The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast

Are you running into men who only want to get physical?

Kelly Bensimon is opening up to psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher about the men she attracts and why she tends to end relationships quickly.

Dr. Hillary has the perfect messaging to convey what you DO and DON’T want in a relationship without confusion.

Email us at: IDOPOD@iheartradio.com or call us at 844-4-I Do Pod (844-443-6763)

Follow I Do, Part 2 on Instagram and TikTok

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.