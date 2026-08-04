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The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast
Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause and Drew Fuller
Latest episode
108 episodes
- There is only one question worth asking right now - WHAT IN GOD'S NAME WERE PIPER AND LEO DOING AT THE BAR... ON THE FLOOR OF THE BAR TO BE EXACT???????????????????
Put the white chocolate DOWN. RIGHT FU%)!#U%)#@$%JU#$ NOW and listen to this episode.
Massive shout-out to our PRODUCERS who have continued to show their love and support:
div]:bg-bg-000/50 [&_pre>div]:border-0.5 [&_pre>div]:border-border-400 [&_.ignore-pre-bg>div]:bg-transparent [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8"> _*]:min-w-0 gap-3 [&_>_*:last-child]:mb-0 standard-markdown"> Adam Cab
Adnène Ben Salem
AJ
Alberto Sosa
Alyssa Olsen
Amanda B
Amanda Nagle
amber pudwill
Ana Jimenez
Andrea Ludlow
Angela Marshall
Ashley Hargett-Cochran
Ashley Reinhard
Bey S Brown
Candace Banton
Carrie Filter
Cassandra A Ryan
Cassy Crouch
CC Kroen
Charlie Nolting
Chris Spencer
Cindy Bahl
CJHeart81
Claudia Passarella
Connie Artero
CRYSTAL DORSEY
Daniel Kupper
David Main
Diana Yordanova
Dominique Kiefel
Dr Jason Meriwether
Dusti Young
Elisa Brogren Andersen
Erica Larabee
Erin Mozingo
Fabián Maciel
FOUBERT Fabrice
Georgii Kamushadze
Jackie Baird
Jacqueline Price
Jeremy Joyner
JMC
Jorge Luis Sanchez
Joshua Price
J.T. Tice
Katey Carmen
Katherine Satter
Kazz (Charmed4lifekaren) Lark
keith Beegan
Ken Montour
Kerri Cornell
Kevin Deanm
Kiera McKissic
Kristina Gutheil
Lee Israel
Leo King
Lisa Lazzuri
Lucia Salas
Marina
Mary Grace Shirley
Melanie Stout
Melissa Magazine
Nicholas Simmons
Nish Smythe
Patricia Marschall
Phillip McCoy
Renee Davis
Ryan Byrum
Samantha Matthews
Samantha Sebuck
Sara Bowers
Sarah Ritcheson
Shana
Sienna Austin-Monroe
Slavica Dinisheva
Stephanie Vega
Stephanie Verbockel
Steven Maggiolino
Strachan
Thomas Visser
Tran Hoang Long
Troy K
Valenté Thompson
Zachary Colyer
- Round and round we go - there is no Cole, only The Source. Is Phoebe lowkey a bridezilla?
Also- Victor should be keeping his private collection, PRIVATE. FFS
This and more on our latest... enjoy the ride
Massive shout-out to our PRODUCERS who have continued to show their love and support:
div]:bg-bg-000/50 [&_pre>div]:border-0.5 [&_pre>div]:border-border-400 [&_.ignore-pre-bg>div]:bg-transparent [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8"> _*]:min-w-0 gap-3 [&_>_*:last-child]:mb-0 standard-markdown"> Adam Cab
Adnène Ben Salem
AJ
Alberto Sosa
Alyssa Olsen
Amanda B
Amanda Nagle
amber pudwill
Ana Jimenez
Andrea Ludlow
Angela Marshall
Ashley Hargett-Cochran
Ashley Reinhard
Bey S Brown
Candace Banton
Carrie Filter
Cassandra A Ryan
Cassy Crouch
CC Kroen
Charlie Nolting
Chris Spencer
Cindy Bahl
CJHeart81
Claudia Passarella
Connie Artero
CRYSTAL DORSEY
Daniel Kupper
David Main
Diana Yordanova
Dominique Kiefel
Dr Jason Meriwether
Dusti Young
Elisa Brogren Andersen
Erica Larabee
Erin Mozingo
Fabián Maciel
FOUBERT Fabrice
Georgii Kamushadze
Jackie Baird
Jacqueline Price
Jeremy Joyner
JMC
Jorge Luis Sanchez
Joshua Price
J.T. Tice
Katey Carmen
Katherine Satter
Kazz (Charmed4lifekaren) Lark
keith Beegan
Ken Montour
Kerri Cornell
Kevin Deanm
Kiera McKissic
Kristina Gutheil
Lee Israel
Leo King
Lisa Lazzuri
Lucia Salas
Marina
Mary Grace Shirley
Melanie Stout
Melissa Magazine
Nicholas Simmons
Nish Smythe
Patricia Marschall
Phillip McCoy
Renee Davis
Ryan Byrum
Samantha Matthews
Samantha Sebuck
Sara Bowers
Sarah Ritcheson
Shana
Sienna Austin-Monroe
Slavica Dinisheva
Stephanie Vega
Stephanie Verbockel
Steven Maggiolino
Strachan
Thomas Visser
Tran Hoang Long
Troy K
Valenté Thompson
Zachary Colyer
- GREAT EPISODE... the more we talked about it the more we loved it.
