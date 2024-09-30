Symptomatic: A Medical Mystery Podcast

In this next installment of Symptomatic: House Calls, we catch up with Alisha from Case #13. Spoiler Alert: If you haven’t listened to this episode yet, you might want to do so first. Alisha was diagnosed with psoriasis at just 7 years old. Feeling deeply self-conscious and isolated by others’ reactions to seeing her body covered by plaques, she adapted by hiding under long sleeves in the summer and convincing herself she’d never feel the rain on her skin again. Then she discovered the power of biologics, which changed her life. Join host Lauren Bright Pacheco as she checks in with Alisha on her progress and the response she’s received since bravely sharing her story.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
In her mid-20s and thriving in a fast-paced communications job, Mila Clarke began experiencing symptoms reminiscent of those her mom had managed with diabetes for years. However, as time went on, it became clear that this was different. Little did she know, her life was about to take a significant turn, leading her on an unexpected journey with a chronic illness she never saw coming.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
In peak health, Scott Collin’s life took a drastic turn when a rare disease nearly claimed it all. Initially misdiagnosed and dismissed, his symptoms escalated into a near-fatal episode, revealing the true extent of his condition. Forced to confront challenges affecting his heart, lungs, and more, Scott’s journey became one of resilience and survival against all odds.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
In this bonus episode, we introduce Symptomatic: House Calls. Throughout Season 3, we will reconnect with past guests to get updates on how they’ve been managing their conditions and how their lives have changed since appearing on the show. For our first House Call, we revisit Athena from Case #2. As a young teenager, Athena began experiencing painful, pimple-like abscesses that were misdiagnosed for years. Spoiler alert in case you haven’t listened to this episode… Athena was eventually diagnosed with Hidradenitis Suppurativa, a chronic inflammatory condition. Join host Lauren Bright Pacheco as she catches up with Athena to hear exciting life updates and her latest experiences living with HS. Discover the challenges she’s faced, the progress she’s made, and the significant moments that have shaped her life.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
In her early 30s, Kelly DuBois was suddenly plagued by a series of inexplicable health issues, from severe heartburn to rapid weight gain, leaving doctors utterly baffled. Misdiagnosed and even subjected to brain surgery, Kelly’s journey took a shocking turn with an unexpected genetic revelation.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
How terrifying would it be to fight an unknown enemy? One you don’t recognize and didn’t see coming? What if that enemy was coming from within; a disease that even doctors couldn’t identify? Nearly half of all Americans suffer from some chronic illness and many struggle for an accurate diagnosis.
Every other week on Symptomatic, host Lauren Bright Pacheco unravels the medical mystery of a patient’s baffling symptoms and explores how their lives were turned upside down in search of answers.
From the first signs of trouble, through a swirl of misdirection and failed treatment attempts, to the final relief at a confirmed diagnosis - these are their stories. This is Symptomatic.
We want to hear from you! Tell us what you think of the show or share your own medical mystery by emailing us at [email protected].