The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast

THEY'RE EVERYWHERE - S2/E07

HMC, BK and Drew wade in the waters that are 'The Collectors' who are after eternal knowledge. Also, Piper is in a full fledged relationship so there's that. Is anyone reading this??? Just checking. Topics include - being sick on a plane, breaking up (it sucks), the rehearsal process and the importance of giving a good performance off camera. We are sure there is more but we wouldn't want to spoil it... guess you are just gonna have to listen. Today's episode of the House of Halliwell is exclusively brought to you by BETTERHELP smash that link and get started on your journey to becoming the best version of you today. betterhelp.com/hoh If you're enjoying the show and want even more access, bonus content, videos, watch parties, merch or a random phone call - consider becoming a patreon member at patreon.com/hoh Right now there is a free trial going on so literally you have nothing to lose. The HoH wants to recognize the following beautiful people for going above and beyond with their love and support for the show by becoming producers. -Sam Amey -Michaela Barnes -Drew Bissonnette -Sandy Celine -Aisling Clifford -Alysa Curtis -Dorrit -Lorie D -Steve Dausey -Andi Denton -Milor Echasse -Kevin Gadzalinski -Mauricio Gonzalez -Patty Grijalva -Lee Israel -Cindy Johns -Jeremy Joyner -Rebecca McFayden-Jarrells -Michael Medina-Kathuria -Erica Larabee -Andrew Landin -Karen Lark -Fabian Maciel -Ashley Mollet -Janine Noble -Tyler Pike -Emilio Polanco -Charito Rangel -Robby Roby -Lara Romary -Lucia Salas -Kristie Schilling -Sandro -Manon -Mar Valenti -Kier V -Stephanie V -Katey (Warren Witches) -Jade Watson -Natasha Wilkins -Shay Wilson