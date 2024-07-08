My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast

From Oklahoma to The OC: A Conversation with RHOC’s Jennifer Pedranti
As her sophomore season comes to a close, Jennifer Pedranti joins Vicki and Christian to reflect on the last 2 years of ‘RHOC’ and inform listeners about life pre-Housewives, too. Plus, she responds to the overwhelming support from RHOC.
MFMSMP is sponsored by Better Help. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MFMSMP and get on your way to being your best self.
Looking for a GREAT new podcast? Conversations with interesting people who inspire! Check out Silver Linings Handbook on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
57:54
BONUS: The Trajectory of Real Housewives Fashion with Big Blonde Hair’s Lauren Sebastian
From Sky Tops to Birkin Bags, we’ve watched the ladies of the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise mold and morph to fashion trends for nearly two decades, all while adding in their personal flair too! Joining us for this week’s bonus episode is longtime Bravo Content Creator, Lauren Sebastian, the lady behind “Big Blonde Hair” which made its debut in 2010. Christian and Lauren discuss the journey that is Housewives fashion as well as share thoughts on the current state of some franchise. Happy Friday!
MFMSMP is sponsored by Better Help. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MFMSMP and get on your way to being your best self.
Looking for a GREAT new podcast? Conversations with interesting people who inspire! Check out Silver Linings Handbook on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
43:59
Divorce, Dubai, and Delays…
Vicki’s giving updates on the exciting job she has for the next 10 days, while Christian’s hanging on after a third job interview. They dive into the latest Housewives drama—Teddi’s divorce, RHODubai’s cancellation, and part 1 of the ‘RHOC’ reunion! Don’t forget to grab your OMAHA live show tickets and check out new merch at WhoopItUpShop.com! Woohoo!
MFMSMP is sponsored by Better Help. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MFMSMP and get on your way to being your best self.
Looking for a GREAT new podcast? Conversations with interesting people who inspire! Check out Silver Linings Handbook on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
45:27
Crystal Kung Minkoff is Ready for Her Post-RHOBH Chapter
Crystal Kung Minkoff joins Vicki and Christian this week to reflect on her journey after leaving the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills franchise, as she and Vicki compare their experiences stepping away from reality TV. Crystal also shares the story of her close friendship with Cynthia Bailey and the exciting launch of their new podcast, "Humble Brag!"
MFMSMP is sponsored by Better Help. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MFMSMP and get on your way to being your best self.
Looking for a GREAT new podcast? Conversations with interesting people who inspire! Check out Silver Linings Handbook on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:01:12
BONUS: Vicki Clarifies “Dark Side of Reality TV” Comments & Nothing But Love for Bravo!
Call it a bOGnus because Vicki is hanging with Christian as they head into the weekend. While visiting Michael in Arizona, Vicki responds to the confusion surrounding her comments in Vice’s ‘Dark Side of Reality TV’ documentary. Plus, the ‘RHOC’ Reunion Trailer is here… Let’s react together!
MFMSMP is sponsored by Better Help. This episode is brought to you by BetterHelp. Give online therapy a try at betterhelp.com/MFMSMP and get on your way to being your best self.
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The wait is FINALLY over! We can’t wait for you to listen to your NEW favorite podcast. The OG of the OC, Vicki Gunvalson, is teaming up with her biggest fan and partner in crime, Christian Gray Snow, in "MY FRIEND, MY SOULMATE, MY PODCAST." Every Monday, tune in for unfiltered stories from Vicki's wild ride on reality TV, hilarious pop culture gossip, and life lessons from the dynamic duo. Buckle up for plenty of laughs, iconic Vicki-isms, and maybe even a few life lessons on loving the wrong person, finance and the value of working. Come Whoop-It-Up with Vicki's famous quotes and Christian's infectious energy, as this show promises to be a hilarious and heartwarming journey through the highs and lows of life on and off camera. Grab your coffee or cocktails, it's going to be a Woohoo of a time! Tune in, laugh out loud, and "WHOOP IT UP" with us!
This is another Hurrdat Media Production. Hurrdat Media is a podcast network and digital media production company based in Omaha, NE. Find more podcasts on the Hurrdat Media Network by going to HurrdatMedia.com or the Hurrdat Media YouTube channel!
Listen to My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast, Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app