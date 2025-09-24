About Hammer Time: A Hammer Horror Podcast

From The Curse of Frankenstein to Blood from the Mummy's Tomb, from Dracula to Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires, Hammer was the leading production company in British horror from the mid 1950s to the 1970s. Join film critic and Hammer newbie Becky Darke and Hammer expert Kevin Lyons as they watch and discuss every horror film in Hammer’s back catalogue! It's Hammer Time.