda Nagle
    Amber Pudwill
    Ana Jimenez
    Andrea Ludlow
    Angela Marshall
    Annie Omalley
    Ashley Collier-Medley
    Ashley Jacoby
    Ashley Reinhard
    Ayjah Allen
    Bethany Anderson
    Billie
    Bonita S Brown
    Candace Banton
    Cassy Crouch
    CC Kroen
    Charlie Nolting
    Chris Spencer
    CJHeart81
    Claudia Passarella
    Connie Artero
    Connie Love
    Crystal Dorsey
    Cindy Bahl
    Cassandra A Ryan
    Daniel Kupper
    David Cross
    Diana Yordanova
    Dominique Kiefel
    Dr Jason Meriwether
    Dusti Young
    Elisa Brogren Andersen
    Emmanuel Lora
    Emma Bantleman
    Erica Larabee
    Erin Mozingo
    Fabian Maciel
    Fabrice Foubert
    Gerogii Kaushadze
    Jackie Baird
    Jeremy Joyner
    Jim Ruggiero
    JMC
    Journey Ryan
    Jorge Luis Sanchez
    Just Ask Her Productions
    Karen Montague
    Katey Carmen
    Katherine Satter
    Kathleen Miranda 
    Kazz Lark
    Kelley Baxter
    Ken Montour
    Kevin Deanm
    Kerri Cornell
    Kiera McKissic
    Kristina Gutheil
    Laresa Thorne
    Larry Doyle
    Lance Thigpen
    Lee Israel
    Leo King
    Lex
    Loraine Macdonald
    Lori
    Louis DeLaGrange
    Lucia Salas
    Maria Cimino
    Maria Grace Shirley
    Maria Moor
    Marina
    Melissa Magazine
    Melanie Stout
    Mister J
    Nicholas Simmons
    Nish Smythe
    Philip McCoy
    Rachel Shostak
    Renee Davis
    Rita Digilova
    Ryan Byrum
    Sami Ross
    Samantha Matthews
    Samantha Sebuck
    Sara Bowers
    Sarah Garliss
    Sarah Ritcheson
    Shana
    Sienna Austin-Monroe
    Slavica Dinisheva
    Stephanie Vega
    Stephanie Verbockel
    Steven De Brandt
    Steven Maggiolino
    Strachan
    Tara Stickles
    Tran Hoang Long
    Troy
    Valente Thompson
    Xianne McMiles
    Zachary Colyer
  • The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast

    LOST AND BOUND

    07/07/2026 | 58 mins.
    The great debate continues... To bind, or not to bind, that is the question.

    We get into some personal stuff, con schedules and a lot more (obvi)

    Leave a comment and tell us your thoughts.
    Special THANK YOU to The House of Halliwell PRODUCERS who have gone above and beyond each month with their LOVE. You all are the magic!
    Adam Cab
    Alaina Ford
    Alexandra Stockdale-Haley
    Alyssa Olson
    Amanda B
    Amanda Nagle
    Amber Pudwill
    Ana Jimenez
    Andrea Ludlow
    Angela Marshall
    Annie Omalley
    Ashley Collier-Medley
    Ashley Jacoby
    Ashley Reinhard
    Ayjah Allen
    Bethany Anderson
    Billie
    Bonita S Brown
    Candace Banton
    Cassy Crouch
    CC Kroen
    Charlie Nolting
    Chris Spencer
    CJHeart81
    Claudia Passarella
    Connie Artero
    Connie Love
    Crystal Dorsey
    Cindy Bahl
    Cassandra A Ryan
    Daniel Kupper
    David Cross
    Diana Yordanova
    Dominique Kiefel
    Dr Jason Meriwether
    Dusti Young
    Elisa Brogren Andersen
    Emmanuel Lora
    Emma Bantleman
    Erica Larabee
    Erin Mozingo
    Fabian Maciel
    Fabrice Foubert
    Gerogii Kaushadze
    Jackie Baird
    Jeremy Joyner
    Jim Ruggiero
    JMC
    Journey Ryan
    Jorge Luis Sanchez
    Just Ask Her Productions
    Karen Montague
    Katey Carmen
    Katherine Satter
    Kathleen Miranda 
    Kazz Lark
    Kelley Baxter
    Ken Montour
    Kevin Deanm
    Kerri Cornell
    Kiera McKissic
    Kristina Gutheil
    Laresa Thorne
    Larry Doyle
    Lance Thigpen
    Lee Israel
    Leo King
    Lex
    Loraine Macdonald
    Lori
    Louis DeLaGrange
    Lucia Salas
    Maria Cimino
    Maria Grace Shirley
    Maria Moor
    Marina
    Melissa Magazine
    Melanie Stout
    Mister J
    Nicholas Simmons
    Nish Smythe
    Philip McCoy
    Rachel Shostak
    Renee Davis
    Rita Digilova
    Ryan Byrum
    Sami Ross
    Samantha Matthews
    Samantha Sebuck
    Sara Bowers
    Sarah Garliss
    Sarah Ritcheson
    Shana
    Sienna Austin-Monroe
    Slavica Dinisheva
    Stephanie Vega
    Stephanie Verbockel
    Steven De Brandt
    Steven Maggiolino
    Strachan
    Tara Stickles
    Tran Hoang Long
    Troy
    Valente Thompson
    Xianne McMiles
    Zachary Colyer
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About The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast
Join original Charmed cast members as they discuss their time on the hit TV show episode by episode. Hear behind the scenes stories and get insight into the production process of the hit cult show.
Podcast website
After ShowsTV & Film

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