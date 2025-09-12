Powered by RND
The Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast
The Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast
The Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast

The Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast
  • This Means Woe: Owen Painter, Catharine Zeta-Jones, and Jenna Ortega!
    So. Many. SPOILERS! If you haven’t watched all of Season 2 of Wednesday, go do that now and come back. We’ll wait. (No we won’t) Owen Painter, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega - need we say more?! First up, Owen Painter – zombie/evil genius Isaac Night – visits Caitlin Reilly and recalls punching himself in the face while walking the streets of Ireland. But why?? Next, Catherine Zeta-Jones visits via crystal ball to talk about her complicated relationships with Weems. And Wednesday. And also Grandmama. Finally, more Jenna!! And we can now officially reveal her favorite moment of filming this season. And it might involve being lowered into an open grave… Thank you for joining host Caitlin Reilly for the Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast! 00:00 - Intro 00:58 - Owen Painter 1:10 - Finding out about being Slurp 2:35 - Slurp’s prosthetic and makeup process 3:54 - Thing is Isaac’s hand! 5:17 - Isaac’s Da Vinci powers return 6:23 - The showdown between the Nights and the Addams 9:03 - Working with Frances O’Connor 10:40 - Catherine Zeta-Jones 11:19 - Morticia coming back for Season 2 12:34 - Morticia and Wednesday’s relationship 13:28 - Morticia and Hester’s relationship 14:28 - Getting to work with Gwendoline Christie again 16:17 - What’s next for Morticia? 17:47 - Jenna Ortega 17:58 - The ending! 20:48 - Working with Owen Painter 21:48 - Weems is back! 23:44 - What’s next in Season 3? 24:34 - Outro CREDITS Netflix Podcasts Presents... a Listen Production of: The Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast For Listen Executive Producer: Zoe Edwards Senior Producer: Aidan Seymour-Judd Producers: Danielle Jones-Wesley, Tom Koenig and Flynn Roddam Production Manager: Sarah Sharpe Chief Content Officer: Darby Dorras. For Netflix: Executive Producers: Robert Semmer & David Markowitz With production support from Kathryn Huyghue, Erica Brady, Erin Schmalfeld, Keeley Flaherty and Anna Page Nadin. You can catch all episodes of this series on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Tudum, or anywhere else you might dig up podcasts. And don’t forget to head to Tudum.com for so many more behind-the-scenes deep dives of Wednesday Season 2.
    26:46
  • Woe Me The Money: Evie Templeton, Colleen Atwood, Steve Buscemi
    MORE SPOILERS! Are we doing this still? This podcast is rotten with spoilers for episodes 1–7 of Wednesday Season 2. Our new fave Evie Templeton, aka Agnes DeMille, talks with Cailtin Reilly about what it was like dancing with Emma Myers, and how her deep knowledge of film history helped her to play Wednesday’s stalker… Next, an icon of cinema costuming and longtime Tim Burton collaborator, Colleen Atwood is here to talk us through the magnificent looks from the school gala! Plus, can you believe it, Steve Buscemi joins us to re-live the moment Principal Dort turned to dust. 00:00 - Intro 1:02 - Evie Templeton 1:17 - Evie’s process in playing Agnes 2:48 - Auditioning for Agnes 4:47 - Is Evie a Tim Burton fan?? 6:13 - Agnes’ emotional vulnerability 7:52 - Wednesday rejecting Agnes 9:15 - Agnes and Enid 10:53 - Agnes’ future 12:39 - Colleen Atwood 12:56 - Gala inspiration 14:51 - Wednesday’s Gala look 15:58 - Enid’s Gala look 17:46 - Morticia’s Gala look 19:15 - Weems’ costumes 20:36 - Challenging costumes 22:39 - Steve Buscemi 22:49 - Getting involved in Wednesday 23:43 - Dort Dies! 24:50 - Is there any good in Dort? 25:56 - Favourite Dort moment 27:09 - Working with Tim Burton 28:06 - Outro
    29:24
  • Woe Thyself: Emma Myers, Gwendoline Christie, Al Gough & Miles Millar