How bout you?
Massive shout-out to our PRODUCERS who have continued to show their love and support:
div]:bg-bg-000/50 [&_pre>div]:border-0.5 [&_pre>div]:border-border-400 [&_.ignore-pre-bg>div]:bg-transparent [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.standard-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pl-2 [&_.progressive-markdown_:is(p,blockquote,ul,ol,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6)]:pr-8"> _*]:min-w-0 gap-3 [&_>_*:last-child]:mb-0 standard-markdown"> Adam Cab
Adnène Ben Salem
AJ
Alberto Sosa
Alyssa Olsen
Amanda B
Amanda Nagle
amber pudwill
Ana Jimenez
Andrea Ludlow
Angela Marshall
Ashley Hargett-Cochran
Ashley Reinhard
Bey S Brown
Candace Banton
Carrie Filter
Cassandra A Ryan
Cassy Crouch
CC Kroen
Charlie Nolting
Chris Spencer
Cindy Bahl
CJHeart81
Claudia Passarella
Connie Artero
CRYSTAL DORSEY
Daniel Kupper
David Main
Diana Yordanova
Dominique Kiefel
Dr Jason Meriwether
Dusti Young
Elisa Brogren Andersen
Erica Larabee
Erin Mozingo
Fabián Maciel
FOUBERT Fabrice
Georgii Kamushadze
Jackie Baird
Jacqueline Price
Jeremy Joyner
JMC
Jorge Luis Sanchez
Joshua Price
J.T. Tice
Katey Carmen
Katherine Satter
Kazz (Charmed4lifekaren) Lark
keith Beegan
Ken Montour
Kerri Cornell
Kevin Deanm
Kiera McKissic
Kristina Gutheil
Lee Israel
Leo King
Lisa Lazzuri
Lucia Salas
Marina
Mary Grace Shirley
Melanie Stout
Melissa Magazine
Nicholas Simmons
Nish Smythe
Patricia Marschall
Phillip McCoy
Renee Davis
Ryan Byrum
Samantha Matthews
Samantha Sebuck
Sara Bowers
Sarah Ritcheson
Shana
Sienna Austin-Monroe
Slavica Dinisheva
Stephanie Vega
Stephanie Verbockel
Steven Maggiolino
Strachan
Thomas Visser
Tran Hoang Long
Troy K
Valenté Thompson
Zachary Colyer
- Life is happening and there are so many moving parts that go into making this show. Thank you for your understanding and your patience.
This is a BIG ONE... and everyone brought their A-GAME
We love you. Special THANK YOU to The House of Halliwell PRODUCERS who have gone above and beyond each month with their LOVE.
