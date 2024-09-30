Symptomatic: A Medical Mystery Podcast

House Calls - Case #13 Alisha

In this next installment of Symptomatic: House Calls, we catch up with Alisha from Case #13. Spoiler Alert: If you haven't listened to this episode yet, you might want to do so first. Alisha was diagnosed with psoriasis at just 7 years old. Feeling deeply self-conscious and isolated by others' reactions to seeing her body covered by plaques, she adapted by hiding under long sleeves in the summer and convincing herself she'd never feel the rain on her skin again. Then she discovered the power of biologics, which changed her life. Join host Lauren Bright Pacheco as she checks in with Alisha on her progress and the response she's received since bravely sharing her story.