THEY'RE EVERYWHERE - S2/E07
HMC, BK and Drew wade in the waters that are 'The Collectors' who are after eternal knowledge. Also, Piper is in a full fledged relationship so there's that. Is anyone reading this??? Just checking. Topics include - being sick on a plane, breaking up (it sucks), the rehearsal process and the importance of giving a good performance off camera. We are sure there is more but we wouldn't want to spoil it... guess you are just gonna have to listen.
5/3/2023
57:16
THAT OLD BLACK MAGIC - S2/E06
Brigid Brannagh stops by the House of Halliwell with her one-eyed dog 'Bumpa' for a breakdown of her character Tuatha (the first evil witch the sisters encounter), Hank her pet snake (that only eats shrunken virgins, apparently), pig hearts and a whole lot more. Drew has some issues with Kyle. BK has some issues with Leo choices and Holly is in dating bliss with Handsome DAN... God help us all.
4/26/2023
1:23:14
SHE'S A MAN, BABY, A MAN! - S2/E05
Manny Hanks!!! The Cranberries!! Holly's goat (smh) and a whole lotta tea is spilled in this one. There's also a succubus killing dudes left and right. Is it hot in here or is it just Phoebe? We guess you're going to have to listen and find out....
4/19/2023
59:29
THE DEVIL'S MUSIC - S2/E04
The HoH (east coast edition) discuss trying to fit in and needing affirmations... We've all been there, right? Charisma Carpenter stops by and weighs in too. This was a fun one. We hope you love it.
4/12/2023
58:41
THE PAINTED WORLD - S2/E03
Another episode, another hair change (FULL TIPS) for LEO. The HoH on Buc-ee's. Breakfast Burritos. House cats. Kinkade paintings. Group tattoos... All delivered with a whole bunch sass. We also maybe talk about the episode.
About The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast
Join original Charmed cast members Holly Marie Combs, Drew Fuller, and Brian Krause as they discuss their time on the hit TV show episode by episode. Hear behind the scenes stories and get insight into the production process of the hit cult show.