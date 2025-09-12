This Means Woe: Owen Painter, Catharine Zeta-Jones, and Jenna Ortega!
So. Many. SPOILERS! If you haven’t watched all of Season 2 of Wednesday, go do that now and come back. We’ll wait. (No we won’t)
Owen Painter, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega - need we say more?!
First up, Owen Painter – zombie/evil genius Isaac Night – visits Caitlin Reilly and recalls punching himself in the face while walking the streets of Ireland. But why??
Next, Catherine Zeta-Jones visits via crystal ball to talk about her complicated relationships with Weems. And Wednesday. And also Grandmama.
Finally, more Jenna!! And we can now officially reveal her favorite moment of filming this season. And it might involve being lowered into an open grave…
Thank you for joining host Caitlin Reilly for the Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast!
00:00 - Intro
00:58 - Owen Painter
1:10 - Finding out about being Slurp
2:35 - Slurp’s prosthetic and makeup process
3:54 - Thing is Isaac’s hand!
5:17 - Isaac’s Da Vinci powers return
6:23 - The showdown between the Nights and the Addams
9:03 - Working with Frances O’Connor
10:40 - Catherine Zeta-Jones
11:19 - Morticia coming back for Season 2
12:34 - Morticia and Wednesday’s relationship
13:28 - Morticia and Hester’s relationship
14:28 - Getting to work with Gwendoline Christie again
16:17 - What’s next for Morticia?
17:47 - Jenna Ortega
17:58 - The ending!
20:48 - Working with Owen Painter
21:48 - Weems is back!
23:44 - What’s next in Season 3?
24:34 - Outro
CREDITS
Netflix Podcasts Presents... a Listen Production of:
The Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast
For Listen
Executive Producer: Zoe Edwards
Senior Producer: Aidan Seymour-Judd
Producers: Danielle Jones-Wesley, Tom Koenig and Flynn Roddam
Production Manager: Sarah Sharpe
Chief Content Officer: Darby Dorras.
For Netflix:
Executive Producers: Robert Semmer & David Markowitz
With production support from Kathryn Huyghue, Erica Brady, Erin Schmalfeld, Keeley Flaherty and Anna Page Nadin.
You can catch all episodes of this series on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Tudum, or anywhere else you might dig up podcasts.
And don’t forget to head to Tudum.com for so many more behind-the-scenes deep dives of Wednesday Season 2.
Woe Me The Money: Evie Templeton, Colleen Atwood, Steve Buscemi
MORE SPOILERS! Are we doing this still? This podcast is rotten with spoilers for episodes 1–7 of Wednesday Season 2.
Our new fave Evie Templeton, aka Agnes DeMille, talks with Cailtin Reilly about what it was like dancing with Emma Myers, and how her deep knowledge of film history helped her to play Wednesday’s stalker…
Next, an icon of cinema costuming and longtime Tim Burton collaborator, Colleen Atwood is here to talk us through the magnificent looks from the school gala!
Plus, can you believe it, Steve Buscemi joins us to re-live the moment Principal Dort turned to dust.
00:00 - Intro
1:02 - Evie Templeton
1:17 - Evie’s process in playing Agnes
2:48 - Auditioning for Agnes
4:47 - Is Evie a Tim Burton fan??
6:13 - Agnes’ emotional vulnerability
7:52 - Wednesday rejecting Agnes
9:15 - Agnes and Enid
10:53 - Agnes’ future
12:39 - Colleen Atwood
12:56 - Gala inspiration
14:51 - Wednesday’s Gala look
15:58 - Enid’s Gala look
17:46 - Morticia’s Gala look
19:15 - Weems’ costumes
20:36 - Challenging costumes
22:39 - Steve Buscemi
22:49 - Getting involved in Wednesday
23:43 - Dort Dies!
24:50 - Is there any good in Dort?
25:56 - Favourite Dort moment
27:09 - Working with Tim Burton
28:06 - Outro
Woe Thyself: Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie, Al Gough & Miles Millar
TREAD CAREFULLY! This podcast is squirming with spoilers for episodes 1 – 6 of Wednesday Season 2.
We’re howling with delight! Because Emma Myers joins Caitlin Reilly to talk about all the ways that Enid is coming into her own this season.
And we hear from Weems herself, Gwendoline Christie! She goes deep into the process of becoming Wednesday's ghostly spirit guide.
And finally, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar are back! They reveal their thinking behind introducing Agnes DeMille into Wednesday’s life this season.
