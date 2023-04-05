The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast

Fan Favorite and one of the most popular Bachelors Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti, the notorious crier from ABC’s Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, will ... More
Home is Where the Headlines Are
Ben and Ashley are breaking down a crop of Bachelor Nation headlines and things get tense when one of the stories is about Ashley! Find out the truth about why she and Jared might be packing up and moving to a new state! We speculate about why Bachelor Live on Stage cancelled some of their shows and Ben shares a behind the scenes look at how the live show is put together. Plus, we get into Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan’s split and the big news from Becca Kufrin!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
5/4/2023
20:15
Almost Famous OG: Tales of the Tiara with Erica Rose
It's a Royal return for our Bachelor OG Bob Guiney when he talks to Erica Rose from Lorenzo Borghese's season.
Erica holds nothing back when sharing memories from the Bachelor Italian villa, and we hear the real story of why she wore the famous tiara.
Plus, find out why a different reality show completely t changed her parenting style with her daughters!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/29/2023
37:19
Karaoke Night
It’s the off-season, so things are getting a little weird around here!
Ben shares a very intimate and embarrassing story from one of his post-Bachelor appearances, and we cannot stop cringing. And, we have a LOT of Bachelor Baby news to break down! Bekah Martinez has another on the way, Arie and Lauren might adopt, and Dean might end up being his own child’s uncle??See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/27/2023
29:33
The Curse of the Diamond
Chris Harrison has called out Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss! So Ben and Ashley dig into the details to discuss what may have happened behind the scenes of the show, and how major decisions were made. Do you ever wonder what happens to the Neil Lane engagement rings after a Bachelor couple splits?? We have the real answers! And, Ben reveals an important piece Bachelor history that he took with him after his season ended.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
4/18/2023
48:39
Almost Famous In Depth: Gabi Elnicki
Ashley is going one on one with Gabi Elnicki for a raw and honest look at her time as a contestant on Zach Shalcross’ season of The Bachelor.
Gabi reveals the exact moment she knew Zach wasn’t going to choose her. And, Gabi opens up about how it felt to be at the Rose Ceremony after EVERYONE knew about their time in the Fantasy Suite.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
