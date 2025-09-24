Powered by RND
Hammer Time: A Hammer Horror Podcast
Mike Muncer
  • Welcome to Hammer Time: A Hammer Horror Podcast!
    From The Curse of Frankenstein to Blood from the Mummy's Tomb, from Dracula to Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires, Hammer was the leading production company in British horror from the mid 1950s to the 1970s. Join film critic and Hammer newbie Becky Darke and Hammer expert Kevin Lyons as they watch and discuss every horror film in Hammer’s back catalogue! It's Hammer Time. Hosted by Becky Darke & Kevin Lyons Produced & Edited by Mike Muncer Drop us an email: [email protected] Check out the full list of films being covered on evolutionofhorror.com/hammer Part of the Evolution of Horror Network Follow EOH Network on Instagram Follow Becky Darke on Instagram and BlueSky  Check out Kevin Lyons' websites, EOFFTV and EOFFT Reviews  Follow Kevin Lyons on X and Facebook  Follow Mike Muncer on Instagram and BlueSky    
About Hammer Time: A Hammer Horror Podcast

From The Curse of Frankenstein to Blood from the Mummy's Tomb, from Dracula to Legend of the 7 Golden Vampires, Hammer was the leading production company in British horror from the mid 1950s to the 1970s. Join film critic and Hammer newbie Becky Darke and Hammer expert Kevin Lyons as they watch and discuss every horror film in Hammer's back catalogue! It's Hammer Time.