Adam Cab
Alaina Ford
Alexandra Stockdale-Haley
Alyssa Olson
Amanda B
Amanda Nagle
Amber Pudwill
Ana Jimenez
Andrea Ludlow
Angela Marshall
Annie Omalley
Ashley Collier-Medley
Ashley Jacoby
Ashley Reinhard
Ayjah Allen
Bethany Anderson
Billie
Bonita S Brown
Candace Banton
Cassy Crouch
CC Kroen
Charlie Nolting
Chris Spencer
CJHeart81
Claudia Passarella
Connie Artero
Connie Love
Crystal Dorsey
Cindy Bahl
Cassandra A Ryan
Daniel Kupper
David Cross
Diana Yordanova
Dominique Kiefel
Dr Jason Meriwether
Dusti Young
Elisa Brogren Andersen
Emmanuel Lora
Emma Bantleman
Erica Larabee
Erin Mozingo
Fabian Maciel
Fabrice Foubert
Gerogii Kaushadze
Jackie Baird
Jeremy Joyner
Jim Ruggiero
JMC
Journey Ryan
Jorge Luis Sanchez
Just Ask Her Productions
Karen Montague
Katey Carmen
Katherine Satter
Kathleen Miranda
Kazz Lark
Kelley Baxter
Ken Montour
Kevin Deanm
Kerri Cornell
Kiera McKissic
Kristina Gutheil
Laresa Thorne
Larry Doyle
Lance Thigpen
Lee Israel
Leo King
Lex
Loraine Macdonald
Lori
Louis DeLaGrange
Lucia Salas
Maria Cimino
Maria Grace Shirley
Maria Moor
Marina
Melissa Magazine
Melanie Stout
Mister J
Nicholas Simmons
Nish Smythe
Philip McCoy
Rachel Shostak
Renee Davis
Rita Digilova
Ryan Byrum
Sami Ross
Samantha Matthews
Samantha Sebuck
Sara Bowers
Sarah Garliss
Sarah Ritcheson
Shana
Sienna Austin-Monroe
Slavica Dinisheva
Stephanie Vega
Stephanie Verbockel
Steven De Brandt
Steven Maggiolino
Strachan
Tara Stickles
Tran Hoang Long
Troy
Valente Thompson
Xianne McMiles
Zachary Colyer
- The great debate continues... To bind, or not to bind, that is the question.
We get into some personal stuff, con schedules and a lot more (obvi)
Leave a comment and tell us your thoughts.
Special THANK YOU to The House of Halliwell PRODUCERS who have gone above and beyond each month with their LOVE. You all are the magic!
Adam Cab
Alaina Ford
Alexandra Stockdale-Haley
Alyssa Olson
Amanda B
Amanda Nagle
Amber Pudwill
Ana Jimenez
Andrea Ludlow
Angela Marshall
Annie Omalley
Ashley Collier-Medley
Ashley Jacoby
Ashley Reinhard
Ayjah Allen
Bethany Anderson
Billie
Bonita S Brown
Candace Banton
Cassy Crouch
CC Kroen
Charlie Nolting
Chris Spencer
CJHeart81
Claudia Passarella
Connie Artero
Connie Love
Crystal Dorsey
Cindy Bahl
Cassandra A Ryan
Daniel Kupper
David Cross
Diana Yordanova
Dominique Kiefel
Dr Jason Meriwether
Dusti Young
Elisa Brogren Andersen
Emmanuel Lora
Emma Bantleman
Erica Larabee
Erin Mozingo
Fabian Maciel
Fabrice Foubert
Gerogii Kaushadze
Jackie Baird
Jeremy Joyner
Jim Ruggiero
JMC
Journey Ryan
Jorge Luis Sanchez
Just Ask Her Productions
Karen Montague
Katey Carmen
Katherine Satter
Kathleen Miranda
Kazz Lark
Kelley Baxter
Ken Montour
Kevin Deanm
Kerri Cornell
Kiera McKissic
Kristina Gutheil
Laresa Thorne
Larry Doyle
Lance Thigpen
Lee Israel
Leo King
Lex
Loraine Macdonald
Lori
Louis DeLaGrange
Lucia Salas
Maria Cimino
Maria Grace Shirley
Maria Moor
Marina
Melissa Magazine
Melanie Stout
Mister J
Nicholas Simmons
Nish Smythe
Philip McCoy
Rachel Shostak
Renee Davis
Rita Digilova
Ryan Byrum
Sami Ross
Samantha Matthews
Samantha Sebuck
Sara Bowers
Sarah Garliss
Sarah Ritcheson
Shana
Sienna Austin-Monroe
Slavica Dinisheva
Stephanie Vega
Stephanie Verbockel
Steven De Brandt
Steven Maggiolino
Strachan
Tara Stickles
Tran Hoang Long
Troy
Valente Thompson
Xianne McMiles
Zachary Colyer
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About The House of Halliwell / A Charmed Rewatch Podcast
Join original Charmed cast members as they discuss their time on the hit TV show episode by episode. Hear behind the scenes stories and get insight into the production process of the hit cult show.Podcast website
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- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
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