My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast

BONUS: The Trajectory of Real Housewives Fashion with Big Blonde Hair’s Lauren Sebastian

From Sky Tops to Birkin Bags, we've watched the ladies of the 'Real Housewives' franchise mold and morph to fashion trends for nearly two decades, all while adding in their personal flair too! Joining us for this week's bonus episode is longtime Bravo Content Creator, Lauren Sebastian, the lady behind "Big Blonde Hair" which made its debut in 2010. Christian and Lauren discuss the journey that is Housewives fashion as well as share thoughts on the current state of some franchise. Happy Friday!