    TREAD CAREFULLY! This podcast is squirming with spoilers for episodes 1 – 6 of Wednesday Season 2. We’re howling with delight! Because Emma Myers joins Caitlin Reilly to talk about all the ways that Enid is coming into her own this season. And we hear from Weems herself, Gwendoline Christie! She goes deep into the process of becoming Wednesday's ghostly spirit guide. And finally, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar are back! They reveal their thinking behind introducing Agnes DeMille into Wednesday’s life this season.   00:00 - Intro 00:58 - Emma Myers 1:11 - Emma on Enid’s character development 2:39 - Enid, Ajax, and Bruno 4:43 - Why Bruno over Ajax? 6:00 - Enid and Wednesday 7:35 - Working with Evie Templeton 8:41 - Agnes, Wednesday, and Enid 9:39 - Working with Noah Tyler during Season 2 11:12 - Body Swap episode 13:40 - No blinking! 14:59 - Lady Gaga! 16:20 - Gwendoline Christie 16:42 - Weems is back! 18:44 - Wednesday and Weems’ dynamic 20:50 - Weems’ reaction to Principal Dort 24:43 - Al and Miles 24:55 - Swapping Bodies - inspiration 26:18 - Emma and Jenna switching places 27:22 - Introducing Agnes Demille 29:03 - Bringing Evie Templeton into the cast 30:40 - Wednesday’s vision changes 31:34 - Outro
    34:37
  • Hide and Woe Seek: Georgie Farmer, Joy Sunday, Tom Turnbull & Angela Robinson
    WARNING! This podcast contains spoilers for episodes 1 – 5 of Wednesday Season 2. Your favorite gorgon, Georgie Farmer, joins Caitlin Reilly to talk all things Ajax: his relationship with Enid, his friendship with Bianca, and his true feelings for Bruno. And then Joy Sunday talks about how the adults in Bianca’s life are really NOT making it easy for her this season. And who she’s turning to for support. Plus, visual effects supervisor Tom Turnbull breaks down how they shoot those Hyde scenes. And the crows! Finally, we hear from director Angela Robinson on filming the action packed scenes with Slurp and on turning Gwendoline Christie into a ghost! 00:00 - intro 1:02 - Georgie Farmer 1:31 - What’s changed between Ajax and Enid? 2:32 - How does Ajax feel about Bruno? 4:14 - How does Ajax feel about Bruno and Enid together? 4:53 - Ajax and Bianca’s bond 6:32 - Ajax is the unsung hero of Season 2 7:03 - Georgie’s Gorgon makeup 8:07 - Working with Noah Taylor 9:08 - Georgie’s favourite memories from the set of Wednesday 11:11 - Joy Sunday 11:33 - Bianca’s story arc in season 2 13:08 - Joy’s take on Ajax and Bianca 14:19 - Working with Georgie 14:51 - Joy’s relationship with her mother 16:30 - Bianca’s siren powers 19:00 - Working with Catherine Zeta Jones 21:17 - Tom Turnbull 21:34 - Tom’s favourite piece of VFX work from Season 2 22:42 - Working on the Hyde 25:10 - Christopher Lloyd as Professor Orloff 27:36 - Angela Robinson 27:50 - Becoming part of the Wednesday crew 28:25 - Collaborating with Al and Miles 29:49 - Pugsley and Gomez 32:14 - Pugsley and Slurp share a moment 33:30 - Weems returns! 34:59 - Outro
    36:10
  • If These Woes Could Talk: Fred Armisen & Joanna Lumley
    SPOILER WARNING! Yes, this podcast has lots of spoilers for Wednesday Season 2, episodes 1– 4. But you already knew that.  In this episode, Caitlin Reilly sits down with legendary actors – and Addams family favorites – Fred Armisen and Joanna Lumley! Fred talks us through Uncle Fester’s extensive passport collection and reveals that Wednesday is the biggest show he’s ever worked on… Joanna Lumley joins from London to break down all things Hester Frump, and discusses everything from her Hollywood accent to Zoom calls with Tim Burton… iconic! 00:00 - Intro 1:00 - Fred Armisen 1:19 - Being cast as Fester 2:54 - Fred’s influences 5:06 - Fester and Wednesday 7:00 - Fester and Thing 8:54 - Fester’s makeup 10:07 - Fester’s passports 11:44 - Working with Al and Miles 13:27 - Joanna Lumley 14:18 - Getting cast as Grandmama 15:33 - Joanna’s familiarity with the Addams Family 17:31 - Joining the cast of Wednesday 19:26 - The Addams women 22:28 - What’s yet to come… 24:40 - Outro
    25:28

About The Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast

Unearth interviews with Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Showrunners Al Gough & Miles Millar, Catherine Zeta Jones, Fred Armisen, Joanna Lumley, and many more! Hosted by the frightfully funny Caitlin Reilly, the Woecast is available in audio and video formats on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Tudum and everywhere podcasts are found. You've been warned!! You can unearth all things Wednesday over at Tudum. Cast guides, Easter eggs, explainers and more!