00:00 - Intro
00:58 - Emma Myers
1:11 - Emma on Enid’s character development
2:39 - Enid, Ajax, and Bruno
4:43 - Why Bruno over Ajax?
6:00 - Enid and Wednesday
7:35 - Working with Evie Templeton
8:41 - Agnes, Wednesday, and Enid
9:39 - Working with Noah Tyler during Season 2
11:12 - Body Swap episode
13:40 - No blinking!
14:59 - Lady Gaga!
16:20 - Gwendoline Christie
16:42 - Weems is back!
18:44 - Wednesday and Weems’ dynamic
20:50 - Weems’ reaction to Principal Dort
24:43 - Al and Miles
24:55 - Swapping Bodies - inspiration
26:18 - Emma and Jenna switching places
27:22 - Introducing Agnes Demille
29:03 - Bringing Evie Templeton into the cast
30:40 - Wednesday’s vision changes
31:34 - Outro
Hide and Woe Seek: Georgie Farmer, Joy Sunday, Tom Turnbull & Angela Robinson
WARNING! This podcast contains spoilers for episodes 1 – 5 of Wednesday Season 2.
Your favorite gorgon, Georgie Farmer, joins Caitlin Reilly to talk all things Ajax: his relationship with Enid, his friendship with Bianca, and his true feelings for Bruno.
And then Joy Sunday talks about how the adults in Bianca’s life are really NOT making it easy for her this season. And who she’s turning to for support.
Plus, visual effects supervisor Tom Turnbull breaks down how they shoot those Hyde scenes. And the crows!
Finally, we hear from director Angela Robinson on filming the action packed scenes with Slurp and on turning Gwendoline Christie into a ghost!
00:00 - intro
1:02 - Georgie Farmer
1:31 - What’s changed between Ajax and Enid?
2:32 - How does Ajax feel about Bruno?
4:14 - How does Ajax feel about Bruno and Enid together?
4:53 - Ajax and Bianca’s bond
6:32 - Ajax is the unsung hero of Season 2
7:03 - Georgie’s Gorgon makeup
8:07 - Working with Noah Taylor
9:08 - Georgie’s favourite memories from the set of Wednesday
11:11 - Joy Sunday
11:33 - Bianca’s story arc in season 2
13:08 - Joy’s take on Ajax and Bianca
14:19 - Working with Georgie
14:51 - Joy’s relationship with her mother
16:30 - Bianca’s siren powers
19:00 - Working with Catherine Zeta Jones
21:17 - Tom Turnbull
21:34 - Tom’s favourite piece of VFX work from Season 2
22:42 - Working on the Hyde
25:10 - Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff
27:36 - Angela Robinson
27:50 - Becoming part of the Wednesday crew
28:25 - Collaborating with Al and Miles
29:49 - Pugsley and Gomez
32:14 - Pugsley and Slurp share a moment
33:30 - Weems returns!
34:59 - Outro
If These Woes Could Talk: Fred Armisen & Joanna Lumley
SPOILER WARNING! Yes, this podcast has lots of spoilers for Wednesday Season 2, episodes 1– 4. But you already knew that.
In this episode, Caitlin Reilly sits down with legendary actors – and Addams family favorites – Fred Armisen and Joanna Lumley!
Fred talks us through Uncle Fester’s extensive passport collection and reveals that Wednesday is the biggest show he’s ever worked on…
Joanna Lumley joins from London to break down all things Hester Frump, and discusses everything from her Hollywood accent to Zoom calls with Tim Burton… iconic!
00:00 - Intro
1:00 - Fred Armisen
1:19 - Being cast as Fester
2:54 - Fred’s influences
5:06 - Fester and Wednesday
7:00 - Fester and Thing
8:54 - Fester’s makeup
10:07 - Fester’s passports
11:44 - Working with Al and Miles
13:27 - Joanna Lumley
14:18 - Getting cast as Grandmama
15:33 - Joanna’s familiarity with the Addams Family
17:31 - Joining the cast of Wednesday
19:26 - The Addams women
22:28 - What’s yet to come…
24:40 - Outro
Unearth interviews with Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Showrunners Al Gough & Miles Millar, Catherine Zeta Jones, Fred Armisen, Joanna Lumley, and many more! Hosted by the frightfully funny Caitlin Reilly, the Woecast is available in audio and video formats on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Tudum and everywhere podcasts are found. You've been warned!!
You can unearth all things Wednesday over at Tudum. Cast guides, Easter eggs, explainers and more!