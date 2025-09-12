This Means Woe: Owen Painter, Catharine Zeta-Jones, and Jenna Ortega!

Owen Painter, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega - need we say more?! First up, Owen Painter – zombie/evil genius Isaac Night – visits Caitlin Reilly and recalls punching himself in the face while walking the streets of Ireland. But why?? Next, Catherine Zeta-Jones visits via crystal ball to talk about her complicated relationships with Weems. And Wednesday. And also Grandmama. Finally, more Jenna!! And we can now officially reveal her favorite moment of filming this season. And it might involve being lowered into an open grave… Thank you for joining host Caitlin Reilly for the Wednesday Season 2 Official Woecast! 00:00 - Intro 00:58 - Owen Painter 1:10 - Finding out about being Slurp 2:35 - Slurp's prosthetic and makeup process 3:54 - Thing is Isaac's hand! 5:17 - Isaac's Da Vinci powers return 6:23 - The showdown between the Nights and the Addams 9:03 - Working with Frances O'Connor 10:40 - Catherine Zeta-Jones 11:19 - Morticia coming back for Season 2 12:34 - Morticia and Wednesday's relationship 13:28 - Morticia and Hester's relationship 14:28 - Getting to work with Gwendoline Christie again 16:17 - What's next for Morticia? 17:47 - Jenna Ortega 17:58 - The ending! 20:48 - Working with Owen Painter 21:48 - Weems is back! 23:44 - What's next in Season 3? 24:34 - Outro